Taryn Urbaniak, a nursing major from Sturgis, South Dakota first visited Mount Marty College (MMC) because she was curious about her Grandma’s alma mater. “My Grandma graduated from MMC when it was still Sacred Heart School of Nursing. I thought it would be fun to see where she went to school,” explained Taryn, “but when I got here I fell in love; it felt like home.” Though she visited other colleges, Taryn was never able to recreate the experience. “When other colleges I visited didn’t give me that same feeling, I realized this place was special.”
Still, Taryn feared she might have to attend a state school — until her visit with Financial Aid. “I was nervous about the price tag, but the scholarships MMC offered cut the price down to something I was comfortable paying and showed me that I really could afford a private school; I wouldn’t have to settle for the state school because of cost.”
Taryn flourished. No longer the shy girl who arrived on campus, her involvement ranges from the Student Government Association and Ambassadors to serving as a tutor in the Center for Academic Excellence and a student representative on the Academic Standards and Admissions Policy Committee.
“I couldn’t have done it without the MMC community pushing me to try new things. Without them, I might still be that shy kid, but instead, I’m someone who’s comfortable in my future profession and just more confident altogether.”
Taryn is grateful she chose such a rigorous nursing program. “MMC’s program is very hands-on; the clinicals and labs helped me gain the experience I needed, and I got to build on that through a summer internship at the hospital in my hometown — without the references I got from MMC, there is no way I would’ve been considered for that position.”
During her internship, Taryn worked as a nurse under the guidance of a preceptor. “I spent most of my time on the medical/surgical floor, but also got to work in the ER and the clinic,” said Taryn. “It was very impactful; I got more experience in starting IVs, running fluids, administering medications, and working with patients.”
At summer’s end, Taryn left Sturgis Regional Hospital with more than just experience; she left with a job offer. “The hospital staff felt confident in my skills to the point of offering me a job after graduation. I will forever be grateful for that opportunity!”
As she enters her final semester of college Taryn has advice for students who are just starting their journeys, “MMC has broadened my horizons further than I could have imagined; to students who are just starting to look at schools, I would say follow your heart. Don’t make any decisions until you’ve weighed your options, and find a fit that will help you become the person you want to be.”
