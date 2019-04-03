Western Iowa Tech was recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2017-2019. The college received this award by integrating technology into the learning environment and providing students the technology needed to be successful in the workforce.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment. Western Iowa Tech is one of the few community colleges in the world to receive such recognition.
One major component of integrating technology into the learning environment was putting technology directly into the hands of the students. Upon admission into the school, each student is provided with a MacBook loaded with curriculum-specific software. They have the ability to access their class information at any time of the day, allowing ultimate flexibility, which is specifically important to students who have additional responsibilities outside of school.
Technology also plays a role in connecting students with each other and their instructors via virtual classrooms. Classrooms in Sioux City, Cherokee and Denison are interconnected, so that students in a branch campus are able to access information from the main campus.
In addition, WIT has made significant investments into adopting technology as a learning tool in the classroom. Simulators are used in health-related programs including nursing, dental assisting and surgical technology. Students are able to perform medical-related procedures on synthetic cadavers. Other programs including video game design, cyber security, culinary arts, graphic design, pharmacy technology and audio visual technology have state-of-the-art learning labs outfitted with computer programs found in their related industries and businesses.
The goal of integrating technology into learning was making graduates of WIT highly-skilled and well-prepared to handle the problems they will be solving as future workers in the workforce. Students at WIT take part in an innovative, engaging learning environment that helps them succeed in college and in their profession of choice.