Students and families can visit with representatives from 70 colleges during the Tri-State Area College Fair, Sunday, April 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Delta Hotel Center, 385 East 4th St., South Sioux City.
This free event is sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation and Siouxland Area High School Counselors.
The college fair is especially important for high school juniors who should narrow their college choices before applying for financial aid and college admission early in the fall.
The fair will also help seniors finalize their college decision, and sophomores start their college search process.
Students should follow these tips make the most of their college fair visit:
Before attending, register for a barcode at NebraskaCollegeFairs.org. Print the barcode, or download it to your smartphone, and take it to the fair so college reps can scan it.
Determine which colleges you want to visit by viewing a list of participating colleges in the College Fair article at EducationQuest.org.
Prepare a list of questions to ask the college representatives. Ask about deadlines to apply for admission, scholarships, and financial aid.
Who is EducationQuest Foundation?
EducationQuest is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.
EducationQuest provides free college planning services that help students explore careers, find scholarship resources, complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and learn about student loans.
EducationQuest.org has college planning information and free tools that include ScholarshipQuest with more than 2,000 Nebraska-based scholarships, Activities Resume to track extracurricular activities, College Profiles with information about colleges in Nebraska and across the country, and tools to help with FAFSA completion.
To learn more, call EducationQuest’s Omaha office at 888.357.6300 or 402.391.4033.