To apply for federal financial aid, complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on or after Oct. 1 of your senior year at fafsa.gov. The FAFSA will help colleges determine the types and amount of financial aid to award. Types of aid are as follows:
Scholarships come from private donors or your college. Some are based on financial need, while others are based on academics, talents or community involvement.
Grants* are awarded based on financial need and you don’t repay them. They include:
• Pell Grant
• Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG)
• Nebraska Opportunity Grant
• College-based grants
Work-Study*, also based on financial need, is a federal program that provides money you earn by working a part-time job provided by the college.
Loans* are a type of financial aid you must repay. Some are in your name and some are for parents. Types of loans include:
• Direct Subsidized Loan
• Direct Unsubsidized Loan
• Direct PLUS Loan (for parents)
For more details about financial aid, see the Paying for College section at EducationQuest.org.
*These types of financial aid are based on FAFSA results and availability of federal funding.