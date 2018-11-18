At the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), students have access to exceptional learning, living, and location. We put our students first, and we invite you to explore our campus, and get to “know the O” the way we know it—as Nebraska’s premier metropolitan university.
UNO believes in academic excellence, so we offer coursework that is relevant to the real world. Learning is a lifelong process and not every route to college is traditional. We offer many online programs and degrees, a wide variety of support services and resources to help students succeed.
We understand higher education is a significant investment. That’s why we work hard to reduce financial barriers by keeping tuition and fees affordable and making sure students know that scholarships and financial aid is available so they can reach their educational goals. Students who come to UNO from across the Midwest benefit from reduced tuition and fees through special regional tuition programs.
UNO is home to six colleges, and all are dedicated to providing rigorous undergraduate and graduate academic programs taught by faculty who are internationally-known experts in their fields. Our campus combines the resources of a cutting-edge research university with a close-knit community.
Within the past decade, we’ve renovated more than half of our academic space and added new teaching and research facilities. We’ve taken athletics to the next level by joining the ranks of NCAA Division I sports and building our new Baxter Arena, home of UNO hockey, volleyball and basketball.
At UNO, you’ll enjoy an authentic college experience. Our six housing facilities offer apartment-style suites, social events and learning communities. Our newly renovated Milo Bail Student Center offers a variety of dining options, and houses many of our student support services.
It’s important to us that our students have access to health and wellness resources, too. Staying physically and mentally fit improves the quality of life, and there are many intramural sports, group exercise programs and counseling options available.
When it’s time to study, the Dr. C. C. and Mabel L. Criss Library offers plenty of quiet study spaces and state-of-the-art technology, including the Creative Production Lab and media equipment. The Writing Center and the Math-Science Learning Center are also valuable resources designed to provide extra support to students.
There’s no shortage of vibrant student life opportunities on campus. Cheer on the Mavs at a hockey game, discover a new interest by joining a student organization, or make new friends at social events held throughout the year.
Our university is anchored to the community through strong partnerships with business, education, government, arts and civic organizations. Our campus is home to the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, a one-of-a-kind space for collaboration that connects local organizations with students and faculty for projects that make a difference in our community. It also gives our students the chance to volunteer in ways that they may not have known were available—allowing them to use what they’re learning in the classroom in a real-world setting. In 2014, UNO received the Presidential Award for Economic Opportunity, certifying UNO as a higher-education leader in community engagement.
Thanks to UNO’s rich history, Mavericks know they are a part of a university committed to diversity and inclusion. Our faculty, students and staff build on that history through research and projects focused on the changing needs of the metropolitan area, state, region and world.
We invite you to explore our campus, where we're developing new and innovative ways to educate and improve lives every day.