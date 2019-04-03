Narrow your college choices during your junior year so you’ll be prepared to apply for college and financial aid early in the fall of your senior year.
Answer these questions to determine which schools might be the best fit:
What do you want to study?
If you know what you want to study, research schools that offer degree programs in that area. If you don’t know, it’s okay. Many students begin college “undeclared” and some start at a community college and then transfer to a four-year school.
What kind of school do you want to attend?
Do you prefer a large university or a small college? Are you interested in a community college? What kind of student/teacher ratio do you want?
What can you afford?
Consider the overall cost of college: tuition, room and board, books, transportation costs, and personal expenses. Determine what you and your parents can afford to pay out-of-pocket and plan to apply for financial aid to help make up the difference. Calculate the loan debt your family may need to incur for your college education.
Where do you want to go to college?
Do you want to live close to home and commute? Do you want to be in a large city or a small town? How big of a factor is out-of-state or private college tuition? If you want to go out of state, investigate reciprocity programs such as the Midwest Student Exchange Program.
Avoid these college search mistakes:
Don’t limit your search to familiar institutions. Just because your parents or siblings went to a certain college doesn’t mean it’s right for you.
Don’t limit your search to colleges you think you can afford. The more expensive the school, the more financial aid you may be eligible to receive. Wait until you receive financial aid award notifications to determine which school is the most affordable.
Don’t choose a college just because it’s near your boyfriend or girlfriend. The school may not be a good match for you – and he or she may not be either!
Don’t insist on an out-of-state school just because you want to “get away.” Even if you attend college in your hometown, you can still “get away” by staying on campus most weekends.