Western Iowa Tech Community College has more than 70 amazing programs to choose from, friendly faculty, a beautiful campus and superior technology. Students who attend WITCC enjoy a full-college experience while being close to home. WITCC has intramural sports, clubs, international travel, exercise classes and fun student activities like Xbox tournaments and Battle of the Bands.
WITCC has one of the most technologically connected campuses in the region. Our college has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2017-2019. Every classroom uses interactive technology to integrate computer and multimedia applications. Projectors and Apple TVs enable computer, tablet and smart phone screens of both instructors and students to be shared with the entire classroom. To further enhance the learning experience, WITCC provides each credit student with a MacBook Air loaded with curriculum-specific software.
About half of the credit students are enrolled in arts and sciences, which will easily transfer to any 4-year college in the region. Transfer options are available in a full range of arts and sciences programs including:
• Accounting
• Addictions Counseling
• Agriculture
• Art and Design
• Biology
• Business Administration
• Chemistry
• Education
• Early Childhood Education
• English
• General Studies
• History
• Mass Media
• Mathematics
• Music
• Physical Education
• Political Science
• Psychology
• Social Work
• Sociology
• Sports Medicine
WITCC offers an extensive array of “career cluster” programs. Students can earn their degree and start a career they love in two years.
• Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
• Architecture and Construction
• Arts, A/V Technology and Communications
• Business, Management and Administration
• Education and Training
• Finance
• Health Sciences
• Hospitality and Tourism
• Information Technology
• Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security
• Manufacturing
• Transportation, Distribution and Logistics
Students can experience college life and get involved by living on campus. Convenient and affordable resident hall options make going to class quick and easy. The dorms offer apartment-style living, with four and two-bedroom suites. All of the housing options provide a computer lab, free parking, wireless internet, utilities and laundry, as well as a common living area and community area.
WITCC also has a state-of-the-art fitness center that is available to the students for free. It includes ellipticals, treadmills, and elevated track, weight room, fitness games and fitness classes.
Students get to take advantage of a full-college experience without the price tag of a traditional four-year college. Ninety percent of students attending WITCC receive some sort of financial aid. Scholarships are available, plus our friendly staff will help students with the financial aid process.