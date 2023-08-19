Initially drawn to the architecture of their Northside investment property at 2301 McDonald St., July Yard of the Month winners Kevin and Wanda Freese embarked on an extensive landscape renovation.

When the Freeses bought the Foursquare house 12 years ago, they purchased it mostly as an investment, but the longer they owned it the more they liked it and decided they wanted to live there. They focused on getting the house in shape inside and out, especially in the last couple of years.

"It was okay, but it needed a lot of work," said Kevin, who has a strong background in agriculture as a dairy farmer. "The outdoors was a mess."

The front yard had weeds and the back yard had trees and old lilacs that needed to be torn out.

The Freeses have done a significant amount of work replacing parts of the landscape with a variety of plants. The yard's trees and shrubbery in front and back are all new this past year.

The lilies are a fresh surprise as well. The homeowners planted Asiatic lilies and Lily Trees, which are tall, thick-stalked lilies bred from Oriental lilies for their colors and large, beautiful flowers. They're a unique hybrid of trumpet lilies and Oriental lilies.

Along with the lilies, the yard features a mix of coneflowers, Goldenrod, hostas, and a variety of peonies called Itoh peonies, which are a cross between herbaceous and tree peonies.

"They're just starting to get popular," he said. "We probably have 10, and we love them. They bloom about the same time as regular peonies and they maintain a global green appearance."

Kevin's favorite plants are the peonies and hydrangeas, but then again he has a lot of favorites, including the lilies and daffodils, of which he planted 2,500 bulbs.

"It's pretty colorful with all the lilies and daffodils," he said.

The Freeses mostly incorporate perennials in their landscape, but they make exceptional use of colorful annuals in containers to decorate their front and back entranceways, and their front window boxes.

The front porch welcomes visitors with bright green ferns and pink and white impatiens in pots sitting on black and white stands of varying height for interest. A tall white vintage candleholder provides a nice backdrop and a whimsical frog planter greets guests.

The front window boxes were a must-add for this house.

"We have always liked window boxes and this house didn't have those," he said. "We like lots of color. We go together and we each pick out some flowers to put here. The colors (this year they are red and pink) coordinate with the gray background on the house."

On the ground below the white window boxes are shrubs spaced among the rock and a tree (a conifer) tucked in the corner.

They have had some time to view different gardens and assess this particular property's layout, and they have used their experience to stick plants where they would grow well in the landscape.

To add interest in between the flowers in the yard the Freeses intermingled garden statuary, featuring an angel and an open Bible, among others. Some of the statues are gifts. A bird bath is mingled in with some shrubbery.

Kevin works in the yard a little every day, weeding and watering. He said that gardening is a release for him.

"It's a time for contemplation and prayer," the pastor said.

The Freeses enjoy the fruits of their labor and share the property with friends and family.

"It's unique and ours," Wanda said.

If you would like to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the Yard of the Month, fill out an application and return it to the city manager's office. Applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month.

Address it to Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org.