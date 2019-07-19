The quest of Doug and Marilyn Wheelock and their family continues to fund research, raise awareness and find a cure for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) on behalf of their grandson, Lincoln Alan Wheelock, through the sixth Biennial Lincoln’s Legacy Benefit.
Lincoln, the oldest son of Lee and Trisha (Gambaiana) Wheelock, was diagnosed at age 2 with a debilitating disease called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) that is robbing him of his mobility.
The most catastrophic orthopaedic condition known to medicine, FOP results in heterotopic ossification – normal bone being formed in abnormal places. The condition advances through flare-ups where muscles, tendons and ligaments are formed into bone, progressively restricting movement and function. No other known examples exist in medicine of one normal organ system turning into another.
Currently, there is no cure for FOP, but the Wheelocks are doing all they can to raise money for research and increase awareness of the disease. They are grateful for the extraordinary support of family, friends and the community for the cumulative impact they have had so far on FOP research, and are asking for continued support.
In their endeavor to fight for their grandson’s mobility, the family will host a fund-raising event for FOP research on Friday, Aug. 2, at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, in Sioux City. The Lincoln's Legacy Benefit Dinner & Prize Drawing will include a dinner, brief FOP educational presentation with video testimonials from doctors about Lincoln and his life, a prize drawing and a silent auction. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m., and the Prize Drawing will be held from 6-9 p.m.
The meal, which will be catered by Central Catering of Hawarden, Iowa, will consist of chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans and ice cream for dessert.
The prize drawing will feature some phenomenal items this year, including gift certificates for dinners to local restaurants, tickets to sporting events such as Nebraska and Green Bay Packers, jewelry, and dental work from Wheelock & Associates Dentistry, Marilyn said.
“There are some amazing prizes to be had,” she said.
All the money raised at the event will go toward finding a cure for FOP.
"Although we were devastated when our grandson, Lincoln, was diagnosed with FOP, our family is hopeful that new treatments and a cure will be found," said Doug Wheelock. "We are raising funds for the International FOP Association. To date, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia have identified the gene that causes FOP and they are working diligently for treatments and a cure. Since FOP only affects about 300 people in the United States, the Association doesn't receive large research grants. It is only through the efforts of FOP patients and their families and friends that this research is funded and occurs at all. That is why this fundraiser is so very important."
Marilyn Wheelock, chairperson of the fundraising event, said 75 percent of funds for research come from family fundraisers and donations.
Tickets for the dinner and drawing can be purchased at the event on Friday evening. There are three levels of prices: red tier, 10 tickets for $20; white tier, five for $20; and blue tier, two for $20. Attendees can place their tickets in containers in front of the gifts they hope to win.
All proceeds from the fundraiser are directed to FOP research. The five previous events combined raised nearly $400,000.
"We hope we can raise $80,000 this year. Our goal is to have over 500 people attend. It's doable. We have been on the edge before," Marilyn said. "The good thing about our event is everyone knows that all money goes to research, not administrative costs. They're not paying to organize things. Anyone can win during our prize drawing, no matter how much they contribute. They enjoy the process. It's interactive like a game. The food is good, and we charge a reasonable price to get in," she said.
Marilyn said it's up to the families to raise money for FOP. The section of the gene that causes FOP was found in 2006, and researchers are narrowing in on medications that show the potential to stop bone growth.
In the fall of 2015, Lincoln enrolled as the first patient in Clementia’s Phase II pediatric clinical trial of Palovarotene, an oral compound and retinoic acid receptor. The compound has been shown to block bone growth in mouse models of FOP. Lincoln made nine trips to the clinical trial site in San Francisco in 22 months where assessment, imaging and range-of-motion testing were performed. Last summer, in 2018, he began receiving treatments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
“We remain optimistic and are grateful that this progress is possible through the work of many, including those who contribute financially,” Marilyn said. “I think the research is promising.”
What is known so far is that the disease is genetic, the result of a mutation and that sometime in childhood, kids with FOP develop lumps and swelling, usually on the back or the neck. Flare-ups occur spontaneously or following bodily trauma such as childhood immunizations, falls while playing or viral illnesses. These flare-ups arise in defined spatial and temporal patterns, resulting in ribbons and sheets of bone that fuse the joints of the axial and appendicular skeleton, entombing a patient in a skeleton of heterotopic bone.
The information obtained from studying this disease will have far-reaching implications for the treatment of many common skeletal conditions, such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, post-amputation treatment, and specific complications of hip replacements, spinal cord injuries, head injuries and some heart valve disorders.
"This disease is so unusual. It is often misdiagnosed in a majority of cases as cancer. One in 2 million babies is born with this disease, but it is so misdiagnosed that there could be more people with it," Marilyn said. "Lincoln had a lump on the back of his neck at age 2 1/2, and his parents took him to several doctors. It was initially misdiagnosed. Finally, a rheumatologist in St. Paul, Minn. who had recently consulted on another child with FOP asked his parents to email a picture of his feet. She asked that because babies born with FOP look normal and healthy at birth except for their big toes, which curl slightly under. The rheumatologist referred them to Dr. Frederick Kaplan of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. He confirmed the life-changing diagnosis."
For now, Lincoln's family, including the Wheelocks and maternal grandparents, Mark and Robin Gambaiana, are doing everything they can for him to lead as normal a life as possible. Every case is different, and it's difficult to predict the rate at which FOP will affect Lincoln, now age 13 and a seventh grader in middle school.
“It seems to me that Lincoln is having fewer problems. His mobility isn’t great, but he is still walking. He’s having shoulder and leg issues, but he’s functioning really well at school,” Marilyn said. “He’s gotten good grades, plays in the band, and was elected to the student council.”
Lincoln's mother, Trisha, said the purpose of the Benefit Dinner and Prize Drawing is to raise money to find a cure so that kids with FOP can grow up and have more independence.
“It’s also about support - seeing friends and family coming out to encourage us and encourage Lincoln,” said Trisha. “You know you’re not by yourself. You feel a sense of community. It’s also about education, spreading the word about the disease.”
The Wheelocks need your help to find a cure for FOP. Your contribution will fund research efforts and give Lincoln the opportunity to retain his mobility. Lincoln has FOP but FOP does not have Lincoln.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at Wheelock & Associates Dentistry and $12 at the door.
For more information, contact Marilyn Wheelock at (712) 274-2038 or (712) 490-1171, go online to www.ifopa.org, or "Like" them on Facebook: Lincoln's Legacy-Cure for FOP.
Lincoln is the great-grandson of Betty Wheelock of Sioux City; Dixie and the late Paul Gambaiana and Larry and the late Peggy Nilson, all of Hawarden; the grandson of Doug and Marilyn Wheelock of Sioux City and Mark and Robin Gambaiana of Des Moines (formerly of Sioux City); and the son of Lee and Trisha Wheelock of Des Moines (formerly of Sioux City).