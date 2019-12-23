The following letters are from Mrs. Westin's class at Akron-Westfield Elementary.
Dear Santa,
Please Santa can I have 4 teeth because I really need them. Please Santa I really need slippers because my grandma needs warm slippers. This weekend on Saturday and Sunday I helped my grandma bring lunch to my grandpa and helped my grandpa put windows in his new house.
Your friend Layla
Dear Santa,
Santa I really want a hoverboard for Christmas. I help my mom do dishes too.
Your friend, Hayli
Dear Santa,
Pleases can I have a big slime bucket with purple with glitter and yellow with glitter and pink with glitter. Can I please have a cleaning supplies for my mom and my dad? I do chores and I do the laundry.
Your friend Gianna
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a x-mas RC car for Christmas. Please can you get my Grandma Tucker a car that she likes? I help put my clothes away.
Your friend, William
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard please? Can I have a laptop for my cousin Taylor? I do my chores when I get home from school.
Your friend, Haidynn
Dear Santa,
I would like an Apple iPhone please? Can I have a friendship bracelet for Autumn? I helped my sister with her bedroom and I cleaned my bathroom.
Your friend, Megan
Dear Santa,
I would please like a hoverboard for Christmas? Can I get mouse traps for my mom please? I help my mom with my baby sister.
Your Friend, Malcolm
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me an Avengers nerf gun? Can you please give my friend Rahlyn a nerf gun? I help feed my dogs.
Your friend, Damon
Dear Santa,
Can I please have new wrestling shoes for Christmas. Can my mom have a new vacuum for Christmas. I have been taking the garbage out for my dad.
Your friend, Esaias
Dear Santa,
Santa please get me Legos for Christmas. Can I get chocolate for my mom and dad? I helped do chores.
Your Friend, Kenley
Dear Santa,
Please can my mom get a iPhone 11 Pro please! My dad needs money for a new car? Please? I helped my mom when my moms car broke down?
Your fried Adrianna
Dear Santa,
Can I have a I phone 11 Pro please? My mom needs money for a new house please? I clean my room so it is not a mess then my mom will not fall.
Your Friend,
Harper
Dear Santa,
I want a polar express train set please. Can I have a plastic, clear angel for my Grandma please? I help my mom cook.
Your friend, Dalton
Dear Santa,
bring me a new watch. Can I have a good Christmas for my mom and dad? I helped my mom to pack my lunch this morning.
Your friend, Autumn
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a hoverboard? Can I have a chewbone for my dog? I help my grandma and mom and dad do chores.
Your friend, Rahlyn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Barbie Air plane please?! Can you please get a baby toy for my baby brother please? I help feed my grandpa's horses.
Your Friend, Saelah
Dear Santa,
Please can you bring me a machine toy nerf gun. Please bring dark chocolate to my mom. I help my mom vacuum the living room.
Your Friend, Ayden
The following letters are from Mrs. Hillrichs' class at Akron-Westfield Elementary.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a nintendo switch controller. and a iphone x max to. I think I deserve them becouse I helped my mom with decorations. Please bring my new baby brother some little baby toys for him.
Your friend Armando
Dear Santa,
I want an apple watch. At home I help clean my room by myself. Please bring a calendar to my Dad so he knows what day it is.
Love, Brystol
Dear Santa,
Please bring me microphone and any baby doll. I help my mom vacuum. Please bring my grandma her grandma.
Your friend McKinley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Nintendo Switch and electric trike. I help my mom and dad with chors my chors are put away the dishes. Please bring my rain a lot of toys and tenes balls.
Your friend Lane
Dear Santa,
Please bring me adidas shose and clos. Please bring me an iphone 11. I cleened my room A long time ago this year and helped with chores. Please bring wesli a baby doll and exsesrys.
Your friend Bentli
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a phone and money. I help my family doing chores. Please bring my brother a football.
Your friend Josh
Dear Santa,
Please bring me hydroflask and a phone. I help my mom with cleaning. Please bring case a toy tractor.
Your friend Kirsten S.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bunk bed and please bring me an Americn girl doll. I help my mom clean the living room. Please bring my dad a new skidloader.
Your friend, Evelyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me turbot and a nintendo switch. I help my mom and dad alot. Please bring my siter a bloomsgopop.
Your friend Colby
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a phone and money. I play with my brother nicly and I help clean the tolits. Please bring my brother a ipad.
Your friend Parker
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hover board and a set of diary of a wimpy kid. I help my grandpa get cold ice packs for his hip. Please bring my grandma a coffeemaker.
Your friend Kathryn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me blue jolly ranchers and diary of a wimpy kid book. I help my sister with the dishes. I also help clean my house. Please bring my mom fuzzy socks. Please bring my sister some candy canes. I love Santa.
Your friend, Kenna
Dear Santa,
Please bring me scruffa love and Jeans. I help my mom clean. Please bring my sister a turtle.
Your friend, Shelby G.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me PS5 and Phone I watch me dog and I play with me dog. Please bring Lilly a watch.
Your friend Raymond K.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a jewelry box and an etch a sketch. I keep my room clean. Plese bring Natile a table and chair.
Your friend, Gabrielle
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a big lego train set and an iPhone 11! I help my mom and dad with laundry! Please bring my sister a Mickey Mouse doll.
Your friend, Nathan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a phone and a hover board. I help vacuum my room and help my dad in the new addition. Please bring my dad a nicer Saturn.
Your friend Lilly
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a botbot and kitchen set. I help my mom with laundry. Please bring my Step Dad some Dand D. Some pokemon.
Your friend Gabe
Dear Santa,
Please bring me thirty biggest packs of pokemon and the hole set of goosebumps books and slapev stuffittoy. I do my cats chores and dogs chores. Please bring my siter a phone and my brother monster trucks. Bring my dog new dog toys. and get me an I-pad and pokemon stuft animals.
Your friend Bruce