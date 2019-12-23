The following letters are from Mrs. Westin's class at Akron-Westfield Elementary.

Dear Santa,

Please Santa can I have 4 teeth because I really need them. Please Santa I really need slippers because my grandma needs warm slippers. This weekend on Saturday and Sunday I helped my grandma bring lunch to my grandpa and helped my grandpa put windows in his new house.

Your friend Layla

Dear Santa,

Santa I really want a hoverboard for Christmas. I help my mom do dishes too.

Your friend, Hayli

Dear Santa,

Pleases can I have a big slime bucket with purple with glitter and yellow with glitter and pink with glitter. Can I please have a cleaning supplies for my mom and my dad? I do chores and I do the laundry.

Your friend Gianna

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a x-mas RC car for Christmas. Please can you get my Grandma Tucker a car that she likes? I help put my clothes away.

Your friend, William

Dear Santa,