Andrea Held Hinton Community

The following letters are from Andrea Held’s second-grade class at Hinton Community.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have sed please and thank you. Can I please have a Nintendo, a stuffed wolf, and a pokemon, a drone with a remote with a camra on it, PLEASE! Thank you! Merry Christmas!

Love, Bennett R. Thank you Santa!

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I cleaned my room. I want a ring light please. I want a American Girl doll too please. Ipad too. Kitten too. And phone. Thank you so much. Merry Christmas. Love Haydyn R.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I helped my mom clean. I would like a ipad apple pen, stuffed animals, 100 feet led lights, paint set, colered papper, white desk, white bedsheets, pillows, metal water bottle black tote bag. Head phones, head phone holders, canveses. Please and thank you. Harper B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I gave my teacher a gift. I want a stak of pokemon Kasohmi. Love Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I played whtih my sister. I would like A signed Patrick Mahomes card. I would like sum football cards. Merry Christmas Santa. Love Easton H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help’t my mom. I want pokemon please. I want star wars logos. I want a Ipod. Love Jackson W. Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my mom clean the toilet. I want a foosketball bord game thank you have a good christamus. Love Zander N.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I helped a kid tie his shoe. I want a briar Horse stable please santa. Merry Christmas. Love, Aubrey P.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I have tied someone’s shoe. I have made thanksgiving food. With my dad. I did my chores. I made my bed. I what a Nintendo switch and the all the Minecraft games.to: santa from: Logan. Merry Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I held a door for a granny this year! Can I please have a Polaroid camera. Mini gumballs. Hydrofbsk Please and thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I helped my mom clean my room. I want a phone for Christmas and pokemon and Hydroflask merry Christmas Santa! Love, Asher D.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I was nice to my twin. Can I have a huse ipad please!!! Can I have a signed Patrick Mahomes card! Can I have 1,000 v-bucks. Happy Christmas Santa. Love, Collin R.

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year. I made my bed. Can I have vbucks. Can I have two tickets to a chief’s game. Can I have a surprise. Can I have paper. Can I have LED lights. Can I have Nintendo. Thanks Merry Christmas. Love, Conner R.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my mom clean the dishes. I wud love a Kuola stuff animal. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love Madelyn B.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year I cleaned my room. For Christmas I want pokemon football cards, iphone thank you Santa! Merry Christmas. Love Hudson D!

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a kitten please. I was nice to my mom and dad by macking dinner with my Grandma. Merry Christmas thank you so much. Love Claire W.

Dear Santa,

I have been my Best can I have a wolf stuffey wite and a paint set and paper and and a robucks card and LED lights. Please Santa. Merry Christmas Love Anna

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I hepey my sister with her homework. I want v-bucks and a tv thank you Santa! Love Brantley L.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I made my bed this year I want a baby Doll and a ipad please? Merry Christmas, Santa. Love Emily P.

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I gave my up turn. I want a play dow ice cream please and suprprise. Thank you. Love Jerzi W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a polaroid camera. I would like a photo album for my piktures. I like you. I Luv you! You are the best. Love Olive