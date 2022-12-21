Angela Hoffman Sergeant Bluff Luton

The following letters are from Angela Hoffman's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like jazz shoes, Barbie dream house, phoncase, and LOL.

Love,

Jillian

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Calix and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like marbles.

Love, Calix S.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like headset, hoverboard, computer, monster trucks, and PS5.

Love,

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a slime kit.

Love,

Violet

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a drone and a game called

Bug Snacks.

Love,

Tennyson

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a pair of shoes and a puppy.

Love,

Sway

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a

Magic Mixie crystal ball and a V.R.

Love,

River

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas l would like an electric scooter, ATV,

Hoverboard no wheels, stand on drone, 200 Robux giftcard, Mega fly ride cow, Mega fly ride shadowdragon, and Snow owl fly ride.

Love,

Landen

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new PS3, please.

Love,

Lydia

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like an Ipad.

Love,

Layla

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! My name is Harley and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a new Lightning McQueen toy.

Love,

Harley

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like American girl doll please. Her name is Holly.

Love, IZABELLE

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like Teenieping, pop-it, slime, kitty, candy, and coloring book.

Love,

Abigail

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a cool art kit, a big note book, a bunch of tiny erasers, pencils, and notepads, a flashlight, face paint kit ,a small mirror, and a pencil pouch.

Love,

Georgia Reese

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a LOL, make-up, crystal ball, phone, card with money, puppy, phone case, sandals, baby doll, necklace, and V.R.

Love,

Emmarie

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a dirt

Bike and a phone.

Love,

Emeryk

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new

electric guitar, WWE action figures, four wheeler and a VR set please.

Love,

Chris

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a headset, NFL football, sandals, NFL book, and a fishing rod.

Love,

CALEB

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard,oculus, puppy, cool stuff for my bedroom and xbox.

Love,

Brylee

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun, phone, motorcycle and four-wheeler.

Love,

Brayden