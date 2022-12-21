Angela Hoffman Sergeant Bluff Luton

The following letters are from Angela Hoffman's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like jazz shoes, Barbie dream house, phoncase, and LOL.
Love,
Jillian
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Calix and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like marbles.
Love, Calix S.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like headset, hoverboard, computer, monster trucks, and PS5.
Love,
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a slime kit.
Love,
Violet
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a drone and a game called
Bug Snacks.
Love,
Tennyson
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a pair of shoes and a puppy.
Love,
Sway
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a
Magic Mixie crystal ball and a V.R.
Love,
River
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas l would like an electric scooter, ATV,
Hoverboard no wheels, stand on drone, 200 Robux giftcard, Mega fly ride cow, Mega fly ride shadowdragon, and Snow owl fly ride.
Love,
Landen
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new PS3, please.
Love,
Lydia
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like an Ipad.
Love,
Layla
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! My name is Harley and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a new Lightning McQueen toy.
Love,
Harley
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like American girl doll please. Her name is Holly.
Love, IZABELLE
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like Teenieping, pop-it, slime, kitty, candy, and coloring book.
Love,
Abigail
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a cool art kit, a big note book, a bunch of tiny erasers, pencils, and notepads, a flashlight, face paint kit ,a small mirror, and a pencil pouch.
Love,
Georgia Reese
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a LOL, make-up, crystal ball, phone, card with money, puppy, phone case, sandals, baby doll, necklace, and V.R.
Love,
Emmarie
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a dirt
Bike and a phone.
Love,
Emeryk
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new
electric guitar, WWE action figures, four wheeler and a VR set please.
Love,
Chris
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a headset, NFL football, sandals, NFL book, and a fishing rod.
Love,
CALEB
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard,oculus, puppy, cool stuff for my bedroom and xbox.
Love,
Brylee
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun, phone, motorcycle and four-wheeler.
Love,
Brayden