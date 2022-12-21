Ann Barkel MMCRU

The following letters are from Mrs. Ann Barkel’s second-grade class at MMCRU.

Dear Santa,

Thanks for bringing me presents last year. I want 8,200 fortnite v bucks for Christmas. I want farming simulater 21 for Christmas. I want a kitten for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have? Sincerely, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I wish you a good Merry Christmas. Santa, please get me baby clothes for my dolls. Can you get me a doll house? Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I have been wondering if you have been burnt going down a chimney. I want football cards and a Seahakws sweatshirt. I can jump very far. Have a great Christmas. Santa!!! Sincerely, Gavin

Dear Santa,

I have been wondering how many reindeer you have? This year can you bring me a Oculus and a new camera? I like to play in the snow. Have a great Christmas Santa!!! Sincerely Eliza

Dear Santa,

Thanks for bringing presents to our house. I wish for a baby Beam heart, a Barbie set, and a big popit please. Thanks for coming to all of our houses. We all love your presents that you give us. Merry Christmas Hadley

Dear Santa,

Thanks for the presents last year. I really enjoyed them. This year I want a Nintendo card and imaginext, some book please. I’ve been decent this year. I’ve been wondering how many elves do you have? Thank you for the presents I’m going to get this year, and merry Christmas! Sincery, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a playstation for Christmas and the new odus on cool and have a merry Christmas! How many deers do you have? I am great at math. Sincerely, Madden

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas Santa. What I want for Christmas are some Lego sets and some Nintendo Swich games. How do you deliver all the presents to all the kids in the world in one night? I am a great big brother. Sincerely, Ben

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas Santa. Thank you for giving all of us presents. Happy holidays Santa. I hope you have a great Christmas Santa. Please can I have a Anna doll? Your friend, Rosalynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the gifts and candy. This December can I have a new camera with a Oculus? The last thing is a chargr please. I’ve been good. Why do raindeer fly in the sky? Merry Christmas, Brynleigh

Dear Santa,

I really want a 007 lego set. I’ve been a good boy this year. Hey Santa! How old are you. Santa, my favorite things to do are lego sets especially Star Wars ones. Something interesting about me is that I know multiplication and division. Merry Christmas, Luke

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some stuffies and books. How many reindeer do you have? I love presents! I like you! Your Friend, Rayna Merry Chritmas!

Dear Santa,

I wonder about Xbox one! I wish Gavin was my brother! I wish you a Merry Christmas! I will have a great Christmas! Sincerely, Michael

Dear Santa,

How far is it from Cleghorn to the North Pole? I want to get a rc car please. I want to get a tenick lego dump truck. My name is Kayson. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Kayson