Ashley Sitzmann Kluckhohn Elementary

The following letters are from Ashley Sitzmann’s second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary in Le Mars.

Dear Santa,

Can I get a PS4. Ob 1 Cunnbe costume for Christmas? And Miles Mrulis game? What is it like in the North Pole? Oh I almost frgot, I am a very good persen. How old are you? Pleas right a note back, rap it up, put it in a present and give it to me. Merry Christmas, Paul

Dear Santa,

Can I have a lot of lego sets? I would like an iPhone 13 for my dad pleas! I would love to see you some time! Love, Brecca

Dear Santa,

Santa I want a iphone thirteen. How is the North Pole. How is your Reindeer? What do you do in the North Pole. What do you do at your house? I play footbaoll. Love, Miles

Dear Santa,

I want a new I Phone 14 orange. Can I have a dirt bike? What is your favorite reindeer? I like Dasher. I wonder haw cold it is. From, Easton

Dear Santa,

How many cookies do you eat in one night? Can I have a sand bukit? What degrees is it at the North Pole? How many presents do you hold in your bag? Do you just eat cookies?

Your friend, Camila

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I want a Barbie dall jungl set. How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? My faon’t pet is dogs, frogs and cats. Love, Jenna

Dear Santa,

Have a safe ride. I want the Star Wars Lego set. I want to have a shirt and a pants from Gucci. Can I have a iPhone 13. Get back to the North Pool safe. Can I meet Mrs. Claus. Love, Prizeless

Dear Santa,

Can I have new shoes? How are you today? What are your elvs names? I have been good at school. I can’t wait to see my elf. I hope you get a good ride. Love, Kassel

Dear Santa,

Hay can you wake me up when it’s Christmas. I want to meet you please. I want a coffee cup for my mom. How is it in the North Pole? Is it hot or cold? I want a horse stable with horses. Merry Christmas, Payton

Dear Santa,

How are you? How old are you? I am 7. Oh that is not all. Merry Christmas! Can I have a sof. A castle? I Love that show and can I have some Sofia dolls! Love, Kinzlee

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a safe ride to every body homes. Santa can I have a builder kit and Mario Kart pleas! Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!! Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

You are nice because you give me presents. I want a toy Goku and a Pikachu. Have a Happy New Year Santa Christmas time1 How is Rudolf? Your friend, Wesley

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, this year I want Lego Friends I was wondering whats Mrs. Claus first name? Can you show me a picture of Rudolph? Merry Christmas! Love, Alyssa Peters

Dear Santa,

Can I have a pupe a real one wat is y our favorite color? Can I have a I phone 14? Wat is your favorite food can I have a real rabbit? Wat is your favorite thing to dow? Your friend, Faith

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is the fastest rc car, Iphone 14 green, Nintendo switch. How old are you? Have a good trip. Merry Christmas!!! Ho ho ho!!!!! Love, Barrett

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I like your hat. Can I have a Vikings NFL football and can I get a salute to service Vikings sweatshirt for my dad? What is Rudolfs favorite thing to do? What is your favorite thing to do? Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

I want a phone case any cind I wish you a Merry Christmas Santa. I want a popsockit for Christmas. Can I have sum popits. How is your reindeer today? I love you Santa. How is your day? Mine is good. Merry Chritmas, Lakin

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Can I get a Crosby jersey? How is Rudolf? Can I get a Justin Jefersen jersey? What is your other reindeer names? Can’t wait to see you Santa day. Your friend, Brycen

Dear Santa,

Can I plese have a dress, earrings, and high heels. How old are you? How long have you and Mrs. Claus ben maredd? You are very nice. I can’t wait to see Benad my elf. Love, Lauren

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I want to have a hatchimal and Junie B. Jones books too. How are your elves and how cold is it up there? Do you like dogs or raindeers? I like raindeers. Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

Can I have a BarbrB house? I Wut a Jep. How old you are? Wat Do Wlk your elves? Love, Baylee

Dear Santa,

Can I get a blue battle mode hockey stoick and blue tape for Chistmas? Santa do you like hockey to? Love, Nolan

Dear Santa,

I want a ipad for Christmas. I also want a ocelist qest1. How are your ranederse feel? What do you do in the North Pole? Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone 13. I want a hay traler. What is it like at the north pole? What is your elfs names? How old are you? How is Rudolf? Your firend, Cael

Dear Santa,

I really want to see you. Santa I really want to get a Hover board and a Nintendo switch. I want to have a big Lego box and a Nerf gun. How cold is it there? Merry Christmas, Elias