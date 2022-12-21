Calee First Odebolt Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Calee First’s second-grade students at Odebolt Elementary.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a French language book and a Spanish language book. Also some post it notes and a new Alexa because it fell and it hasn’t been working right sense. Also can you get me a ipod if you can’t that’s fine and some hatchimals please. Also are your elf’s cool. Please and thank you for every-thing. Also some rubberband charms. Sincerely, Harlow

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a go-kart? I want to help with your reindeer. Sincerely, Karter

Dear Santa,

I want a gold controller (ps4) for Christmas. I would also like the ps4 game Five nights at Fredys security Breech. I think our elf was naughty last year. Can we get a nice one this year please.

Sincerely, Ryatt

Dear Santa,

You ben nice and for your kidn thank win I want a close and a toy and phone and a dog and even a game that calld Roblox will. Not relly that is all but once thank even a por it ok. Osmereloa

Dear Santa,

I wam so excited for Christmas. I love it when you come to Odebolt and eat the cookeis and milk. And I realy want a hoverbourd but I can’t because my mom said no. But my Christmas wish is for Christmas Joy. Buy the way how is Rudolph. But I bet he’s good. And why are you a messy eater. But it’s ok. Sincerely, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I want a elf at my house how do I get it? How are you and Mrs. Clause? I want a big bean bag. I want the color to be light gray. I am going to set out cookies and white milk. How are the reindeer? I want you to take another picture of you by the tree. Merry Christmas. Sincerely, Jessa

Dear Santa,

I was nice this year. I want a small pencil sharpener. I want a elf pet. I wont a small lotion. Sincerely, Riella

Dear Santa,

I was nice this year. How is Rudolph doing? Can I have a mini nowmobile? Can I have a elf pet too? Can I have superamaan brother too? And can I have Pokemon shield? Sincerely, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I am going to tell you my Christmas lis. Godzilla, hoverboard, flexaball gobrill, lots of lagows, a Godzilla set, a Godzilla notbook. And army men. What does Rudolph like more, cookies or carrots? Sincerely, Slater

Dear Santa,

Can I have a elf please and I have been so good. Can I have a Hover Board? Please and thank you! How long will your trip be?

Sincerely, Crosby

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want toy horses, elf, and with the horses I want a barn and I have a question – How do your reindeers fly? And you are the best and can you please give me a TV?

Sincerely, Bailey

Dear Santa,

I want a play fram so I can play with it maybe so sheep, and. I want a elf and Hoverboard. I want to name it Polly. It can be fun having 3 elves. I Love Rudolph. I will set out the cookies and caircits. How old is Rudolph? Thank you Santa. Sincerely, Alaina

Dear Santa,

Is Buddy coming this year? If he is can he bring the dog back. This year I want Junie B. Jones books, figets, bath bom maker, ear ipods, huverbord, phone case, Shquishmelo, calinder, chirstmas cup, stup by stup how to draw, Spanish words, cursive rideing. I love you Santa. I want a camera and a crop top, hydro flask the new one that has a botum of it. And stickers for my water botle. Sincerely, Blaire T.

Dear Santa,

I want a mini snowmobile. I want a ps5 with some zombie games. I want zombie nerf guns. I want a Nintendo switch. Sincerely, Malakii

Dear Santa,

How do you get elves? What I want for Christmas is a playstion games and ipad please. And thank you. Sincerely, Ben

Dear Santa,

I bet you had a lot of Mrs. Claus cookies. For Christmas mae I have a pocket knife, wallet, legooo world. I have been tring to be good. I have been bad. I for got to say may I have a punching bag. Sincerely, Colin