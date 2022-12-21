Christina Obbink Hinton Community School

The following letters are from Christina Obbink’s second-grade class at Hinton Community School.

Hi Santa,

I loved your presents last year. I wander how many presents I will get this year. I love presents. From: Aria

Dear Santa,

How are you how are your ranedeer doing how is ms. Claus what I want for crismas is a Phone glue kids nals a skatbord amaiking girl dall school seat a boy amaikin dall. Love: Oakley

Dear Santa,

How are you? I really want an LPS!!! Lots. Is it cold at the North Pole? I think I have been good this year. Merry Chistmas Santa. I wish you a Merry Chismas and a happy new year. From Bree

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Plese can you get me supr rare footballcards it is ok if y can not then I wan a casull with little batull gards on hosues. And this is wut it luch like from Knox

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I have a picture of Comet and Dasher? I whant a drone.lego.paint.spare staf. Camrar. From Karter Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas I would like Nintendoors witch. Thank you Santa. From, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I was wondering how Comet is feeling after the tiger attack. Does he still eat candy canes? But I was wondering if you can get my dirt bike running rite agen. Frum Parker

Dear Santa,

How are you? And of course how is Rudolph, Vixin, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Mrs. Claus and the elfs. I’v been good this year. Could I pretty please have a doll hair sabn doll docter set, doll docter bed, doll

Dear Santa,

How are you? Doing? I will leave a lot of cookies for you and milk merry Christmas and a happy new year santa I want for Christmas can I please have a huge art kit whith acrylic pante can you read this to the elfes and to Mrs. Claus to. Frum Danika to Santa

Dear Santa,

I think I have been good this year do you? How are you? How are the reindeer? So I was wondering if I could please have a tablet or a vr set? From: Gavin

Dear Santa,

How are you? Do your reindeer like carrots? Can I have an Aaron Rodgers Rookie signed jersey card for Mrs. Obbink and can I have a Tyreek Hill rookie signed jersey card and a gold Pikachu collection please? From: Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. How is Mrs. Claus. Can I please have a stuff to make stuff in a mini bake oven. From: kensi

Dear Santa,

Is your riandeer doing good. Do raindeers like canby corn. Can you get me a notebook. IS it cold in the north pole. From Nora

Dear Santa,

Did you get my letter yet Santa. I hope you have a nice year giving presents to the kids. I want lots of legos please and a fitbit watch please. Send a letter back please! from Ollie to Santa

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. Is it cold at the North Pole? Can I please have a Gabby Doll house with all the caters please and a lama toy and slime please Santa and a dinsor suft animal please and thank you. I like you Santa. From James for Santa

Dear Santa,

How are your Is it cold in the North pole. For Christmas can I have a cat for Christmas Can I have a robot for Christmas please and thank you. From Ethan

Dear Santa,

How are u? How are your reindeer I have been good 70 good 30 bad yours 100% good don’t fall off a house because if u do sombody will find your information and read it and you will be do med thay will become Santa. To Santa from Dominic

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? Can I have DK Metcalf in a picture or Kenneth Walker in a picture and maby sum seaHawk tikets. From Cully

Dear Santa,

You are the best santa! I wish I could see you. How is Dasher? I will tell my Mom to get carrots and cockies and milk. Can I have a pickago stufty and pokemon balls and a glow in the dark camra drone and a 5 million golden pokemon cards and a phone and my own x box.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? How is your reinndeer? I had been good this year. Is it cold in the North pole? I hope I get presentn’s this year. How am I doing do you think. Please. from: Payton to: santa love Payton

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is it cold at the north pole can I have an ipad Santa. From: Landon

Dear Santa,

Git redey for my cookies so haws Rudoph I will give the randeer some carrots. I will love a droon with a camra on it. From: Korbin to Santa