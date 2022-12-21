Colvin Jenness Sgt Bluff

Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Kenley and I am 8 years old. For
Christmas this year, I would like a cat toy, a hoverboard and a horse.
Dear Santa
How are you my name is maxwell i am 8 years old for
Christmas this year i would like a vbucks nerf
Gun to meet you and be friends with you santa
Love max
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is BIAR. I am 8 years old. For Christmas this year I would like a pc and a gaming steelwear. And a dirt bike and hoverboard and nintendo and house that are for kids and ipad.
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Aya. I am 8 years old. For
Christmas this year, I would like a hoverboard, oculus, and a nintendo.
Love, Aya
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is jace I am 8 years old. For
Christmas this year, I would like a airpods a bank for mune and a camera Love, jace frank
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Noah. and I'm 8 years old. For This year I would like a nintendo game phone 2 house
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Leslie I am 7 years old. For
Christmas this year, I would like a SML Jeffy hand puppet, Aphmou
Cheese burger cat, glow in the dark slime, glow in the dark simple dimple, a fidget fashion doll , shimer and shine mermaid dolls and squashmalow.
Love, Leslie
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Christian I am 7 years old.For Christmas
This year, I would like a monster jam garage,monster jam, and hotwheels.
Love,Christian
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is cali I am 7 years old for christmas this I would like a lol doll and omg doll glow in the dark slime
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Myla and I am 7 years old. For christmas this year, I would like a phone, dog toys barbie dreamhouse
Love Myla
Dear Santa,
How are you?My name is Brecklyn. I am 7 years old.For Christmas this year, I would like a phone, slime and a snake.
Love,Brecklyn
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is kyle I am 8 years old.For
Christmus this year, I would like a Ifone 14,
dirt bike, pokemon cards, akedo, and a VR.
Dear Santa.
How are you? My Name is Dominic.s I am 7 years old for christmas this year I would like my Ipad fixed and a phone
Love.Dominic
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Keiran. I am eight years old.
For Christmas this year, I would like a car, a frog
a castle.
Love, Keiran.
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Jase and I am 7 years old. For
Christmas this year I would like a Robux_farm simulatr22 ps5 Love jase
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Zayden and I am 8 years old. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, toy, and candy canes.
Love, zayden.
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Ian and I'm 7 years old.
Christmas this years Iwould like a Nerph mosderjame and a new
Blakit.
Monderjame geroj.
Love, IAN
Dear Santa,
How are you my name is Dominic T
I am 8 years old For christmas this
Year I would like a phon 14 and a tokes
And slime.
Love Dominic T.