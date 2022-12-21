 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colvin Jenness Sgt Bluff

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Kenley and I am 8 years old. For

Christmas this year, I would like a cat toy, a hoverboard and a horse.

Dear Santa

How are you my name is maxwell i am 8 years old for

Christmas this year i would like a vbucks nerf

Gun to meet you and be friends with you santa

Love max

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is BIAR. I am 8 years old. For Christmas this year I would like a pc and a gaming steelwear. And a dirt bike and hoverboard and nintendo and house that are for kids and ipad.

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Aya. I am 8 years old. For

Christmas this year, I would like a hoverboard, oculus, and a nintendo.

Love, Aya

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is jace I am 8 years old. For

Christmas this year, I would like a airpods a bank for mune and a camera Love, jace frank

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Noah. and I'm 8 years old. For This year I would like a nintendo game phone 2 house

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Leslie I am 7 years old. For

Christmas this year, I would like a SML Jeffy hand puppet, Aphmou

Cheese burger cat, glow in the dark slime, glow in the dark simple dimple, a fidget fashion doll , shimer and shine mermaid dolls and squashmalow.

Love, Leslie

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Christian I am 7 years old.For Christmas

This year, I would like a monster jam garage,monster jam, and hotwheels.

Love,Christian

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is cali I am 7 years old for christmas this I would like a lol doll and omg doll glow in the dark slime

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Myla and I am 7 years old. For christmas this year, I would like a phone, dog toys barbie dreamhouse

Love Myla

Dear Santa,

How are you?My name is Brecklyn. I am 7 years old.For Christmas this year, I would like a phone, slime and a snake.

Love,Brecklyn

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is kyle I am 8 years old.For

Christmus this year, I would like a Ifone 14,

dirt bike, pokemon cards, akedo, and a VR.

Dear Santa.

How are you? My Name is Dominic.s I am 7 years old for christmas this year I would like my Ipad fixed and a phone

Love.Dominic

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Keiran. I am eight years old.

For Christmas this year, I would like a car, a frog

a castle.

Love, Keiran.

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Jase and I am 7 years old. For

Christmas this year I would like a Robux_farm simulatr22 ps5 Love jase

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Zayden and I am 8 years old. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, toy, and candy canes.

Love, zayden.

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Ian and I'm 7 years old.

Christmas this years Iwould like a Nerph mosderjame and a new

Blakit.

Monderjame geroj.

Love, IAN

Dear Santa,

How are you my name is Dominic T

I am 8 years old For christmas this

Year I would like a phon 14 and a tokes

And slime.

Love Dominic T.

