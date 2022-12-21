Darci Palsma Kluckhohn Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Darci Palsma’s second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary in Le Mars.

Dear Santa,

How is Elly doing at your shop? And can you pleas get me a rock tumbulr becues I watch videos of peple doing it and I like to grow cyristls too. I can’t wate for Elly to come. And I can’t wate for Christmas. Love, Simon

Dear Santa,

I would really like a robux gift card because I am a BIG robox player. I’ve had an account for over one thousand days. For Cristmas I want a water gun so I can do a water gun fight with my siblings. From, Jok

Dear Santa,

I want a new gaming set because Im a good kid. I work relly hard at school. Can I get Art suplies? I want a new X box, aplle watch, and new ear buds with an ipod. Marry Chrismis. Sinsirily, Naychan

Dear Santa,

I love you. You make me happy. You are so cool. I wish you would bring me a fone. How old are you? Can you bring me a Clifford stufed animal? Love, Addy

Dear Santa,

I want a lego set becuase it would go gret whith my lego at my house. My faivoret holeday is Christmes. From, davis

Dear Santa,

Can I please get a Guts book because I love reading that book? Do you like reading books cause I do to. Is your elfs doing good? Can I get a Apple ipad because I don’t . Can I get joly ranchers? Have one. Merry Chirsmas. From, Akon

Dear Santa,

Hae Santa I rile wot a Xbox 360 and the gams are mostrtruk and Mareo be kus I ben good at skol. Ples and thank uoo. Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

Can I get a xbox 1s because I want to play mincraft on it? Can you get me a fortnight game with gameing hed fons that are yellow and purple and mabe black to? Can you also give me a Netendo light? Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My favret holaday is Christmas! Can I have a skate bord and a micerscop becuaes I’m so nice to my friends and classmates. Are my elf’s dong good at the north pole? The best 2nd grader, Lily J.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a puppy? Becaus I helped my friends at school. Can I have a kitten? Because I protected my baby brother from my big brother. Can I have a horse? Becaas I am responsible. Love, Makenna

Dear Santa,

I want a X Box and some Bay Blades sprisine and Valkyriek and Mario Tennis. I want Veebux fortnite and fornite shert. I want a jragin shert, rock it Leeg boost and a Johl for wen I scor. From, Dean

Dear Santa,

What I want for Crismis is a Dinosaur, and dragon and X Box. I was good. Love, Stacie

Dear Santa,

For Chrismes I want a kids mo watch becaus I was nise to my Grama. The coler I want is blue kids mo watch. I allso want red Pfreshinol soker teshert and red shorts for me to ware. I allso wanta littel micrafon that clips on your shert. Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet. I luv mi mom. How old are you? I am exstied to see mi big sister. Love, Troyelle

Dear Santa,

Is Glitter my elf being a good girll? I wish I had a baby crib and a baby bath tub and a baby hichair and toys and Baby diaprs. I want magicall mixes becus they are cute. Love, Esmeralda

Dear Santa,

I whant my stoking full of football cards. 40 paks if you cant fit 40 paks of football cards fit 30 paks. I wont 5 big farm truks. I want a Black kittol jrse. And some soprisis that I want id. Are the elfs dowing ok? Mare Krismis. From Braxton

Dear Santa,

Can I have a new phone becuase I worked hard plz so I can play on roblox and WWe figures becase your the best. Can I have a nerf gun because I’m nice to my sister? Love, T-Boy

Dear Santa,

Can I hav a Chariz and pokemon toy? How is Wismze doing? Hapey Crismas. Hop I see you dering Crismus. I love you so much. Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

I want a lego shark and a lego mashin to. I would want a slinky to. I will be careful. Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

Santa I really want Reyback because it will go good with my other wreslers. I also want Mandloreaen lego sets and anther wrestling ring. Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I wish I have a I phone because I ben good wen my dad ben gon. Can I have a Aplewach? And allso for crismis I would like some hedfons. From, Ava

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have Addison Rae for a sister. For Christmas I really want a Nintendo switch. I don’t care what color. Do you know how mach you way? What is your favorite cookie in the hole world? LOVE, Kinsleigh

Dear Santa,

I would want a golf club set becuse I did good at golf and I was so nice at school. I want a football becuse I want to play football with my frends and I was good at football. I would like to have a bike becuse I need one and becuse I was doing good. LOVE, Parker