 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Darci Palsma Kluckhohn Elementary

  • 0

The following letters are from Mrs. Darci Palsma’s second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary in Le Mars.

Dear Santa,

How is Elly doing at your shop? And can you pleas get me a rock tumbulr becues I watch videos of peple doing it and I like to grow cyristls too. I can’t wate for Elly to come. And I can’t wate for Christmas. Love, Simon

Dear Santa,

I would really like a robux gift card because I am a BIG robox player. I’ve had an account for over one thousand days. For Cristmas I want a water gun so I can do a water gun fight with my siblings. From, Jok

Dear Santa,

I want a new gaming set because Im a good kid. I work relly hard at school. Can I get Art suplies? I want a new X box, aplle watch, and new ear buds with an ipod. Marry Chrismis. Sinsirily, Naychan

People are also reading…

Dear Santa,

I love you. You make me happy. You are so cool. I wish you would bring me a fone. How old are you? Can you bring me a Clifford stufed animal? Love, Addy

Dear Santa,

I want a lego set becuase it would go gret whith my lego at my house. My faivoret holeday is Christmes. From, davis

Dear Santa,

Can I please get a Guts book because I love reading that book? Do you like reading books cause I do to. Is your elfs doing good? Can I get a Apple ipad because I don’t . Can I get joly ranchers? Have one. Merry Chirsmas. From, Akon

Dear Santa,

Hae Santa I rile wot a Xbox 360 and the gams are mostrtruk and Mareo be kus I ben good at skol. Ples and thank uoo. Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

Can I get a xbox 1s because I want to play mincraft on it? Can you get me a fortnight game with gameing hed fons that are yellow and purple and mabe black to? Can you also give me a Netendo light? Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My favret holaday is Christmas! Can I have a skate bord and a micerscop becuaes I’m so nice to my friends and classmates. Are my elf’s dong good at the north pole? The best 2nd grader, Lily J.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a puppy? Becaus I helped my friends at school. Can I have a kitten? Because I protected my baby brother from my big brother. Can I have a horse? Becaas I am responsible. Love, Makenna

Dear Santa,

I want a X Box and some Bay Blades sprisine and Valkyriek and Mario Tennis. I want Veebux fortnite and fornite shert. I want a jragin shert, rock it Leeg boost and a Johl for wen I scor. From, Dean

Dear Santa,

What I want for Crismis is a Dinosaur, and dragon and X Box. I was good. Love, Stacie

Dear Santa,

For Chrismes I want a kids mo watch becaus I was nise to my Grama. The coler I want is blue kids mo watch. I allso want red Pfreshinol soker teshert and red shorts for me to ware. I allso wanta littel micrafon that clips on your shert. Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet. I luv mi mom. How old are you? I am exstied to see mi big sister. Love, Troyelle

Dear Santa,

Is Glitter my elf being a good girll? I wish I had a baby crib and a baby bath tub and a baby hichair and toys and Baby diaprs. I want magicall mixes becus they are cute. Love, Esmeralda

Dear Santa,

I whant my stoking full of football cards. 40 paks if you cant fit 40 paks of football cards fit 30 paks. I wont 5 big farm truks. I want a Black kittol jrse. And some soprisis that I want id. Are the elfs dowing ok? Mare Krismis. From Braxton

Dear Santa,

Can I have a new phone becuase I worked hard plz so I can play on roblox and WWe figures becase your the best. Can I have a nerf gun because I’m nice to my sister? Love, T-Boy

Dear Santa,

Can I hav a Chariz and pokemon toy? How is Wismze doing? Hapey Crismas. Hop I see you dering Crismus. I love you so much. Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

I want a lego shark and a lego mashin to. I would want a slinky to. I will be careful. Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

Santa I really want Reyback because it will go good with my other wreslers. I also want Mandloreaen lego sets and anther wrestling ring. Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I wish I have a I phone because I ben good wen my dad ben gon. Can I have a Aplewach? And allso for crismis I would like some hedfons. From, Ava

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have Addison Rae for a sister. For Christmas I really want a Nintendo switch. I don’t care what color. Do you know how mach you way? What is your favorite cookie in the hole world? LOVE, Kinsleigh

Dear Santa,

I would want a golf club set becuse I did good at golf and I was so nice at school. I want a football becuse I want to play football with my frends and I was good at football. I would like to have a bike becuse I need one and becuse I was doing good. LOVE, Parker

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News