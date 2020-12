Elk Point-Jefferson - Kristi Schmitz

The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz' second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. This year I will go to my granma and granpa hoes I will stay for two nights. I want a hooverbord.

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I want a computer, clothes, toys, air pods, toy reindeer, LOL dolls, a dog, and a Husky stuffed animal.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad. I want a Barbie extra. I want a chclcie doll. I want to move out of my Granpa and Gramas house. I want Parker to be nicer. I want me and Olivia to play more offtin.

Love, Lillie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and my brother is realey meen so ples make him not be meen.

Love, Brielle P.

Dear Santa,