Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary - Mrs. Shanks

Love, Layla

Dear Santa,

I was good this year. I'll give you milk, cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I'll please like a hover board space and my brother wants an air plane please. Have a good day and Merry Christmas and I just what to say hi to Mrs. Claus for me please.

Love, Anniston

Dear Santa,

If you could I would like a phone. but it is OK if you can't get me one. I will leave you cookies. and some candy canes for the reindeer. You can go through the chimney. Merry Christmas.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

Christmas is my life. And here is what I want. And this is not a lot. I want please a new bed sheet, lights, and slime.

Some phone cases, hover board, Love, gel-pens, legging. Hears how to get in my house - there is chimny on my house and I will leave cookies and milk and for the reindeer I will leave carrots, and some candy canes for them. And to Mrs. Claus I will leave her some cookies and please can I have a elf? I have been really good this year.

Love, Elia

Dear Santa,