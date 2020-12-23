Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary - Mrs. Shanks

The following letters are from Mrs. Shanks' second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I'll leave cookies and milk! Ples get me baby aliev I have been a good girl. My brother was a good boy. I don't have a chimney. My door # is 10-20.
Love, Alliy
Dear Santa,
I will give you milk and cookies. Can you get me a kitten? And a big Hatchima? I need a child lock on my door because of my sisters. They're so annoying. PS. Maybe a hover board?
Love, Macy
Dear Santa,
The way to come in my house is through the chimney or the door. Then I am going to leave a cookies, milk, carrots, and candy canes. I wish I can have a remote control lamborghini. I wish I can have a toy mansion' then I want an iphone 12 too for my dad and mom.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I will leave cookies and milk for you. And for the reindeer I will put some candy canes and carrots out. You can come through the door. For Christmas I would like Hatchimos and makeup, makeup tools, slime, LOLs, slime kits, and a phone. I have been a good girl and I love Christmas.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I'll give you milk, cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I'll please like a hover board space and my brother wants an air plane please. Have a good day and Merry Christmas and I just what to say hi to Mrs. Claus for me please.
Love, Anniston
Dear Santa,
If you could I would like a phone. but it is OK if you can't get me one. I will leave you cookies. and some candy canes for the reindeer. You can go through the chimney. Merry Christmas.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my life. And here is what I want. And this is not a lot. I want please a new bed sheet, lights, and slime.
Some phone cases, hover board, Love, gel-pens, legging. Hears how to get in my house - there is chimny on my house and I will leave cookies and milk and for the reindeer I will leave carrots, and some candy canes for them. And to Mrs. Claus I will leave her some cookies and please can I have a elf? I have been really good this year.
Love, Elia
Dear Santa,
My Christmas tree is pretty this year. This is the way in my house. The way is through my door. Can you please get a farm set? Please can I have a nerf gun? My mom wants a vacuum. I have been good this year. My dad wants a semi and a tractor. My brother wants a tablet. My brother has been very good. My mom has been very good. My Dad has been very good.
Love, Waylon
Dear Santa,
I really want some football cards please. Oh and I have been really good this year. I will leave cookies and milk. Can I please get some pockemon cards? Can you come in the door? I love Christmas. I will give the reindeer carrots. Can you bring my brother learning toys? Thank you.
Love, Jaice
Dear Santa,
I will get you cookies and milk. Santa I will shoow you how to go in my house. Thers no chimney but just go in my door. Santa get me a bugattifer. I want one billion dollars. Santa can you get me candy candy canes? I wish everyone is nice. I love Christmas Santa.
Love, Felix
Dear Santa,
I have a small Christmas tree in my home. Come to my home. My tree is small. with an angel on top. Can you get a lot for Christmas? I have been nice to my mom and dad.
Love, Heaven
Dear Santa,
I will give you reindeer food for the reindeer. I will give you milk and cookies. Please use the door. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus. I would like a toy pizza, Zelda, a clock, a desk, and a coloring kit. I have been good and my family.
Love, Bowen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. I really want red lights. They are so cool! I do not have a chimney so you might have to use the door. I will make sugar cookies and will have carrots for your reindeer. I am guessing that they get hungry. Sometimes. I love your name so much. Have a nice day!
Love, Linley