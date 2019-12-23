Elk-Point Jefferson Elementary

Dear Santa,

May I have a huverbord? You can go through the back door. I'll leave you and the reindeer some treats. How many elves do you have?

Love, Kaia

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I am going to leave food out for you. I want a new bike, a new pillow, and a blanket.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

When you go to my house the door will be unlocked. I would like a horse blanket. I have been nice for most of the year. Snowball should tell you. I wish you a merry Christmas.

Love, Mira

Dear Santa,

You're the best man ever I like you. I have been very good this year. My sisters and me have been fighting a lot but we love each other. Go in the chimney.

Love, Taylor

Dear Santa,

I don't know how you get in but we don't have a chimney. I have ben trying to be good but it is hard. I hope you give presents to boys and girls that are not as lucky as me.

Love, Jasper

Dear Santa,