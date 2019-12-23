The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz's second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I want a i phone 11 pro and a bunch lage sets and a new tv and some go kart tires.
Sincerely, Jacob R.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want more games for a nintendo Switch. I want pokemon cards. I want a dog elf. Santa I made you something! I want a bunch of construction paper. I want a ninjago lego set. I also want a pokemon lego set. I really really want a floating hoverboard bye bye Santa.
Sincerely, from Gracelyn C.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I whant a clothing, shoses, a ckace for my phone and a popsockit, a santa cluase hat, a swimsut.
Sincerely, Keatyn S.
Dear Santa,
I wrily whent a fome foot ball.
Sincerely, Jacob C.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a Grat Christmas! for Christmas I waint Fnaf 2 character and fornite Chaper 2 and Sans Jackit too and one for Astin too aging have a good!! Christmas!!!! oh I almost forgot I have a present for you bye.
Sincerely, Hayden S.
Dear Santa,
I would like all these things please can I have a lols owl diaries books, hoverboard, football, hippopotamus, owl stuffed animal, stuffed animal horse.
Sincerely, Jaylee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an Xbox and an ipad. Smart art a case for my phone and fort nite for my swich.
Sincerely, Parker A.
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone that is in the shape of a circle. That most takes pictures has some games and music.
Sincerely, Natalie H.
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is. Rainbow supries, film, art set, amcain girl doll, clothes, makeup, L.O.L.'s and popies surpies.
Sincerely, Ellie S.
Dear Santa,
I want a elf on the shelf and a hover bord please. and a violen a piano. a tabelet. i pad. Kiteen. barbie house. Lol.
SIncerely, Aleyna M.
Dear Santa,
The toys I want is ice skates hatchamols doorabals clothes happy family books art set.
Sincerely, Becca S.
Dear Santa,
I want for Chrismas, want an elf on the self and a nail polish set and a numnum and a marker set and 29 canvas and a baby kitten with cat toys and a baby dog with dog toys and a netendo switch and a big night light with mermaids on it.
Sincerely, by Jasmine L.
Dear Santa,
This year is a special year so I would like something special. And that thing is a LAPTOP! My mom agrees with because I'm in second grade and I would need it for sixth grade. I would also like new shoes, Hydro flask, stickers for hydro flask, stikers for crocs and thats really all. Thank you!
Sincerely, Tenley T.
Dear Santa,
I want a Brancos helmet, Brancos football gloves, dog man book, a Brancos jersey and a tablet.
Sincerely, Noah
Dear Santa,
This year I want a $100 robux card, each Harry Potter book and movie. Each Harry Potter ortement. Lots of big books. Pokemon cards. AZ Cardniles cards, and $100.
Sincerely, Mason P.
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a hundred pokemon.
Sincerley, from Houkar S.
Dear Santa,
This year I ahve been good and nice. This year I want a mega NFG. And a LOL OMG Doll. And I promise to leave out some cookies and milk! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! You to Santa.
Sincerely, Emma S.
Dear Santa,
I want 100 art supplies and Dasher, Dacer, and Vicxen and skipper and whatever you want to give me.
Sincerely, Seriah N.
Dear Santa,
I know I aredy send you a lettr but I made some mastaks. Can I have a Shiny cirzJ and a Rainbow chirz d and a gold chirz d and slits for my pokemon cards. a bider indomns-rex. A white one a stuff anmal chrmader and Babsur and sclrdlle and all of bad guys books.
Sincerely, Caleb E.
Dear Santa,
To Santa...This year can I please get a puppy with the things you need for a pupy and a LOL suprize super Suprze the new one a black gutiar. Not a electric one and a LOLs a party house and a Amarican girl doll and Amrican girl doll set. Also a Lama in pajamas toy and cooking tool for my mom also a Awsome Blossoms my own teal spakly tablet and a Babby Alive carrage and Babby Alive Baby. Sincerley, Lucy
Thank you Santa bye.
Dear Santa,
I knew I arealdy have a bunch of Pokemon cards. But I want mere. I want nex. I also want some stuffed anamls. I want dino legos. And thats all.
Sincerely, Nile V.
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas I would like a morph bord a wilu a Nintendo swich lite a super mario 3d Wald a extreamstink, buds with stink blower.
Sincerlely, Mike H.
The following letters are from Mrs. Melissa Shanks second-graders at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I would want a phone, skateboard that lights up and comes whith a uncorn gloves and knee pads that ligh up. If you are wondering where to go in go threw the front door.
Love, Aster
You have free articles remaining.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. This year what I want for Christmas is an iphone 11 and a tv. Please come to my house this year.
Love, Adi
Dear Santa,
When you wonder how to get into my house you go to the front door. I wish I had a new bowl. Santa why do you wear a red suit?
Love, Kenzi
Dear Santa,
I'd like some new clothes and I want it a little big so I can wear it for a long time. Don't worry I won't leave the fire place on. And I want a little bit cf toys.
Love, Catherine
Dear Santa,
I rilly wuold like a iphone x because I've been good. This year can I get same new close that are. A little big and car you please go in a door? Thanks!
Love, Nash
Dear Santa,
I want a lego set. Then a pillow with a flamingo on it. Then a blanket with a flamingo on it please. then then a I howne 11 then you have a spesht key to open the door.
Love, Addilyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a ugly sweter and 2 necklancs one for me and my friend. You can get in my house by going threw the front door.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing and the reindeer. How are you I do not ned much this yera. I will get fode for the reindeer. I want a fast rc car.
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
May I have a huverbord? You can go through the back door. I'll leave you and the reindeer some treats. How many elves do you have?
Love, Kaia
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I am going to leave food out for you. I want a new bike, a new pillow, and a blanket.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
When you go to my house the door will be unlocked. I would like a horse blanket. I have been nice for most of the year. Snowball should tell you. I wish you a merry Christmas.
Love, Mira
Dear Santa,
You're the best man ever I like you. I have been very good this year. My sisters and me have been fighting a lot but we love each other. Go in the chimney.
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
I don't know how you get in but we don't have a chimney. I have ben trying to be good but it is hard. I hope you give presents to boys and girls that are not as lucky as me.
Love, Jasper
Dear Santa,
Whats your favorite cookies. I want a real penguin for a pet and ar my figures. Come to the frant dore. downt fourget Caesar's rqckebone.
Love, Hektor
Dear Santa,
I don't have a chimney so you mite haf to go throow the frunt dor and I want sumthing I can play fortknit on. I hope you will be safe on your slay.
Love, Walker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tablit and a puppy. Go to my door in the front of my yard. Wachout my dog mite jup on you. there is a winer dog that mite bark.
Love Kaleigh P.
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a LOL surprise pet and I want 5 of them. This year I'm gana put some carrots for the reindeers. I will make the cookies for you and the milk and I wan ta LOL surprise dolls.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,
I've been good this year. I want a iphone X Pro and some airpods. I helped my elf with her magic today.
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want makeup and a phone. You can get in from the chimney. I will leave a glass of milk for you and a cookies. For the reindeer we will leave a candy cane.
Love, Kelcie M
Dear Santa,
Do you know how to get in to my house? If you don't know thar is a frunt door and go down not up. I want some LOLs pets.
Love, Bryanna
Dear Santa,
I have a good recipe for Rice Krispie bars. First, you need to melt the butter. Then melt the marshmellows. Then you add the Rice Krispies.
Love Hunter
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good this year and I would like the new iphone eleven. I will also tell you to go out the front door where the lights are.
Love, Evee
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a phone and please come throw the frout door. I have ben a good girl and can you get Lace my dog a shockcoler.
Love, Jada
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would want a Irish wolf hound puppy a new Ipad and phone. Come in the front door.
Love, Ollie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a huverbord. You can go down chimny or my front door. I will give you cookies and milk.
Love, Kealey