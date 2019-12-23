The following letters are from Susan Veltkamp's second-grade class at Franklin Elementary, Le Mars Community Schools.
Dear Santa,
How is your wife? How can you watch so many kids at wons? I will take what ever you give me. How is Rudoff pulling the slay? You are the best.
Love
Gunnar A.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Rudoph and the other rain deer doing? For Christmas I would like a Iowa Hawkeyes color rush uniform and a Georgia Bulldogs uniform. I got the mail almost over day.
Love
Beau B.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? How do you go around the world with out gas. I would like Spongebob kite please. I have been trying to change this yere. I hope you have a good day.
Sincerely,
Luke B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? What is it like in the North Pole? It does not matter what yu get me this is just what I’d like for Christmas. I’d like a fornite pick axe and a dirt bike. Is hovld be on the nice list because my brother makes me pick up all the toys. Have a nice Christmas.
Sincerely,
Lennax C.
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait until Christmas. Can I please have a teckdeck, hoverboard and dirt bike. I’ve been doing the chores lately and I’ve also been helping my mom with my baby sister. I hope you have a safe trip.
Sincerely,
Tacah F.
Dear Santa,
Is mostly everybody on the nice list? Are people getting along at the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, a big stuffy bear, and a tablet. I have tried to help by setting the table. Hope you have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Andrew F.
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good Mrs. Clause? Are people doing good? I would like to have some get pens, and a color book, and water bottle. Are you having a good time at the North Pole? I help mom clean the house and clean out side in the yard and feed my dog and help my brother and clean. I clean the bath tube and the house.
Love
Taria G.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? I have cookies at home for you and carrots for your reindeers. I hope you have a great night for Christmas. I would relly lik a omg doll and hochilmots to. How are you doing Santa? I hope you have a safe trip. How are your Elves doing? How is the shop doing?
Sincerely
Jaymerah H.
Dear Santa.
How is Rudolf and hoe is Lollipop myeff and how are you? For Christmas I want a huvrbold iphone, tablet, and a computer.
Love
Payton H.
Dear Santam,
How is Fred Doing? How is Rudolph doing? We got our tree up allwite. I would like RC Tractors, toy tractors, power wheel tractors with trailers too. My mom makes me do chores.
Your Friend
Skyler H.
Dear Santa,
I will leave carrots for the reindeer. I want teckdecks for Christmas. I also want a jiffy Pupit. I also want teckdeck skate stuff. I want Shark Pupit too. I have tried to be nice this year.
Sincerely
Karsen K.
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs? Can I please have a math book please and I want to be a viscagirl please. Can I see your please in real life? And can I have glasis please. Have a good day Santa.
Sincerely
Maleena L.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? All I want for Christmas is a Barbie kitchen set, and a barbie furniture set, and a Barbie workset, and a bathroom set. I tried to listen to Grandma.
You have free articles remaining.
Izzy L.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope everyone at the North pole is doing well. For Christmas I would like a new apple watch. I would also like a new stuft animl. I hope you have a really good time you are the best becuae you allwise give us toys some times. Hope you have a gret time at the North Pole and a good trip around the world. I help my dad do the dishis. I am so nice that I allwie give KK and Mia candy. They like the candy and they like to be with me.
Sincerely
Leala M.
Dear Santa,
I will have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. I hope your elves are not giveing up for Christmas I would really like Artie 300 ( coding robot), a Hover board, and the book the Puppy Place Whare Everry Puppy Finds a Home Snowball. I have tried to be a good friend.
Your friend,
Lydia M.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope every body at the North pole is doing well. I hope the Elfs are doing well? For Christmas I would like a dirt bike and a psy and hope my dad gets beter becase he has a broken foot and a cc car and a cc boat. I think I was nice this year. I hope you have a grate Christma
Your friend,
Charlie P.
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elves? I like a hoverbord, and a lego set, and a remote control.
Sincerely,
Jaxen P.
Dear Santa,
How are you make that many prezents in one night. I would like a phone. And I would like two chargers. And I would like a hoverboord and I would like a piaret. And I would like a nerf gun.
Sincerely,
Elijah P.
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christman! Are you and your rieindeer doing well? I really hope so! I would really love it if you can please get me a new fire and ice havor board. And please bring 4 buckets of legos. And please very nice boy jewelry! 1 move thing a giant beyblade pack that includes a beyblade ring! I think I am on the nice list because I got 4 red cards! Red cards are very good! I will welcome you down our chimney if we even have a chimney with some cookies and carrots for your reindeer
Sincerely,
Landon R.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I love Christmas and I am sure do too! My favorite at Christmas is going to grandmas house and open presents. For Christmas I would like make up, the new Frozen Movie and a new Elsa dress. I have my Christmas dress. It’s a fancy red dress! I hope you have a safe Christmas Eve!
Sicerelym,
Jasmin S.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph the red nose reinderr! How are you doing Santa? Please can I have a phone and a Nintendo switch please. And a cool note please. That’s all please and I should be on the good list. I lisin to my mom.
Sincerely,
Wyatt S.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? What does the North Pole look like right now? I hope you have hot coco. I would like a big hachamol, a puppy, and jelly fish. And I have been trying to help mom.
Love
Grace S.
Dear Santa,
How do you go around the world in one night? I would really like these things for Christmas a big box of legos. I would like farm animals. I would also like stuffed animals. I would also like a fortnite nerf gun.
Sincerely,
Mason S.
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? I hope that you have a nice Christmas. I would really like the darkfire bundle, phone and case.
Love
Dakota U.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are feeling good! I would like a Jasmin barbie. I would like apple watch. I would like two barbie tables. I fix my bed for my chore. I will have cookies for you.
Sincerely,
Ella V.
Dear Santa,
How is the elvfs work going? I hope everyone in the North Pole is happy everyday. For Christmas I would really like a big LOL surprise, a cameram, a gesmo watch, and girl legos. And I hope you have a great time giving out presents.
Sincerely
Sarah C.