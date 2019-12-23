Franklin Elementary, Le Mars Community Schools

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? All I want for Christmas is a Barbie kitchen set, and a barbie furniture set, and a Barbie workset, and a bathroom set. I tried to listen to Grandma.

Izzy L.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope everyone at the North pole is doing well. For Christmas I would like a new apple watch. I would also like a new stuft animl. I hope you have a really good time you are the best becuae you allwise give us toys some times. Hope you have a gret time at the North Pole and a good trip around the world. I help my dad do the dishis. I am so nice that I allwie give KK and Mia candy. They like the candy and they like to be with me.

Sincerely

Leala M.

Dear Santa,

I will have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. I hope your elves are not giveing up for Christmas I would really like Artie 300 ( coding robot), a Hover board, and the book the Puppy Place Whare Everry Puppy Finds a Home Snowball. I have tried to be a good friend.

Your friend,

Lydia M.

Dear Santa,