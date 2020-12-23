Franklin Elementary LSD - Mrs. Hoffman

The following letters are from Mrs. Hoffman's second-grade class at Franklin Elementary in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I i'm Emily D. I am 8 and i'm in 2nd grade. I love my brother. I hope you get him a toy. He is just one Well my tablet is kind of brokin and it gliches and I don't have a charnger for it. And when I put a charnger for it. And when I put a charnger in. The charnger brakes. So may I have a tablet please.

Your friend, Emily D.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you? I'm sure you have been very busy. My name is Maddy and I am in 2nd grade. Please may I have a rainbow sled and a sew machine. I will give you cookes. And hot, cocoa and carrits for your rader too.

Your freind, Maddy E.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa, how are your elfs and how are you? I'm Braylon A. I am in 2nd grade in Mrs. Hoffmans class. Santa can I have a ps5. Santa what you and your elfs and your deer going to do on the day befor christmas and can you take me to the northpole?

Your friend, Braylon A.

Dear Santa,