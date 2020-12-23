Franklin Elementary LSD - Mrs. Hoffman

The following letters are from Mrs. Hoffman's second-grade class at Franklin Elementary in Le Mars, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
I i'm Emily D. I am 8 and i'm in 2nd grade. I love my brother. I hope you get him a toy. He is just one Well my tablet is kind of brokin and it gliches and I don't have a charnger for it. And when I put a charnger for it. And when I put a charnger in. The charnger brakes. So may I have a tablet please.
Your friend, Emily D.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you? I'm sure you have been very busy. My name is Maddy and I am in 2nd grade. Please may I have a rainbow sled and a sew machine. I will give you cookes. And hot, cocoa and carrits for your rader too.
Your freind, Maddy E.
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, how are your elfs and how are you? I'm Braylon A. I am in 2nd grade in Mrs. Hoffmans class. Santa can I have a ps5. Santa what you and your elfs and your deer going to do on the day befor christmas and can you take me to the northpole?
Your friend, Braylon A.
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, how are you and youre reindeer dowing? I love crismis. My name is Laykin. I am in 2nd grade. May I have a Ipad for my sere? may I have some micee mows staff for my babsistre? May I osoe have a hoverdourd. Plas Santa.
Your friend Laykin
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how've you been? I hope your feeling fine. My name is Madison. I'm in Mrs. Hoffmans class in 2nd grade. Please may I have a Nintendo - switch for Christmas. I will ask my mom if we can leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Your friend, Madison K.
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how do you do? This is Amelia and I'm in 2nd grade. How's your elf's and Mrs. Clause. can I pleaes have a rockin roll guitar! and a LoL remix dolls. and I have cookies and milk.
Your friend, Amelia H.
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa I hope that non one is bad. My name is Jess and I am 7 years old. Can I please have a talking Thomas. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Have a good ride with your reindeer. I will be sleeping in my bed.
Your friend, Jess K.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Raylun. I was as good a I could be. May I please have some Lego sets, and a Jeffly pupet and a new tablet so I can play Amoung us. I wonder how youv'e been? I will you milk and double stuffed Oreos and carrots with water for the raindeer.
Your friend, RJ
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa,how are you doing? I'm sure you have been very busy. My name is Cooper. Please may I have a trampoline and a felld gole and a nurf gun with a scope please. I will leave you some cookies and milk to.
Your friend, Cooper J.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Madeyn and i will leave you milk and for your reinder i will leve carrits. All i wante for chrismise is a mYlife doll ice cram trucki. and i hope you have a safe ride home and your reindeer.
Your friend, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you? I'm sure you have been very busy. My name is Hannah. My teachur is name Mrs. Hoffman. Please can I have a soring kcit. And have a safe trip.
Your friend, Hannah E.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you today? I'm having a good day today is Friday. My name is Tim L. Will you please bring me the revoltenator nerf blaster please? If you do I will be super -duper good next year. I will leave milk and cookies.
Your friend, Tim L.
Dear Santa,
Are you and Mrs. Claas having a busy year? I hope you will have a fun night. I have been really good this year and I would like some GX pokemon cards and some toy dinosaurs,
Love Jonathan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I'm sure you busy? and Your Elf to I hope you have a great Chistmas and I will to. Pleas can I get a coloring set. And a new unicorn thing.
Your frind, Addyson
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you? My name is James. Im in 2nd grade. I want a toothliss and a jroe whith a krame and a pet turtle. And one more thag I want a controler. I will leve carrect for your reindeer I will leve milk for you.
Your friend, James C.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, my name is Isabelle M. Peaple call me milky way! But I like to be called Belle in school. I've been very good. can I have an iphone 11? Can you also please get my mom dimend earring's? I'll leave you cookies and hot cocoa. Have a safe trip!
Love, Belle
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, haws are you doing? how is Mrs Clause doing my name is Haley I am in Mrs Hoffmans class. Can I please have a skate board for Christmas I hope you can have a wonder full trip.
Your friend, Haley H.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, my name is Leon. I Love my family and i'm in 2nd grade. please can I ahve new shoes and clothes and glassess. I hope you have a jolly wonder full time merry cristmas.
Your friend, Leon Q.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa you must be busy. I'm Kai'lia I am in 2nd grad I am 7 years old Can I. Please have cow grl boots. and some toys. I will leave you some milk and cookies for you and carrots for your rain deer.
Your friend, Kai'lia R.
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Bayla and I'm in 2nd grade. I was wondering can I please have two Nerf guns. One for me one for my sister. Can Cora have some Doll clothse please. Can Pearl also have something. I know she's been a little nouhty this year but she's just a puppy I promise I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.
Fly safely! Thank's for the toy's! Merry Christmas! P.S. Chipie please tell santa I've been very good this year. please! Oh and don't forget to tell Santa I said hi.
Your friend, Bayla B
Dear Santa,
Hi I'm a good 2nd grader. I'm sure you know me Xander. I am a 8 yer old. Pleas can I have a Pack of Pokemon and a Xbox with a SaSan'S creed kalhalcr? And a tent with the best dog ever? I will put some magic mix and carrots fou Yor reindeers I will leva you some milk and cookys and milk for you.
Your friend, Xander