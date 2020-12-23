 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin Elementary LSD - Mrs Veltkamp
View Comments

Franklin Elementary LSD - Mrs Veltkamp

{{featured_button_text}}

The following letters are from Mrs. Veltkamp's second-grade class at Franklin Elementary School in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are feeling good. Do your elfs make cars like the ones you can go in? I have been trieing to be good for X-mas. For X-mas I wold like a x-box, and concholer please.

Your friend, Leevi A.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are OK and helthy and hope your elves are fine. I would like a X-box 3 and a big Teddy bear and I will have cookies for you. I hope you have a Jolly Christmas.

Your friend, Jet B.

Dear Santa,

I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and your elves are all doing well. I tried to be a good freind. I would like a x-box game, x-box card, a noob thingy, and a mandalorian back pack.

Your freind, Nolan B.

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well I hope the elves and reindeer are doing well to. I have been good to my friends at school. for Christmas I want a Hoover board Baking splies a note book and pens thank you.

Love, Sophia B.

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Are your reindeer ready to fly? I am trying to be nice. I will like a hoverboard and a fazzy blanket and a mogmog hatcmall and twiswpets.

Your friend, Kallie

Dear Santa,

I hope you are Dowing well. Are you happy yes or no? Can I have crows, for Crhistmas. Are your reindeer rete to fly arownd the world on krismis eve? I love rodof.

Your friend, Jayden

Dear Santa,

I hope the elves are good. To Mrs. Claus good to? All I want for Christmas is a Big teddy Bear, a Big Cozy Blanket, 100,000 LoL dolls, tocaBoca cents for everything, robux card, a apple pen, ipod, a podcase, and a Barbie.

Your friend, Sabrina

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I hope the elves are helthy. I have tried my best to make lots of freinds. I want a Tomy thomas truck master 1 talking Desail, and talking Henry. Thank you!

Your freind, Kaden

Dear Santa,

Can I please have sum Fake Diamonds that are Culfer. I wot a huv pord, and a ps4 to and a ps4 remote. The last gift is a tv. Haw is foste dowing and haw is rodof dowing to?

Your friend, Cordelia

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are doing good. Is Mrs. Claus doing good? Are you doing good Santa? Are your elfs doing good on the presents? And for Christmas I want a hoverbord, plese.

Your friend, Kiptyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Are your reindeer redy to fly? I have tried to be helpful and kind to my friends. What I want for christmas is mini brands and a apple phone and a apple watch and a stylist. I will have cookies for you. What I want is directions for an apple phone, a charger for my apple watch and phone and twisty pets.

Audrianda

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good? it is omost christmas! I wad like a LoL doll hose, two LoL dolls, one omg doll, a holl dox of five spris, plese. It is ok if you kant breing evrething. The elfs are funy. I do the dishes alot.

For you Santa Love Raelynn

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Are your reindeer rede to fly on Christmas? I whant u x-box, and a hover bord, and a big teddy bear, and a gismo, and a tablicase. Have a good Christmas.

Your friend, Weston

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and the elvfs are to. I think I dirv presins because I was good. For Christmas I would like a game boy, a bb gun, and a three ds. I will have reindeer food and cukiees for you. Thank you.

Your friend, Gustav

Dear Santa,

Santa I hope I can see all of you're elf's - Christmas is the best - For presents my mom and dad take's us as pitcher. love Santa and Mrs. Claus

Your friend, Aaralyn

Dear Santa,

I mis you Santa. Is Rudolph doeng good to day? I mis your rander a lot. We sang a bawt your rainjere in music. It was fun. I want twiste pets and a ben bag and a bird and moze moze.

From, Remi

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me a bluetooth speaker, science kit, Nerf gun, target for the Nerf gun, and an I Pad? I hope you have a good Christmas!

From, Alec

Dear Santa,

If I am on the naughty list please write me back and just put in one of my Christmas presents or ont eh grownd please. Any way I wolde like 3 new play-staishon controlers, 3 new X-box controlers, a dog (for at my dads house,) and a new job for mom. Thank U!

From, Kiera

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are ready to fly on Christmas Eve I want a fuzzy blanket and a fuzzy pillow.

Your friend, Ava

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the elves are doing good. I have been friendly to my friends at home. Is Mrs. Claus doing well? I would like make up, underwear, and a chart.

Your friend, Emma

Dear Santa,

I hope you know wene you are note arond I love that you brought the elfs. I hope you like the names. Are elfs and the reindeer redey to fly? Can I have a hooverboard?

Your friend, Jonah

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I want a fuzzy blanket, a LoL, and a art set. Have a good Christmas.

Your friend, Alayna

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are safe. Are the reindeer ready to fly? I have been helping my mom and my friends. For Christmas I would like lol dolls, a hoverboard, a pet hamster. I will have cookies for you.

Your friend, Bella

Dear Santa,

I hope you are healthy and safe. Santa I love Christmas Eve. Can I have a PS4? Are the reindeer ready to fly and the Efls did the presents? And by the way can I have a car with a controller and a Nerf gun.

Your friend, Sylar

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News