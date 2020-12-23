Franklin Elementary LSD - Mrs Veltkamp

Your friend, Weston

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and the elvfs are to. I think I dirv presins because I was good. For Christmas I would like a game boy, a bb gun, and a three ds. I will have reindeer food and cukiees for you. Thank you.

Your friend, Gustav

Dear Santa,

Santa I hope I can see all of you're elf's - Christmas is the best - For presents my mom and dad take's us as pitcher. love Santa and Mrs. Claus

Your friend, Aaralyn

Dear Santa,

I mis you Santa. Is Rudolph doeng good to day? I mis your rander a lot. We sang a bawt your rainjere in music. It was fun. I want twiste pets and a ben bag and a bird and moze moze.

From, Remi

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me a bluetooth speaker, science kit, Nerf gun, target for the Nerf gun, and an I Pad? I hope you have a good Christmas!

From, Alec

Dear Santa,