Franklin Elementary LSD - Mrs Veltkamp

The following letters are from Mrs. Veltkamp's second-grade class at Franklin Elementary School in Le Mars, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are feeling good. Do your elfs make cars like the ones you can go in? I have been trieing to be good for X-mas. For X-mas I wold like a x-box, and concholer please.
Your friend, Leevi A.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are OK and helthy and hope your elves are fine. I would like a X-box 3 and a big Teddy bear and I will have cookies for you. I hope you have a Jolly Christmas.
Your friend, Jet B.
Dear Santa,
I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and your elves are all doing well. I tried to be a good freind. I would like a x-box game, x-box card, a noob thingy, and a mandalorian back pack.
Your freind, Nolan B.
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well I hope the elves and reindeer are doing well to. I have been good to my friends at school. for Christmas I want a Hoover board Baking splies a note book and pens thank you.
Love, Sophia B.
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Are your reindeer ready to fly? I am trying to be nice. I will like a hoverboard and a fazzy blanket and a mogmog hatcmall and twiswpets.
Your friend, Kallie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are Dowing well. Are you happy yes or no? Can I have crows, for Crhistmas. Are your reindeer rete to fly arownd the world on krismis eve? I love rodof.
Your friend, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I hope the elves are good. To Mrs. Claus good to? All I want for Christmas is a Big teddy Bear, a Big Cozy Blanket, 100,000 LoL dolls, tocaBoca cents for everything, robux card, a apple pen, ipod, a podcase, and a Barbie.
Your friend, Sabrina
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I hope the elves are helthy. I have tried my best to make lots of freinds. I want a Tomy thomas truck master 1 talking Desail, and talking Henry. Thank you!
Your freind, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Can I please have sum Fake Diamonds that are Culfer. I wot a huv pord, and a ps4 to and a ps4 remote. The last gift is a tv. Haw is foste dowing and haw is rodof dowing to?
Your friend, Cordelia
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are doing good. Is Mrs. Claus doing good? Are you doing good Santa? Are your elfs doing good on the presents? And for Christmas I want a hoverbord, plese.
Your friend, Kiptyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Are your reindeer redy to fly? I have tried to be helpful and kind to my friends. What I want for christmas is mini brands and a apple phone and a apple watch and a stylist. I will have cookies for you. What I want is directions for an apple phone, a charger for my apple watch and phone and twisty pets.
Audrianda
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good? it is omost christmas! I wad like a LoL doll hose, two LoL dolls, one omg doll, a holl dox of five spris, plese. It is ok if you kant breing evrething. The elfs are funy. I do the dishes alot.
For you Santa Love Raelynn
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Are your reindeer rede to fly on Christmas? I whant u x-box, and a hover bord, and a big teddy bear, and a gismo, and a tablicase. Have a good Christmas.
Your friend, Weston
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and the elvfs are to. I think I dirv presins because I was good. For Christmas I would like a game boy, a bb gun, and a three ds. I will have reindeer food and cukiees for you. Thank you.
Your friend, Gustav
Dear Santa,
Santa I hope I can see all of you're elf's - Christmas is the best - For presents my mom and dad take's us as pitcher. love Santa and Mrs. Claus
Your friend, Aaralyn
Dear Santa,
I mis you Santa. Is Rudolph doeng good to day? I mis your rander a lot. We sang a bawt your rainjere in music. It was fun. I want twiste pets and a ben bag and a bird and moze moze.
From, Remi
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a bluetooth speaker, science kit, Nerf gun, target for the Nerf gun, and an I Pad? I hope you have a good Christmas!
From, Alec
Dear Santa,
If I am on the naughty list please write me back and just put in one of my Christmas presents or ont eh grownd please. Any way I wolde like 3 new play-staishon controlers, 3 new X-box controlers, a dog (for at my dads house,) and a new job for mom. Thank U!
From, Kiera
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are ready to fly on Christmas Eve I want a fuzzy blanket and a fuzzy pillow.
Your friend, Ava
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the elves are doing good. I have been friendly to my friends at home. Is Mrs. Claus doing well? I would like make up, underwear, and a chart.
Your friend, Emma
Dear Santa,
I hope you know wene you are note arond I love that you brought the elfs. I hope you like the names. Are elfs and the reindeer redey to fly? Can I have a hooverboard?
Your friend, Jonah
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I want a fuzzy blanket, a LoL, and a art set. Have a good Christmas.
Your friend, Alayna
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are safe. Are the reindeer ready to fly? I have been helping my mom and my friends. For Christmas I would like lol dolls, a hoverboard, a pet hamster. I will have cookies for you.
Your friend, Bella