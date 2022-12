Gabby Todd River Valley

The following letters are from Gabby Todd’s second-grade class at River Valley.

Dear Santa,

For Christmstmas I want a perfekt petz dog and lipe like baby. Purse pets a cat one. Daisyn

Dear Santa,

I want atendlowswich/and/a/drinrsor. Baseball batt. Thank you, Cyler

Dear Santa,

I would like a iron man stuffed animal for Christmas and army toys also a car plushie. Your friend, Abel

Dear Santa,

I want a Yoou pupy and ChainJing mrmad dall and camra to take my own pictshur. Love, Mara

Dear Santa,

I want an puppy. Love Your Friend, Harlee

Dear Santa,

I want for Chritmas: a Big baby yoda lego set and moster high dolls and lol omg dolls and cute baby dolls that eat and sleep and cry and open thare eyes. And talk. Jaycie

Dear Santa,

Wath I want for Christmas is 500 Dollars and a fortnite set and 8000 v buckes for fotnite. Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a shotgun, nrph gun. A rc excvatre, green. Lagoe tank. Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I wot my little pony. I wot 8000 Roblock dollrs. gift card. Love your friend Kendall

Dear Santa,

I want a alppe watch plese. I want a, lock plese. To: Santa From: Maarcel

Dear Santa,

I want a Tonka bus, and a rascar. From: Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a wrollskat for Christmas. I awnt a Kumputr for Christmas. Love, Desirae

Dear Santa,

I would like to get some toy army men and indian ones. And I also want some jet toy planes. Sincerelly, Michael