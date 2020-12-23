 Skip to main content
Galva-Holstein - Mrs. Wiese
The following letters are from Mrs. Julie Wiese's second-grade class at Galva-Holstein Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard please and I would like a slime and a squishy and a notebook and a scrunchy and a puzzle and a necklace. Thank you for the presents. Yay yay yay.

Love,

Lashana Albert

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Did you know my elf was in my bed? May I please have a new pair of shoes and a toy semi with a cattle trailer?

Love,

Beau Butcher

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 11 and an Apple watch and a 100 JoJo bows. I want to see Mrs. Claus and take a picture of her.

Your friend,

Rylin Goettsch

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a phone and a Gizmo and some LOLs and some slime. I don’t know if I was good?

Love,

Isabella Hanson

Dear Santa,

I hope you are feeling ok. I hope you don’t get cold. Can I please have a hoverboard and a phone so I can hook my phone up to my hoverboard? I’d also like rainbow jellies, gymnastics clothes, and a mega bouncy ball set. Could I also have tickets to every JoJo concert?

Love,

Mayci Heitmann

Dear Santa,

Don’t get Covid Santa Claus. How old are you? How are you doing? Are your elves doing good/ I really want a lot of puzzles, a hoverboard, and one big box for me to go in and also an alarm clock and a piano and slime that’s not sticky. Please don’t get Covid and Merry Christmas!

Love your friend,

Aliyna Jacobson

Dear Santa,

Can I have a set of Humphrey books? I can’t wait for Christmas! We did a lot of work to get ready for you. Can I also have a Gizmo watch?

Sincerely,

Leah Kinney

P.S. Can I also have a hoverboard? Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard and all the Humphrey books and slime and Legos and LOL dolls and a plunger and a Barbie house and an Apple watch and a bluetooth hoverboard and five diaries and cat toys and 20 pairs of shoes and dog toys and rings and jewelry.

Your friend,

Nicole Madsen

Dear Santa,

May I have a Gizmo watch, Santa? May I have a laptop, Santa? May I have Naruto toys, Santa?

Love,

Kendrell McCray

Dear Santa,

How are your elves/ can I have a hoverboard with bluetooth and can I have a rc mud buster? Can I have a drone with a camera so I can take pictures.

Love,

Lincoln Rasmus

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I want a PS5 and a pc, that’s it. And a new phone please. I want to see you some day. Christmas is my favorite holiday.

Your friend,

Archer Redenius

Dear Santa,

How do you get down chimneys all the time? I want an iPad and a camera and an electric scooter. Thank you!

Your friend,

Patrick Reiss

Dear Santa,

I would love to have the PS5 please. And a dirt bike and enough money to have the battlepass on Fortnite please and an iPhone 12max. How are you doing? Are you busy? Make sure you don’t catch a cold! It is really chilly outside.

Love,

Emmett Stuhr

Dear Santa,

What is your real name because I think it’s not your real name? I would want a desk and a marker board and some markers and an eraser.

Love,

Edyn Wittrock

