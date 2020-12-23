Galva-Holstein - Mrs. Wiese

The following letters are from Mrs. Julie Wiese's second-grade class at Galva-Holstein Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard please and I would like a slime and a squishy and a notebook and a scrunchy and a puzzle and a necklace. Thank you for the presents. Yay yay yay.

Love,

Lashana Albert

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Did you know my elf was in my bed? May I please have a new pair of shoes and a toy semi with a cattle trailer?

Love,

Beau Butcher

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 11 and an Apple watch and a 100 JoJo bows. I want to see Mrs. Claus and take a picture of her.

Your friend,

Rylin Goettsch

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a phone and a Gizmo and some LOLs and some slime. I don’t know if I was good?

Love,

Isabella Hanson

Dear Santa,