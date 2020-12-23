Galva-Holstein Elementary - Sydney Kinzer

The following letters are from Sydney Kinzer's second-grade class at Galva-Holstein Elementary (Ridge View School District)
Dear Santa,
I want trains with batteries, remote controls, a motorcycle, a tractor, police officer uniform, and firefighter uniform. I want a big fire truck for my cousin and me to ride. Can I have a pool too?
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
I’m trying hard to be good and I want a Fortnite Nerf Gun with ammunition. I want Pokemon cards and YuGiOh cards.
Love, Zach
Dear Santa,
I am happy today. Can I have a pet cat and a pet dog and a pet turtle?
Love, Keiaunniah
Dear Santa,
I would like a geco, bolts kit, Nintendo Wii, Tyreek Hill jersey, and I want an Aaron Rodgers jersey. I have been good all year. I want a Brock Purdy football, Minecraft bed sheets, and a Fortnite Nerf Gun.
Love, Kelby
Dear Santa,
I want a pet horse, baby dolls, and Barbie dolls.
Love, Talyr
Dear Santa,
I would like an Among Us toy set, Marvel Legends Captain America toy, Samurai toy, Samurai toy set, Halo toy set, and a four pack of Halo toys. I have a question. How did you get your elves?
Love, Zaylias
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy, new loom bands, and a painting. What do you want for Christmas? I hope you like the gift I’m giving you.
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
May I have some Pokemon cards for Christmas and some clothes? Santa I hope you have a fun Christmas. Also can I have a new tablet for Christmas and a phone? Can I have a watch for Christmas?
Love, Shayne
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a Ninja skull sorcerer dragon lego set and an Asphera lego set. I have a question. How did you find you reindeer? I would also like a nativity set please. I would also like peace on Earth. Be great. I would also like a kitten.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are you? It must be hard making all of those presents. Speaking of presents, what I would like for Christmas is books that I can read well. I love books. I have a few questions for you, but here is my main question for you. Why did you choose reindeer instead of some other animal like an eagle?
Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
This year I want a hamster and a nice toy like an LOL Doll, but a teenager. I’m wearing pajamas this year for Christmas. I’m super excited. I’m going to my grandma’s in the new year.
Love, Amely
Dear Santa,
I hope you are feeling good. I want two things. I want a phone and a bike. If you're going to need help making toys, you’re working hard I know. I hope you get this. Merry Christmas!
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
I am trying to be good. It’s just my siblings and they try to make me mad. Well this year I would like a remix LOL O.M.G. doll and a baby born. I just have one. I would also like a magic mixer baby alive, an American girl doll kitchen, and a shower for my doll. That is all I would like. Bye Santa.
Love, Grace