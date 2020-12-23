Galva-Holstein Elementary - Sydney Kinzer

Dear Santa,

I would like an Among Us toy set, Marvel Legends Captain America toy, Samurai toy, Samurai toy set, Halo toy set, and a four pack of Halo toys. I have a question. How did you get your elves?

Love, Zaylias

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy, new loom bands, and a painting. What do you want for Christmas? I hope you like the gift I’m giving you.

Love, Paisley

Dear Santa,

May I have some Pokemon cards for Christmas and some clothes? Santa I hope you have a fun Christmas. Also can I have a new tablet for Christmas and a phone? Can I have a watch for Christmas?

Love, Shayne

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a Ninja skull sorcerer dragon lego set and an Asphera lego set. I have a question. How did you find you reindeer? I would also like a nativity set please. I would also like peace on Earth. Be great. I would also like a kitten.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,