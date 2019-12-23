The following letters are from Mrs. Sydney Kinzer's second-grade class at Galva-Holstein Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I hope you make it to my house. I have been good! I would like a toy Peterbilt semi that makes noise.
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? How does your sleigh fly when it is so heavy? How do you fit down chimneys? I want a remote control helicopter and a remote control train. Happy Christmas!
Love, Keaton
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you doing in the North Pole? I hope you are doing good. I just want you to have a good Christmas Santa. I want some markers and some fake nails too.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I know I want an iPhone 7+ pro for Christmas. For Christmas I want a PS4 and a I want shoes. I have been good in the neighlborhood. In the neightborhood people like Christmas. at home to.
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing up there? I just want to say that I am so excited for Chirstmas!! I can't waint to see what you get me. I will love it so I just am so glad for the elfs for making all the toys this year. Oh! I want to know if you have a new elf this year.
Love, Jayne
Dear Santa,
Hopefully Rudolph's nose is bright becuse than you can't deliver thz presents to every boty. All I want is evryboty to have Love, care, and houses. A present for Santa.
Love, Genevieve
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas new Wimpy Kid Books a new tablet. Keybbard and mouse. I want a 3D dog man book. In I phone X. A game called Subway Surfur, and a game called Mine craft Story mode on PS4.
From Logan E
Dear Santa,
I've been being the best I think I can. So I want a football field for me and make sure it's got security. Also I want a ton of Nerf guns. I want some elctronks I don't have. I also want to create a very famous game again. What I mean is I created two famous games called Kick to Kick Simulator. I createed Kick to Kick Simulator in Kindergarten. This is how. One day me and my friend Tristan were kicking a ball back and forth and I said, "We should make this a game." So then we did and now it's famous as could be. I also have a game in progress called the Earth Down. It's realated to football. But I want the football field the most. Have a safe and Fantastic rest of your day.
Your friend, Pryce
Dear Santa,
I hope I get the Skis I want for Christmas. I have been very good this year. I want you to get melmy Snowboard.
Sincerly, Finn
Dear Santa,
Can I please get a tent and a slide. I also want slime and markers. I hope you can deliver all the presents. Thank you so much!
Love,
Adilia
Dear Santa,
I want to have the best Christmas yet. Can I please have farming simulator 18, and 19? I want Legos. I want an Iowe state helmet made from Legos. I want a Legos for Chrismis.
From Henry
Dear Santa,
I have been good. For Christmas I want a collection of lipbalm. I hope you like the present Santa. Christmas is the best.
Sincerly, Vivian
Dear Santa,
Can I please have lots of toys. Thank you for the toys. I love you Santa. Is Rudolph real?
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa! I HOPE you can deliver all the presents in one night. Hows the Wheather? Is it going good? My elf Buddy has been pretty pretty funny! For Christmas I want fuzzy socks, new pjs that are plaid, new earrings, and stuffed animals. Do you eat all the cookies??? drink all the milk??? Can you get me a cool ipod case please? Can you get me tennis shoes? Can you get me a chapter book? Can you get me new dry erase markers? and lip smacker and Christmas decorations for next year, some colorful pens. Thanks...and one more thing Merry Christmas! See you next year!!!
Your friend, Braelyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a drone to look over the fields to see if we need to spray the fields and a camera on the drone. All I want from you is a drone.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
For Chistmas I want farm similator 19, 18, 17, and 14 for Legos. I want a Lego NASA station, and all of the Harry Potter Legos for electronics. I want a phone, ps4, tablet, and a xbox. Thank you Santa! I hope you have a safe trip to the North pole.
From, Levi
Dear Santa,
Can I have Dog Man books and Bad Kitty books?
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
I don't want alot for Christmas. But I want for Christmas is some roller blades. Also I want Hope and for Santa to give my mom something too. It will be the best Christmas ever! I hope I get a good present for my friends and something for my dog he would be so happy! Christmas is a jolly season so don't be mad Be happy! have a jolly Christmas Be the way can you send my elf my mom says hes lost but I think hes hiding. Plus can you make a braclelet that looks the same see you later alligator.
Your friend, Aubrey
The following letters are from Mrs. Julie Wiese's second-grade class at Galva-Holstein Elementary.
Dear Santa,
Do the reindeer get presents? I Rudolph magic? Is magic real? Are you scared of heights? I would like an I phone for Christmas. Can I have a hoverboard and republic cruiser.
Merry Christmas
Graham B.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Has a kid ever seen you? Do you like my note? Do you like songs? How do you get all the toys made? Can kids become elves? For Christmas I would like a real live Penguin, books and American girl doll stuff. Have I been good?
You have free articles remaining.
Love
Laura F.
Dear Santa Claus,
I love you I’m hoping for these three things: orange and blue Hey Dude Shoes, Iphone II pro, and an inside s’more cooker. How do you get to all of the houses in the world in just a small amount of time? Merry Christmas!
Sincerely your friend,
Karver J.
Dear Santa, Who’s there? The police. The police who? Waaaaaaaa. Why are you cryin g? It’s just a joke. I like that you are nice. Please can I have 2 goal posts? My friend has one and Madden20. Last but not least I want NFL tickets Chiefs vs Raiders 2020 or Saints vs Raider 2020? By the way, I’m a big football fan. What’s my elf’s real name?
From,
Bodie J.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
I love you so much bu I shoud ask you something first. So has my family been good this year? Do they have a secret? I’m sad at school. I’m sad right now. Can you chera me up? I would like a graet Christmas with my family. I don’t need presents. I want to an elf and have Christmas spirit.
Love MERRY CHRISTMAS SANTA!!!!
Avery
I love you Santa! I want to meet Rudolph.
Dear Santa Clause
Rudolf nose is cool and bright Can please get me a lot of toys and a hoverboerd? You are so cool and magic. I hope you bring me a lot of toys. And some hey dudes.
Sincerely,
Ryder M.
Dear Santa,
Are you deer actually magic? How do you go to everyone’s house in one night? I wish to move. I wish to have a hoverboard. I wish to have cute clothes.
Love
Layla P.
Dear Santa,
Do you really eat cookies? How do you deliver all those presents in one night? Is magic real? How much toys fit in your bag at one time? Have your elf even got trapped by a child on Christmas Eve? Can I please have a big doll vending machine and lol hot el?
Love Nikita P.
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver presents in one night? Is Rudolph even real? For Christmas I’d like an xbox one.
Merry Christmas Santa.
Love
Aiden P.
Dear Santa,
What/s Mrs Clause’s real name? how do you not get a tummy ache? For Christmas, may I havea teal clipbord with a notebook that comes with a pen and may I have a pink, blue and puple tent all mixed up together and the same colered blankent to go with it? May I also have a bookmark that’s blue, green a pink?
Merry Christmas
From
Anna S.
Dear Santa,
Do the reindeer get presents too? I wish I can get a Iphone II. I wish for a hauver bordi. Can hyou get trapped on Christmas Eve? Do you eat all the cookies at all the house? Do you make cookies for Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph doing? Do you have evil elves?
Merry Christmas
Gus S.
Dear Santa,
I bet your coat keeps you warm when you come. Thank you for all the presents that you give my family. Thank you for the awesome elf. This year is going to be the best Christmas because I’m going to have no problems. I’m going to have no problems. I was hoping that you could get me an ipod, a case for my ipod, and other small toys. Thank you for last years gifts. I love them.
Sincerely,
Ivy T.
Dear Santa,
Please tell Mrs Clause I say hello. I love all of the gifts thaqt you give me every year! Ui love how you give us gifts every year even though you don’t have to! I would like an ipod and a skateboard for Christmas. How are you doing? This year I’m going to give you a present. I hope you have a merry Christmas! I also have a present for Mrs. Claus. I for my my elf Ben. The present will be in my stocking. Can you send me a picture of you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and all of elves?
Your Friend,
Nora T.
Dear Santa,
How do you get to everyone’s house around the world in one night? I would like a huge robot that I can control. I wish to have a car that I can actually drive. I wish to have a water park in my backyard.
Love
Van T.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want new shas and I want Iphone II. Threr will be a nose warmer for you. I hope you have a grart Christmas. You are very nice and I like your beard. How will the sleighridz be?
Sincerely,
Mari T.
Dear Santa,
Who makes your cookies at the North Pole? Do your reindeer get presents? I wish for a moodring and I wish for a hoverboard. I wish for a family at Christmas. Do you eat every single cookie at the houses. How s Rudolph doing? Can you make someone come to life? Is magic real wink. Have you ever got trapped by a child on Christmas Eve. Do you have cams on the earth. Have a happy Christmas!
Love
Arxa
Dear Santa,
I love you. You are the b. is Mrs Claus a good cook? What do you do in summer? Christmas is my family time of year because of my family. Sometimes we go to grandma’s house yay. I will like LOL and LOL 2 –in-1 gamper. Please Santa.
Love
Kenzley W.