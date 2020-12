Hartley Melvin Sanborn - Paige Rolfes

The following letters are from Paige Rolfes’ second-grade class at Hartley Melvin Sanborn Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I am a second-grade student. I want a pet axolotl. I am nice this year. I wish i could see my cousins.

Love, Asher

Dear Santa,

I’m Averie and I’m a second grader. I’ve been good this year. This year I want a Nintendo switch and my sister wants one too. My Teacher wants candy.

Love, Averie

Dear Santa,

I am a 2nd grade student. I have been good. I want an Xbox controller for christmas. My brother wants a new xbox or a ps5 and i want another elf for christmas.

Love, Brady

Dear Santa,

I am a 2 grade student. I have been good. I want a computer.

Love, Dustin

Dear Santa,

I am a 2 grade student. I have been good. I want a dog squishy.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,