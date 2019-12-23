The following letters are from Molly Steinkamp’s second-grade class at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Elementary School.
Dear Santa, I live on vine ave on a fram. I would like Jone B Jones book, Dfuser, oilxs, Fitbit, Knedik sand kit, a bell from your slay. I have been good this year. I helped my mom do dishis. I help my dad do chous. I help clen my room.
Love Madison
Dear Dad, I want a VC nest! That’s a I want this year.
Bejasye
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a real bunny that has floppy ears. I also want a Ipod. I am being nice this year. I have 3 friends there names are Ellisyn Derrica and Madison.
Love Aria Benz
Dear Santa, I was great this year and I have helped grandma get the stuff out of the coberd. I helped mom feed the dogs and take them outside. I helped with gifes and I would like an Ipod Chorcher and an Ipod case.
Merry Christmsa!! Ellisyn
Dear Santa, My name is Derrica I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have gav my mom a present. I have also Washt the dishis. I want new rome, I need food. I’ll wear nice clos. I’ll read so much Book’s.
Sincerely, Derrica
Dear Santa, My name is Chasity I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have I hep my mom I hap my mom so much. I have also I pop up my kos I pop up my kos so much. I want a bay bord. I need a bay Bord. I’ll wear socks. I’ll read Santo Claus.
Sincerely, Chasity
Dear Santa, My name is Aiden I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped somone with sumthing. I have also don the dishis and made food. I want a rile dimond. I need reil diamond.I’ll wear m d chings. I’ll read flag day.
Sincerely, Aiden
Der Satu, I would like a infide godlit ples and lagos and a fone that is all I Want. Have a good now year. Have a nis crismis. Mare crismis! Have a good day.
Love, Freddric
Dear Sincerely I love you sincerely and I want a bell from your slay and I want a football kleets and I want a new shoe and I want a gamey char.
Love Carter I love you.
You have free articles remaining.
Dear Santa, Can I have a slay bell a watr botll a smaiet woch a hokiy hat a bawnsey ball a alexsa. And a Elf on the shelf.
Skyler
Dear Santa I phon ll pro maxI want a nike swechrt. I have been good this yer. I am 8.
My nam is Dalton
Dear Santa can I have a horse for Christmas and a unicorn and a fhone?
From Shay
Dear Santa. I haf been good this year by doing the dishis. I wont a huver bord.
Sincerely Kaiden
Dear Santa I want a wish me popple and a ipad. I Bi good. And I want a huvr bord.
Love Arhci
Dear Santa I have been dood this year and I have been spending time with my baby sister. For Christmas I will want a goldin doodle dog and a villen.
Love Arilyn benz
Dear Santa, My name is Mianey I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helpt mom and dad. I have also don my chors and watht my dog. I want a baby buny. I need space. I’ll wear a sweter. I’ll read dog man.
Sincerely, Mianey
Dear Santa, My name is Catalia I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have help my mom with chours. I have also help my mom With the dishis. I want a phone. I need a desk. I’ll wear tight’s. I’ll read Zotopia.
Sincerely, love Catalia
Dear Santa, My name is Hunter I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have help. I have good. I want. I need alxea. I’ll wear nake. I’ll read dog man.
Sincerely, Hunter
Dear Santa, My name is Jordon I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have Plt up the tree help mom clene the dichis.b I have also helpt mom coke cokeis for you. I want a drone. I need a tablite. I’ll wear soks. I’ll read dogman
Sincerely, Jordon