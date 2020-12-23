Hawarden Elementary Santa Letters - McManaman

Bring me a barie house some dolls, barle cloth, rudeoff, and a talbet like my cusen. Do you have money or god and your elfs help you. Please leave the plate and teh cup on the talbe. I can't wait for you to all my presents under the tree! Santa on crismes you Gett Ge quiet or my dog will bit you. Do elfs have magic? Please park your reindeer on the grass. I am excited about the Christmas party with my family.

Your friend, Eitlaly

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie toy with a barbie house and Ken with barbies sisters. I liked the presents you gived me last year. Why do you make a list? I want to know why you think you have magic. Please pul your slae by the middle of the grass because there are scaks for the reindeer. Don't shut the door so you don't wake us up. I can't wait for you to come and give me presents! I am excited about you because you are so nice to use because you give us presents!

Your friend, Lexy

Dear Santa,