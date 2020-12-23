Hawarden Elementary Santa Letters - McManaman

The following letters are from Jackie McManaman's second-grade class at Hawarden Elementary.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giveing me a bown airo last year. This year I want a xbox game, I also want Madden 21 too! When will you come. why do you eat cookies all the time? Go eat my cookies. Put my present under the tree. I can't wait for my xbox! I was suprised you got me a robot last year!
Your friend, Cayden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the dirtbike wall stiker. I get a real dirt bike this year please? Go park on the greund by the frunt dorw. I can't wait for this years Christmas! I work very hard on the farm, at home and at school to get a dirtbike. Are you cold in, the sleigh? Clean up your mess when you are done drinking. I am excited to see Carissa, Josh, Nicole, and Liam at popa and nana's house!
Your friend, Kasen
Dear Santa,
Come in from the clear door insted of the front door. Thank you for the nefgun last year. Can I get a pokymon pack? Can I get another elf? I was excited about the note from the elf! I couldn't believe I got an elf. Go in a room and hide a present. Present in my room.
Your friend, Kade
Dear Santa,
Bring me a barie house some dolls, barle cloth, rudeoff, and a talbet like my cusen. Do you have money or god and your elfs help you. Please leave the plate and teh cup on the talbe. I can't wait for you to all my presents under the tree! Santa on crismes you Gett Ge quiet or my dog will bit you. Do elfs have magic? Please park your reindeer on the grass. I am excited about the Christmas party with my family.
Your friend, Eitlaly
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie toy with a barbie house and Ken with barbies sisters. I liked the presents you gived me last year. Why do you make a list? I want to know why you think you have magic. Please pul your slae by the middle of the grass because there are scaks for the reindeer. Don't shut the door so you don't wake us up. I can't wait for you to come and give me presents! I am excited about you because you are so nice to use because you give us presents!
Your friend, Lexy
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents that you gave me last year. I want a barbie doll for chrimas. Why do you have to deliver presents?I would like you to bring me a family teddy bears. Leave your reindeer in the driwevoay. open I your my presents undder the tree. I am excited about this year Christmas becaues I get my baybey doll! I can't wait for more presents!
Your friend, Annabella
Dear Santa,
I would like pokemon legos. Do you use magic? Do not kibclthings over. I am exited about Christmas. I would like pokemon cards. Are you happy that you make toys? Park your reindeer on the roof. I couldn't beleave that I got a toy light saber!
Your friend, Tanner
Dear Santa,
This year I want the hot wheel sky crash tow track. Thank you for last years present I play with it a lot but I mixed some up. Do you buy the presents or do your elvs make them? How can your reindeer fly. Put the presents in the back of the tree. park your reindeer in the back yard. I'm excited about this christmas! I hope you bring me what I want!
Your friend, Luke
Dear Santa,
I feel I'm on the nice list because I help my grandma, grandpa, MOM, Dad and brother. Why do you like wrapping toys? Please put the presents like mine in a pile and my brother's presents in a pile! I was surprised that you gave me that remote control car! Thank you for my toys from last year. Will you bring me a remote control helicopter? Please go through the chimny. I am excited about getting more presents!
Your friend, Tyson
Dear Santa,
I clean the bedroom and kichen. What time does the elf's wake up? I am excited about new socks. and blanket! Find open plases to put the present. I was surprised of that babby doll! Clean the cockiecrams up and put one present there. When do you give presents to kids? Thank you for a babby doll toy.
Your friend, Camlla
Dear Santa,
For this Christmis I would like a puppy. Can you bring a thousand presents to everybody? Put the presents in the living room. I was exicited about the presents under the tree! Thank you for giving me brand new clothes. When is your birthday? When you get to my house tell Rudolph to come with me. I was surprised about, the pretty tree!
Your friend, Morelia
Dear Santa,
I would like the movie, "Just Add Magic?" Will you be able to get me the movie "Just Add Magic?" Please don't scare my dad's cattle with your reindeer. We went to Indiana last Christmas! Thank you for last year's presents. How does Santa get down the chimney? Eat the snacks and drink at my house. I can't wait to get clothes and presents for this Christmas!
Your friend, Elaina
Dear Santa,
All I want for Chritmas is a cute little elf. I liked the presents from last year. Can nyou tell the to biring a bike? will you come to my christmas? Please hide the presents easy. find the milk and cookies.I couldn't believe there presents under the tree! I am so excited for Christmas!