Hinton Elementary Sarah Turner

The following letters are from Sarah Turner’s second-grade class at Hinton Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I want my family to be hethey, I want them to feel good. And I want a electronic. I want my sister to not be sick. Can I have more pokemon cards. And most inporten I want to feel good. From, Owen

Dear Santa,

I want to go to Disney world and go on some ride’s please let me and my sister to be barve to go on the plaing. Love, Carly

Dear Santa,

Can you plesse get my some cop stuff. And can I have a facke elf. And clothes for my facke elf. And a lpsaive And a real bunny plesse. And a real puppy plesse. And can you in the mittle of the night can you get me and wake me up and take me to the north poule. And a remot car plesse. From, Abigail to Santa

Dear Santa,

I what a Packmahomes nad a Leamer Jackson and a Pc and a Tv and a cebebord and a moise and a signed pach mahomes and Triey Hill and chravis lelse and Leamer Jackson and a fagbu book. From cig

Dear Santa,

I want a woch. Santa plesa. I want a cat. Plesa I want a Pokemon Santa. I want a wigte cheir like my techr plesa. Santa I want a good year nech year. Thank you Santa I love you. Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

From: Beau to Santa I wont a 4-wheeler for crini! And pokemon and legosa truck and tratr futbole crds and a ipon bow and aros! Pst X box rmot kinchrl drde kar!

Dear Santa,

I what a picter of you and a polaroid camera and a iphone 14 and a cases and Pokemon and 10 candls and a new glassis cases. PS I love you I belevin you! You can do it!

Dear Santa,

I want USA to win the soccer would cup and a black srajasouris. And a 1,000,000 Pokmon cards. Aad a signed Mahomes foot ball card. Sincerely, Behrend PS I love your toys.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a kids’ 4-wheeler and 2 hemmets. And watch are Christmas consrt it is at 13 at 6:00 it is Desember. And sparkles does something funny agien. And tell sprakle hide in one of our rooms but make shor that she goes in all the rooms ok even up and down. From: Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I want a big lego set. I don’t mene one of the little one’s. I mene one of the hugh lego set one and I also a new phone I want a big phone. I know I am asking a lot if you can’t get it to me it is fine my family can give

Dear Santa,

I want a sighed Justun Jeffen football card, 1,200 football cards, Vinkings to go to the Super Bowl and win, iphone 14, a sighed Zac Wilson on the Jets, and the best football card in Love, the world. William S.

Dear Santa,

This year I been good I what a craft. And a hole bunch of figeh. And a fish. And a mikervown. And a breskoler. And a trapalen. Love your friend London

Dear Santa,

I want a ten pese chickin nugget for crismiss. I want to go to the north pol. I want a hot wels set. I want a ps5 a natendow. I want a choclet melk, I want a toy master trak. I want ferenth fer is. I want a toy. From: Carter to Santa

Dear Santa,

I want ten kittens. And ten puppys and a skunk. A raccoon. A phone. And sun craft’s. and a speshul one is too go to the north pol. Diary of a Pug Book’s a Squrl and a rat. And too see Roodof. And a mikrphone. And For Kitty to come back aliv. And a swimming pool whith a hotub. And a noo tramplen. Love: Ainsley HOLA!

Dear Santa,

I want a hover bord that dase not was lethyem ba trees and hot wells a toy crane and a toy minecraft please your friend Asher

Dear Santa,

I wand wuont a big pokemon fothr. And a bo n arrow. And a 4-wheeler. Love, Hudson P.S. Hy!

Dear Santa,

I what a drite bike a dog plesse!

Frome Marshall

Dear Santa,

I want a football ckords and now nrfblasters. And how fom you cwmert. Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I wot a jwam a sofpeop. A white noises macinine a sumeo. From Bentley

Dear Santa,

For chrismis I want a cool remot cinchro car. And I want a trip to a hot place. And I want you to give my mom a outfit because she always is woking hard. And she is the best mom ever. From Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I wont a Jeef pupit. I wont a elf on the saf. I wont a tode pto. I wont dena dose. Fume Emmett