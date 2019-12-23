Hinton second-grade

I been good at school but I realy got of start listoning. So would you please get me a snow glode with a picthure of you in the glode please? Oh, can I please have a ipad please? Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Sierra S.

Dear Santa,

Ia good at work on writing I am writing a story about jingle paws. I am not good at right now is lisiening. I please want a warm bleanket for my self. A Hydro flash four of them. How are you and your elfs doing at the north pole? Four cardagens please. Warm socks. New slipers. Ear buds. New cloes lots of cloes. Iowa Hawkeyes stuff please. Hoverbaord Necklace three note books please. Merry Christmas Santa

Love Lucy

Dear Santa,

At home Me, Jack, Will and Sloane are trying to be a better lisiners to mom and dad but we're doing good on feeding the dog. I will alrety have a lot of presents but for Christmas I want two things one a hoverboard and two to be a better lisiner to mom and dad. Thank you so much.

Love, Charlee

Dear Santa,