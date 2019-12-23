Hinton second-grade

The following letters are from the second-grade class at Hinton Elementary. The teachers are Andrea Held, Christina Obbink and Sarah Turner.
Dear Santa,
I'v been really good this year. Can I have a dirtbike and a Nintendo Switch. Marry Chrishmas
love Nathan P.
Dear Santa,
ive been veay good i want five elfs a Nintendo Swich a raindrive another raindrives ball and a i phone eleven a orbes packet. a barbe house pokemon packs lols. 2 lols houses. have a happy happy happy christmas santa.
Love Ella M.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. And hear is what I want for Christmas is crocks and a hydro flask stickers, A bulling set for my American girl dolls A fuzzy blanket PJs lego Friends panda brush panda blanket. Merry Christmas
Love Libertee!!!!!!!
Dear Santa,
i have been do good the this year. I want for the this year is a tyreek hill jerzey and a travis kellse jersey and a chiefs football and a chiefs blankit and chiefs wollpaper. And a chiefs rug and a chiefs dresser. And a chiefs buckbed.
Love Hudson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I wan't a python. I wan't a forweeler. I wan't a 3,000 pese lagoset.
Merry Christmas Love Henry
Dear Santa,
I want Harry potter stuf a wond that control the tv. And a real baby bunny and a Razor likk Tallery a packman keyckane Real. I phone 11 pro a popsoket a syoub and a lama popsocket.
Merry Christmas Love Lily
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Can I get some Lego Freinds pedcase? Also Can I get some Americdan girl dolls? And some Baby sitter Books? And some more panada blanket And a panda stuff anamil. Ande Happy ins. Merry Christams.
Love Delaney
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I have been helping my mom with the laundry and I'f you think I have been good I want a furreal friend panda and a hydroflash thank you for the presants every year.
Merry Christmas Birklee D.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. and been nice. I wahnt a hippopotamus.
Love Caydin
Dear Santa,
I have been bing good this year. I want a hoverbaerd and canetick sand in a box. I want rollersckas. lol boll and a lol house. Love Miranda
Dear Santa,
Me and my brother are prakis not fighting. Santa I want a remote control Jeep and legos. Razors. I want a Iowa hemlet. I want a Iphone 11 Pro and a Pop sockit. I want books. I want a Iowa poster. I want a robot. Merry Christmas.
Love Adrian
Dear Santa,
I have been good I want LOL sisters, pets, and baby. I want amarican girl close, shose, horse and pajamas. I want a art esle, canvis and paint. I want a hidghoflash and big stickers. I want a whatch like my moms. A lot of canetic sand.
Love Aria
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I want a looooo$. I want a lisserd. And a dog and 5 puppey's. I only have 1 dog I want another. and a baby bruther. Robote dog. a I fone 11. I have been good.
From Josiah
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas I've been good this year so I hope I get these thing for Christmas so this is what I want a ps4game it's called madden 20.
Happy Chistmas from Maddox
Dear Santa,
I have been a super good blackhawk. I want a nintendo switch i phone 11 bendy and the ink machine action figures i pad glasses that show who you feel head phones with cat ears Pokemon cards gluvs that don't have the top! Xbox 1 five nights at fredddys action figures freddy watch bendy watch i phon10 phone come P you turn you tube cambru freddy plushys i phone1 i phone 60
love Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I want remote control semis and semis legos and a tank weth a gold fesh. Merry Christmas.
Love, Eddie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good blackhawk at Hinton school. I want a Furreal Friend panda. And a Lego Friend sets. and then I want panda PJ. And chapter books like baby sitter club! And dog chapter books! and Ms. Piggle Wiggle! And a hydroflask! And hydroflask stickers! And crocs! And slime And American Girl dolls!
Merry Christmas Love, Cheyanne
Dear Santa,
I have been a good blackhawk this year. I really want the one and only Ivan chapter book. I want the Babysitting club chapter books, I want a Silicone baby girl, a silicone baby boy, a Iphone 11 pro, a baby stroller, baby dipers nb, baby clothes, a sketch book, copie markers, and the Mrs. Piggle Wiggle chapter books.
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
I don't know if Iv been good or bad check me twis I also want a RC mustan.
Keaton F.
Dear Santa, how have it been bloowing at the north poll at lisaning at schooll Im working on not screamine wen I geting my har. For Crismas i wold like a cwaw with a little black soot with a little red bow tie.
Your dear firend Arowyn
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good at cleaning my room and I am pretty good at doing dishes. I want to be a beter sister for Laylah. What I want for chrismas I want shoes that has heels on it like high heels. I also want fake nails and that is what I want. I also hope the render are doing well and I hope you are doing well too. Tell elfis my elf that he has good hiding places!
Love Lexi H merry christmas
Dear Santa,
I wish I cood have a elf that is fake elf that looks real. and lots of tows.
From Gage, to Santa
Dear Sant I hope I'v been good I'v been not been lisening to my techre so I am going to wrck on it I thieck I am good at match I rile wunt a gient wudol dudo and I wunt a gient gume to.
Love Kamryn W
Dear Santa, We are helping slushy cupcake and cookie and Chistmas is about giving I gave Slushy and Cupcake a idea for their weding and I want new batlebots.
From Grant to Santa
Dear Santa,
I know i need t werk on stuth like not being meen to my mon and not being a brat to my sister and i will work on that ok and if i bo fhat can I git a hedset for fortnite i also want a dark pack for fortnite to and overwoch and pokemon shed and tar te K ples.
Form Landon
Dear Santa,
I 'v been doing good in school. And I need to work on saying please more. I want a D.S. for Cristmas please. And a watch.
Love Tucker
Dear Santa, I been doing good at school but I get get intrubl becus I tak. For Chrmu I want robux and I want bad guy books and I want pokemon cards.
From Gabe
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year I want a mini four wheeler. Are the reindeer doing good? I also want a new bike, RC car, and a nerf gun.
Love Nathan
Dear Santa,
I been good at school but I realy got of start listoning. So would you please get me a snow glode with a picthure of you in the glode please? Oh, can I please have a ipad please? Merry Christmas and a happy new year!
Sierra S.
Dear Santa,
Ia good at work on writing I am writing a story about jingle paws. I am not good at right now is lisiening. I please want a warm bleanket for my self. A Hydro flash four of them. How are you and your elfs doing at the north pole? Four cardagens please. Warm socks. New slipers. Ear buds. New cloes lots of cloes. Iowa Hawkeyes stuff please. Hoverbaord Necklace three note books please. Merry Christmas Santa
Love Lucy
Dear Santa,
At home Me, Jack, Will and Sloane are trying to be a better lisiners to mom and dad but we're doing good on feeding the dog. I will alrety have a lot of presents but for Christmas I want two things one a hoverboard and two to be a better lisiner to mom and dad. Thank you so much.
Love, Charlee
Dear Santa,
I have been doing a good Jod at listening to my dad. I will do better at listening to my mom. Santa I will give you and your raindeer a treat and if some of your elfs come I made them a treat the end have a Merry Christmas. good bye Santa
From Jaxon to Santa
Dear Santa,
I have been doing good at finishing books but I need to work on lisining to my mom and I wont a hovorbord and pleesy say hi to Rodof.
Love Grayson
Dear Santa,
I am doing a great job at ceeping my room clean. I need to work on my kindnis at home. I alredy gave you a note of want for Crismas. But I for got to put two things on it. So the things I forgot to put on it was a Frosen 2 Elsa and Anna barbies. Love Ashlyn. Thank you for reading this letter.
Dear Sant,
I am doing a good job at nice to my friends and sister. But I am working on lisning to my mom. My Mom sent you a emel What I won't. But I will tell you what I wont a key board really bad. I won't a echo spot and Pj's. And I won't a desk. Thank you.
Love Ella
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa how or the reindeeer just saying I want a trumpet and a trombone and a Saxophone for christmas.
From Kash
Dear Santa, clause
How are you and your reindeer doing? Are you busy? Do you have a lot of people on the good list? Am I on the good list? If I am can I have a science kit, legos, LOLs, and my faily and freinds.
Your friend, Josephine
Dear Santa,
How is things at the work shop are you busy? We'll I hope so cause I got a lot in mind. I really want a Lava Lamp and a hoverboard. How are your reindeer are they ready to get some carrots speaking of vegetables are they healty We'll by have fun.
By: Kenidi
Dear Santa,
How is everything going at the north pole is your reindeer going how are your elfs doing how are you and misses claus diong is everything ok there Santa.
From Ralayna to Santa.
Dear Santa,
How are you and your raindeer doing? I have been good this yare. Can I have all of the MAGIC tree House books.
Brody F.
Dear Santa how is the work shop and how busy are your elfs. how do your reendeer fly but most of ALL I wanaa tell you About is can i have a WvekFest dvd so I can play it.
From Gabe
Dear Santa,
I cant wait for Christmas. I love Christmas. wat is it like in the northpole? Do you like Christmas songs? how cold is it at the northpole? Every body bleives you.
From Owen
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? Are you ready? I hope so. Are your reindeer good? I want a iphone 7 pro and a skateboard. and a hoverboard.
From Dia
Dear Santa,
Santa how are your raindeer? what I want for Christmas is a American girl doll bakbed.
to your frend Brenna
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? I will make you cookies. Can I have arts and crafts, stuffed animal Pokemon and Pokemon sord please.
From Lexi
Dear Santa,
How are you go on the lilst. I bet you are biss are you are you Howboyou go and make toys? I love you it is fun mit it you and it is good to have one toy and I want to have some books.
Love, Kayie
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are? I am good. I have been a good girl so could I have a ipad an iphone 11? Could I have a hachemal too? How is your reindeer.
Your freind Anita G.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and how are your raindeer as well. I've been really good this year and I hope you enjoy my cookies and get me everything I want for Christmas.
From: Savannah to: Santa
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer? I want madden 20 the video game. Tickets to the super bowl 55. I want football cards and lego's. How are you I am good. I want a remote controled RC car. Have you got any new raindeer. Ps I hope the cheifs win the Super Bowl! PS I promise I will be good! From: Brody H To: Santa
Dear Santa,
How is rudolph and the other reindeers. I will be ready. for cookeis and milk. I would like a skateboard and a pokemon and a scooter and some chiefs football cards.
From: Tate to: Santa
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? have much elfves do you have? Can I have a Chiefs helmet and football cards please.
From Myles
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you doing. Can I please have a Cyber truck, lambergenei and Football cards, Legos and airpod 2,s I Phone 11 pro max and alot of candy!
Your friend Luke
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? Can I have a skate board and a bee bee gun please and thank you Santa.
Your little friend Shawn
Dear Santa,
How are you I want to met Radoff can you send a picture with Bell. Here I wold like a hovarboard a guiruter lava lamp a big hatchimel.
Friend Addie
Dear Santa,
I'v bin good this year. I hope you give me a presents a big hatchimels i Phon 11 pro. American Girl doll, American Girl doll car, scream, American Girl doll dog set.