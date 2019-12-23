Homer Elementary, Nebraska

The following letters are from Mrs. Angela Ford's second-graders at Homer Elementary in Homer, Neb.
Dear Santa,
I wanta hydro flask and a teal hoover board. I also want scrunchies and like a bracelet. I want vanz too. I want hatchamoles. I want an Iphone 11 prom max for Christmas. I want a glitter phone case and a teal fuzzy blanket. For my I phon 11 I want a popsocket. Merry Christmas.
Love, Kinley B.
Dear Santa,
I would like a Hoover board and a camera and a phone. Then I want a hamster and a bunny and a puppy. Animal coloring book, RC car, and a pug, and a Art set. Then I want Bingo, and a glitter phone case, and popsockit, and a new backpack and a JoJo Slim! LOL Surprise. Merry Christmas!
Love, Julianne
Dear Santa,
I hope I get an I phone 6. I wish that I could get a camera for Christmas too. I hope that I get a hover board, ice skates too. I really want a parrot. I want a Barbie Doll House. I want 4 inch high heels. I want a teal bed spread I want an I phone 11. I want a puffy red dress with a V rip in the middle. I want a reindeer bell.
Love, Sophie E.
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a hooverboard for Christmas. I would also like to have a dirt bike. Then, I would like for Christmas is a surprise. I would also like an I phone 11. For Christmas I want a pet cow. Then the last thing I need is a laptop.
Love, Colby
Dear Santa,
I want an i phone 8. A hydroflask, ate alone, or a hot pink one. Next, I want a camera, a teal one or a pink one. Then I want a gray blanket and scrunchies and candy and a lap top and I can not tell my dad or mom that I want a baby puppy a sweet, cute, nice one. Last I want a popsocket.
Love Tenley D.
Dear Santa,
I want a surprise present. Also, robot smashers. I would want a reindeer to fly to school. I thnk I would like a reindeer because it would be soft. See you at Christmas Santa.
Love, Tommy R.
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is an Iphone 11 pro max, and with a glitter phone case and a popsockete. I really want a lot of LOL Dolls and Frozen 2 toys. I also want lots of Jojo Siwa toy. I want a hamster. I do want a happy family. I want slime too. I want an elf. That's all I want for Christmas!
Love, Eleanor
Dear Santa,
I want a ferret. I want a phone. I want a LOL. I want a unicorn. I want a pretty phone case. I want a big, big Barbie home and I want a Barbie. I want a elf. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Karlee S.
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Wild Surprise, or a book. I want a king size blanket. I want a tent. I phone 11 promax so I don't have to play my mom's phone. I want a hydroflask, and a cheer dress.
Love, Cami
Dear Santa,
I want roller skates and I want's a lot of toys. I would love to get a laptop and a phone. I want an art kit and a LOL Wild Surprise. I would love to get scrunchies. I would love to get a pug. I want a slime kit. I would like to get some LOLs. That's what I want for Christmas.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
I want a hoover board for Christmas. I want a dirt bike and a side by side ATV for Christmas. I want a RC car for Christmas.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop, I want a baby deer. I want a Elf. I want cards. I want puzzles. I want some slippers. I want a surprise gift. Thank you.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I want ice skates. I also want LOL Wild Surprise. Little passports and a happy family. I wont a Frozen Doll and Slime, and an Ipad. and roller skates.
Love, Lola
Dear Santa,
I want a cat. I want a camera. I want a hydro flask. I want a rabbit. I want a foghne. I want a laptop. I want a ferret. I want a hamster.
Love, Aryanna
Dear Santa,
I want Robot Smashers, they are the best. Robot Smashers Arena, they are the best too! Thats all I want. You are the best. I love you Santa Claus.
Love, Luke