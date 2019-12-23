Homer Elementary, Nebraska

I would like to have a hooverboard for Christmas. I would also like to have a dirt bike. Then, I would like for Christmas is a surprise. I would also like an I phone 11. For Christmas I want a pet cow. Then the last thing I need is a laptop.

Love, Colby

Dear Santa,

I want an i phone 8. A hydroflask, ate alone, or a hot pink one. Next, I want a camera, a teal one or a pink one. Then I want a gray blanket and scrunchies and candy and a lap top and I can not tell my dad or mom that I want a baby puppy a sweet, cute, nice one. Last I want a popsocket.

Love Tenley D.

Dear Santa,

I want a surprise present. Also, robot smashers. I would want a reindeer to fly to school. I thnk I would like a reindeer because it would be soft. See you at Christmas Santa.

Love, Tommy R.

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is an Iphone 11 pro max, and with a glitter phone case and a popsockete. I really want a lot of LOL Dolls and Frozen 2 toys. I also want lots of Jojo Siwa toy. I want a hamster. I do want a happy family. I want slime too. I want an elf. That's all I want for Christmas!

Love, Eleanor

