Janell Wimmer MMCRU

The following letters are from Janell Wimmer’s second-grade class from MMCRU.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a X-box and a desk for my X-box and a gaming chair. Please say hi to elf. Love Arlo, second grader, rsm.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Swich, a Dog, and Iphone 14. Make sure to travel safely.
Love, Braelynn, second grade – RSM
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like i-phone 14, dragon figger a Rambo light doll. Don’t forget, to grabe cookies and milk. Love, Veda K., second grade, Rsm.
People are also reading…
Dear Santa,
Hope all is well at the north pole. This year I have been a good girl for Christmas. I would like a iphone 14 and iPad and table. Please say hi to my elf. Love Sam, 2nd grade, rsm.
Dear Santa,
Hope all is well as the North Pole. This year I have been a good girl. For Chistmas I would like a pop it, a skateboard, and slime. Make sure to travel safely. Love, Peyton Money 2 Grab – RSM
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? This year I have been a good boy for Chistmas. I would like a X-box and video gamses and Potato canyon please say hi to my elf and dog. Love Boden
Dear Santa,
Hope you have been staying healthy! This year I have been a good girl. For Cristmas I would like Books and artset. A Nanana Doll. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk.
Love, Hazel 2nd grade – RSM
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a art set, a LOL Doll, and iphone 14, please say hi to my elf birdy. Love Molly – 2nd grade – RSM
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing: This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Ice Rink, and a dog, and a Art Set. Make sure to travel safely. Love Greenley 2nd grade – rsm
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would lik a goo-jet-zua Madden 2023 and Potato Canyon. Please say hi to dogs and elf.
Love Audie, 2nd grade, Rsm
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and reindeer doing? I was good this year. For Christmas I want pokemon ball, pokemon cards and big pokemon cards. Travel safely.
Aiden – 2nd Grade RSM
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a real bunny, a collection of rainbow high dolls and iphone 14. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk. Love, Jadynn 2nd Grade – RSM
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a game card a x-box and a black elf on a shelf love, Elaina 2 grade – RSM
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Na Na Na surprise doll and a LOL doll. And a iphon 1.4. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk. Love, Iris 2nd Grade-RSM
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
Hope all is well at the North Pole. This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like…Christmas collers art cart, sewing kit I phone please say Hi to my dog and elf. Love, Lillian 2nd grade – RSM
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer? The year I have been a good boy for Christmas I would lick a ps5 a iphone 14 a gaming chair make sure to travel safely. Love, Owen 2nd grade – R.S.M.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a soccer ball, a Junie B. Jones books and a art set. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk Love Berkley 2nd Grade Rsm
Dear Santa,
Hope you have been staying healthy! This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a X box, a gaming chair and, desk for my X box. Make sure to travel safely Love Bensen 2nd Grade RSM.
Dear Santa,
Hope all is well at the North Pole. This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like gameing chair with gameing table and laptop. X box. Make sure to travel safely. Love Jace 2nd grade RSM
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Chrismas I would like a, desk and, art supplies a, iphone 14. Don’t forget to Grab cookies and milk Love Audrey 2nd Grade – Rsm.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and the reindeer. This year I have been a good girl for Christmas I would like lights Pretendel. Phone 14 Please say hi to myself Love Emily 2nd grade Rsm
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? This year I have been a little naughty boy. For Christmas I would like Nintendo switch soccer ball and potato canyon please say hi to my elf Love Victor 2nd grade Rsm