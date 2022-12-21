Janell Wimmer MMCRU

The following letters are from Janell Wimmer’s second-grade class from MMCRU.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a X-box and a desk for my X-box and a gaming chair. Please say hi to elf. Love Arlo, second grader, rsm.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Swich, a Dog, and Iphone 14. Make sure to travel safely.

Love, Braelynn, second grade – RSM

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like i-phone 14, dragon figger a Rambo light doll. Don’t forget, to grabe cookies and milk. Love, Veda K., second grade, Rsm.

Dear Santa,

Hope all is well at the north pole. This year I have been a good girl for Christmas. I would like a iphone 14 and iPad and table. Please say hi to my elf. Love Sam, 2nd grade, rsm.

Dear Santa,

Hope all is well as the North Pole. This year I have been a good girl. For Chistmas I would like a pop it, a skateboard, and slime. Make sure to travel safely. Love, Peyton Money 2 Grab – RSM

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? This year I have been a good boy for Chistmas. I would like a X-box and video gamses and Potato canyon please say hi to my elf and dog. Love Boden

Dear Santa,

Hope you have been staying healthy! This year I have been a good girl. For Cristmas I would like Books and artset. A Nanana Doll. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk.

Love, Hazel 2nd grade – RSM

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a art set, a LOL Doll, and iphone 14, please say hi to my elf birdy. Love Molly – 2nd grade – RSM

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing: This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Ice Rink, and a dog, and a Art Set. Make sure to travel safely. Love Greenley 2nd grade – rsm

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would lik a goo-jet-zua Madden 2023 and Potato Canyon. Please say hi to dogs and elf.

Love Audie, 2nd grade, Rsm

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and reindeer doing? I was good this year. For Christmas I want pokemon ball, pokemon cards and big pokemon cards. Travel safely.

Aiden – 2nd Grade RSM

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a real bunny, a collection of rainbow high dolls and iphone 14. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk. Love, Jadynn 2nd Grade – RSM

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a game card a x-box and a black elf on a shelf love, Elaina 2 grade – RSM

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Na Na Na surprise doll and a LOL doll. And a iphon 1.4. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk. Love, Iris 2nd Grade-RSM

Hope all is well at the North Pole. This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like…Christmas collers art cart, sewing kit I phone please say Hi to my dog and elf. Love, Lillian 2nd grade – RSM

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer? The year I have been a good boy for Christmas I would lick a ps5 a iphone 14 a gaming chair make sure to travel safely. Love, Owen 2nd grade – R.S.M.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a soccer ball, a Junie B. Jones books and a art set. Don’t forget to grab cookies and milk Love Berkley 2nd Grade Rsm

Dear Santa,

Hope you have been staying healthy! This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a X box, a gaming chair and, desk for my X box. Make sure to travel safely Love Bensen 2nd Grade RSM.

Dear Santa,

Hope all is well at the North Pole. This year I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like gameing chair with gameing table and laptop. X box. Make sure to travel safely. Love Jace 2nd grade RSM

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. For Chrismas I would like a, desk and, art supplies a, iphone 14. Don’t forget to Grab cookies and milk Love Audrey 2nd Grade – Rsm.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer. This year I have been a good girl for Christmas I would like lights Pretendel. Phone 14 Please say hi to myself Love Emily 2nd grade Rsm

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? This year I have been a little naughty boy. For Christmas I would like Nintendo switch soccer ball and potato canyon please say hi to my elf Love Victor 2nd grade Rsm