Jenna Haine Whiting Community School Whiting Iowa

The following letters are from Jenna Haine’s class at Whiting Community School in Whiting, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eva. This Christmas I want Scooter, snow, laptop and snow, and a family Christmas name LOL cats mom, dad and me.

Love, Eva

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella This Christmas I want the remix Barbie dream house and a Heart shape notebook. I also want a drone also a Cat Kid comic club book. I also would like to have a new Repunzel beding and a bran new water gun that is pink, black and brown, and a fuzzy polea bear stuffy.

Love, Isabella

Dear Santa,

My name is Jasmine. This Christmas I want monkey toy. Toy cat and a Pop it.

Love, Jasmine

Dear Santa,

My name is Kateline. This Critmas I want a basketball hoop. You don’t have to get my family it. I want some stuff for my dog. How are you?

Love, Kateline

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton. This Christmas I want mining equipment.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

My nam Lola. This Christmas I want a Pop it Jewelery and Big Popits.

Love, Lola B.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aleigha. This Christmas I want a big pop it too also a pop tube. I want a jelly fidgets.

Love, Aleigha R.

Dear Santa,

My name is April. This Christmas I want yarn LOL doll or AMA and a book.

Love, April

Dear Santa,

My name is Archie. What I want for Christmas is farming simulator 22, football cards, Xbox seres2, farming simulator 17, basketball cards 1000 Pokemon cards, a binder I want a chrome computer and a tablit.

Love, Archie

Dear Santa,

My name is Barrett. This Christmas I want a pet turtle I want more kittens I want bells for my kittens, hot wheels. I want a Xbox cat toys hot wheels kittie leash and a computer.

Love Barrett

Dear Santa,

My nam is Carralynn. This Christmas I want slime and a fake mermaid tail. I also wit a elf on the shelf and a big pop it. I want lot of popit.

Love, Carralynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Elsa and thank you for the presents Santa you are so so so kind and thank’s for Christmas and I know that I ben a little bit naughty OK so yeah but still I think that this Christmas it well be the best Christmas ever.

Love, Elsa

Dear Santa,

My name is Elliot. This Christmas I want a hot wheels and a tractor and a Nintendo swich please and sum water.

Love, Elliot

Dear Santa,

My name is Kendyl. This year I want a 1000 piece Lego set, a figet kit, a art kit, and LOL house of suprises! This year I am 8 years old. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. This year our elf on the shelf is doing good. Thank you for reading my letter and have a vary good Christmas. Ho Ho Ho.

Love Kendyl

