Katie Triplett South O'Brien

  • 0

The following letters are from Katie Triplett’s second graders at South O’Brien.

Dear Santa,

Why do you love cookies? I want barbies. I want LOL’s. Why do we have elvfs? Why do you like red? I want a drawing set. I want clothing. I want a new charger. I want pupytose. I want a new fire remote. I want more figet’s. I want more poliepoccts. I want new crayons. I want a few coloring book’s. I want colored pensiles. Sincerely, Rilynn

Dear Santa,

I want Wov the Robot the Blue. Maso stuf and a cat. Sincerely, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I want a jumprop. I waant my for Mac. Sincerely, Reese

Dear Santa,

This year I want scbagear and I want toycars. Something else I want is a Justin Jerersin jesey. Tow more things I want are a rc car and a pack of gum. When is your birthday. How old are you. When is ms. Cloaser birthday. Sincerely, Baylor

Dear Santa,

I will leave cookies and milk. Santa I wish you have a good Christmas. I want a new tablet. I want a leres. I wish missclos have a good day too. I want a necklis and a blaslis. Sincerely, Taylin

Dear Santa,

I will lev you cookies and milk. I wont a omg dol. I wont a scwichmelos. I wont a new pars. I wont a new caldar. I wont a new shoos. I wont a new coat. I wont a new snow pans. I want a new scarf. I wont a new swent shart. Sincerely, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I wot madin 2023 and I wot pokemon And I wot a hlf. I wot football ger and I wot a football locnr and new shows and 2023 football cainck’r but vikes and a computr. Sincerely, Jep

Dear Santa,

Santa why do the Elvs like soitis? I want an oche shrt. I wont an hotwels. I wont an gams I wont a plastashen. I wont an hat. I wont an digit. I wont and fishenrod. I wont an vear hedset. I wont an Elf. I wont an cunputr. Sincerely, Camron

Dear Santa,

This yer for Christmas I whant macup and makup brasis and I will leve cookies and for wor ranbers I will lev karits I will leve milk and I will want gumball pacs and seidle and alexa and embens abigr mine frich wif mine packs av is crem e4. Sincerely, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

This year I want a John deere gater for Christmas. I allso want my one frunt tooth. I want a playstashon and f522 for a xbox. Sincerely, Beckett

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosuar toy I would like a race track toy. I would like a puppy and a kitty for Christmas. Sincerely, James

Dear Santa,

This year I want a Vikings Hellmet and a Viking Jersy number 18. I want foot ball cards. I want pokemon a rc Jragster and Vascars. I want a Laptop. Sincerely, Jack

Dear Santa,

This year I want a Hotweel set. I want my teeth beside my front teeth back. Sincerely, Jax

Dear Santa,

I want a Walke-talke because me and Rilynn want it please. Do you know jolly and elfis they are my elves? Chritmas is my favorate holiday did you know that. I want led lights I love them. Some people think Santa and elves are not real but I think Santa is real. I want a fire remote because I don’t have one. Sincerely, Ashlynn

