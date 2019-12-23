Kingsley-Pierson 2nd grade Mrs. Riemenschneider

The following letters are from Mrs. Riemenschneider's second-grade class at Kingsley-Pierson.
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph's nose actually light up? Are your elves real? I have been good. I would like a camera and a tablet. I help my dad put the Christmas tree up. I help my Mom clean the kitchen.
Your friend,
Rockell S.
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing this year? Do you have presents on Christmas Eve to open? I have be good this year. I helped wash the dishes and shower the dog. I would like make-up and a new bed set. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Lexi B.
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the North Pole?
How are the elves doing? I have been good this year. I helped my mom dry the dishes. I would like a picture frame and makeup. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Emerson E.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Are your reindeer ready to fly? I have been nice. I help my mom make corn bread. I would like a a phone. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Braxton E.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How are the elves? I have been good. I helped my aunt with the baby. I would like a Nintendo Switch.
Your freind,
Ryland K.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer doing? I have been good. I have been helping my dad in the shop. I help get tools. My dad would like a car. My mom would like a purple car. I would like a nerf gun. Merry Christmas!
Your friend, Simon B.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus, the elves your reindeer and you doing? How many elves are there? I have been good this year. I cleaned my room but Porter didn't help me and he was supposed to. I would like a new American Girl doll and a new princess Barbie doll. Merry Christmas!!!
Your friend,
Lilyann H.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? How are the elves doing? I have been good. I help my mom and dad get stuff out when they cook. I would like a new mini hoop basketball. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Hudson N.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? How are the elves? I have been good. I helped my Mom clean the basement. I would like a Hatchimal and a JoJo doll! Oh, and a JoJo microphone! Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Zariyah S.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are the reindeer? Are the elves making presents? I have been good. I have cleaned my room. I would like a Chiefs jersey and Madden NFL 18. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Kayson K.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus? Do you have your Christmas tree up? I have been good this year. I helped my mom take out the trash. I would like a remote control car and a phone.
Your friend,
Carson J.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer doing? I have been good. I play with my dog and feed her. I would like football cards and a new phone. Merry Christmas!!
Your friend,
Cam K.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Is your sleigh ready? I have been good at school. I have been feeding my cat. I would like a toy elf and an American Girl doll. Merry Christmas!
Your friend, Kayleigh H.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How is Rudolph? Is he being good? Have you seen me being good or bad? I have been mostly good. I help do the laundry. I would like an xbox one and a P.S.2. I hope you have a great year!
Your friend, Cayden S.
The following letters are from Mrs. Carver's second-grade class at Kingsley-Pierson.
Dear Santa,
Are you good? I have been good. I helped my mom. I would like LOLs for Christmas. I'd also like an American doll. I will give carrots to the reindeer. I will give you lots of cookies.
Peyton B.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I have been good because I've been working very hard. I wish for skating shows. I wish for a lot of JoJo bows. I wish for a trampoline. I wish for a basketball for the door.
Mayah C.
Dear Santa,
How many toys have your elves made in life? I have been really good this year. I've helped my mom load the dishwasher. I want an Xbox 360 and a Nintendo Switch. I wish for 50 lego sets from the movies Lego Movie 2, Avengers, and Ninjago. Your the best person ever! Thank you for everything.
Jaxon B.
Dear Santa,
How do you make it around the world in one night? I've been nice to everyone this year. I want a computer to get smarter, some toys, and every one to have a good time. Stay safe out there.
Aleanna S.
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph doing okay? I have been helping my father on getting the wood stove working, getting chores done, and getting dishes done. I want a singing fish name Big Mouth Billy Bones. I hope you have a nice Christmas.
Blade M.
Dear Santa,
How do you travel around the world? I was good because I helped my mom do dishes. I want a hoverboard and a new bike. I hope you get here safely.
Elaine B.
Dear Santa,
How is old is Rudolph? Was I good a enough? I have been working hard. I want two rc cars and a switch. Merry Christmas.
Quentin P.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? I've been working hard. I want a JoJo bow maker. Stay safe Santa. I hope you have a safe trip. We will miss you so much. We love you.
Brooklynn B.
Dear Santa,
How old are some of your elves? I have been good because I've been working with my Dad. I want Nintendo Swich, rc car, pedel powered go cart, and maryo1 toys. At Christmas I will have cookies for you. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. Your the best Santa.
Bo B.
Dear Santa,
Have your elves been working hard? I have been good being nice to my mom and my dad. I want LOLs and 2 American Girl dolls with a set. Stay safe and have a great Christmas. Okay have a good night. The End.
Aleigha
Dear Santa,
How are you today? I have been good this year because I was doing chores and helping with my siblings. This year I want a phone and a JoJo set and a computer. I hope you have a nice trip.
Kali S.
Dear Santa,
How old is Rudolph? I have been good this year because my sister and me have done the dishes a lot this year. I really want a nintendo switch and roller blades. Has my elf Ella been good this year? Have a good trip.
Oliver S.
Dear Santa,
How do you know if a kid is bad or good if they don't have an elf? I've been good because I've been helpful when needed. I want youtube for my 2ds and some more games a jw subiring, hot wheels tracks, some more plushis and, more dino and godzilla toys. How much bad things does it take to get coal?
Jacob L.
Dear Santa,.
Is Rudolph realy one of your reindeer? I have been good because I help my dad do the dishes. This Christmas I want legos because they are fun. I hope you have a safe travel around the world.
Brylee L.
Dear Santa,
Are you going to get to every one's house? I have been very good this year. because I have been helping my grandma and cleaning my house. I might give you some treats.
By Giovanni R.
Dear Santa,
Do you really have glasses? I ran over to Darman's house to give him eggs. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch. You should bring protection this year Santa.
James H.