Kingsley-Pierson 2nd grade Mrs. Riemenschneider

Quentin P.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? I've been working hard. I want a JoJo bow maker. Stay safe Santa. I hope you have a safe trip. We will miss you so much. We love you.

Brooklynn B.

Dear Santa,

How old are some of your elves? I have been good because I've been working with my Dad. I want Nintendo Swich, rc car, pedel powered go cart, and maryo1 toys. At Christmas I will have cookies for you. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. Your the best Santa.

Bo B.

Dear Santa,

Have your elves been working hard? I have been good being nice to my mom and my dad. I want LOLs and 2 American Girl dolls with a set. Stay safe and have a great Christmas. Okay have a good night. The End.

Aleigha

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I have been good this year because I was doing chores and helping with my siblings. This year I want a phone and a JoJo set and a computer. I hope you have a nice trip.

Kali S.

Dear Santa,