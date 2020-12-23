Kluckhohn Elementary LCD - Palsma

The following letters are from Mrs. Palsma's second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary in Le Mars, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
Santa can you Ples Ples Ples give me a truk and trailer? And a choper? I have ben a good boy in school. I tried my best at school.
From, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I've ben rilly good this year. I hope you get me a hoverboard because my friend got one for her birthday. Now I want one.
Love, Rayne B.
Dear Santa,
I am being good in school. Can you bring me a QB plan thing because I wanted that for my hole life. Can I get 3 jerseys plese and thak you? Plese give my step brother a mx set.
Love, Tate
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a green dirt bike for Christmas? Can I also please have a four wheeler?
From, Dax
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good boy so I rilly want madden 20 for my PS4 and I want another PS4 controller. I also want and one hundred dollar gift card for fortnite and a blanket and new iphone 8. Because I have bin good to my mom and dad.
Love, Sergio
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl so can you please bring me bouncing boots because when I can't reach somthing that is on the highest shelf and can't get it and can't reach it then I could use the boots, the coolest girl in my house. Harper C.
Dear Santa,
I was rilly good at school and so what I want for Chrismis is a hed set please and the PS5 please and I want a desk please and I want a hoverboard please and ripstick.
From Kemper D
Dear Santa,
I want $100000000 ok and a X box and a Ps5 and a wii u please.
From, Caydin H
Dear Santa,
I hope you breng me 100 dollrs so I can get a Jeep and dirt bike. I want it so bad because I love toys a lot. Please bring my sistre 100 dollrs because I love her and she has ben the bet.
Joshua M
Dear Santa,
I want a hole Book Set of Branches Book I want to Be good at math. I want to get earrings Because I want to put new earrings in my ears. I want a picture of you.
Kenzie M.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a X box series X and a iPhone because the X box series X is cool. Also a BB gun also a Nerf gun. And candy for me. Thank you.
The cool kid, Bentley M.
Dear Santa,
I would like a pet badger, number 15 for Iowa football jersey, Legos, Mincraft, nerfguns, indoor basketball hoop, games, Iowa basketball and a pole cover for the basketball hoop. Also can you house my sister not be bossy,
From Grayson
Dear Santa,
Santa I have Been good dis yaer. I wish I cood have a Niatendo swich. Also I want a toy elf namd holly. Pleas and Tank You.
From Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I need a hair dryer because I cut my hair short. I want a make your own blanket set. So I can stay warm. I want a new hat so I can stay warm when I'm playing in the snow.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
I want a camera holder. I want a fliping dog. I want a fliping rabit. I want a girl stuff puppy. I want a stuffed animal cat that flips. I want a bunny.
Love Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I've been trying relly hard in every thing, usually I want LOTS of things but this year all I want is a apple I pad and a case for it. I want it because then I can play more games, and it won't lag. And like I said I've tryed relly hard in everything this year.
Evelynn
Dear Santa,
I'm so exidid for Christmas it's the most fantastic time of the year. I want a PS5 for christmas because I can play agenst my brother and my dad and mom.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I want an American boy doll because Isabell can have a boy friend. I want the rest of The Wellie Wishers because I only have two wellie wishers. I want doll furniture because I have three dolls. I want barbey stuff because I don't have one. I want lego sets because I want twentesix.
Love Ava W
Dear Santa,
I have ben good so I won't $1000 dollars to biy toys.
Luv, Michael B.
Dear Santa,
Santa I ben good. Please bring me a lot of nerf guns that shoot out darts. Merry crismas. I love you a lot and bring me a lab gun that shoots out darts.