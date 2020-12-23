Kluckhohn Elementary LCD - Palsma

Love, Sergio

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl so can you please bring me bouncing boots because when I can't reach somthing that is on the highest shelf and can't get it and can't reach it then I could use the boots, the coolest girl in my house. Harper C.

Dear Santa,

I was rilly good at school and so what I want for Chrismis is a hed set please and the PS5 please and I want a desk please and I want a hoverboard please and ripstick.

From Kemper D

Dear Santa,

I want $100000000 ok and a X box and a Ps5 and a wii u please.

From, Caydin H

Dear Santa,

I hope you breng me 100 dollrs so I can get a Jeep and dirt bike. I want it so bad because I love toys a lot. Please bring my sistre 100 dollrs because I love her and she has ben the bet.

Joshua M

Dear Santa,

I want a hole Book Set of Branches Book I want to Be good at math. I want to get earrings Because I want to put new earrings in my ears. I want a picture of you.