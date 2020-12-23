Kluckhohn Elementary Le Mars - Sitzmann

Dear Santa,

I will want a new Baby Alive. I will want a new dollhoues. When is my elf coming? I holp my elf does not have covid19. When is my elfs birthday. I want a I pod 12 and tablet.

Love, Kennedi K.

Dear Santa,

I don't want enything. I want you to get 20 iphone 11s for my fanily not for me. I wont lie not even a bit. Maybe more because I have a lot of fanily members. Merry Christmas,

Emma W.

Dear Santa,

Hello I have been preety good. I want a electric skatebourd because my cousin has one and it is so fun. Whee! I want a blue one. Can I please have a teedy bear puppy? Merry Christmas, Aynslee S.

Dear Santa,

How old are your elves? I want more Beyblades. I like you Santa. How old are Santa? I want a new legndsprizin Beyblade. I like my teecher. She is the best teecher ever.

Love, Hudson M.

Dear Santa,