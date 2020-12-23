Kluckhohn Elementary Le Mars - Sitzmann

The following letters are from Mrs. Sitzmann's second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary in Le Mars, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
I would like an ipad with a unicorn and sparkly case on my ipod. Then I would like kindi kids Pepa Mint and Marshmello, last batol least doughnut.
Love, Tina
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas Eve please can I have a marbol run? Can I have a stuffed animal for my sister? Can I have a dres for my sister? Pleese can I have a noow bookoogon for me. Pleese can I Santa I need a ovenmit for my mom. Love you Santa,
Alrik S.
Dear Santa,
I have been cind of nice to my brother and sister. What is your name Santa? For Christmas I want a laptop, a Dogman book, a little chokbord, and a picher that is a Packers Picher.
Love, Addilyn
Dear Santa,
I do not want anything for my self. I just want for my family to have a great Christmas. I wish for a dog for my mom and I wish for a hunting dog for my dad. I want a elf.
SIncerely, Aaron K.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I have bn good this year and I have questen How old are you? I want 9,999 PS5. I have you will geve it to me but proble not. Merry Christmas.
From David M.
Dear Santa,
I wunt a xbox. Sumtims I am not good for 20 days. My brother wunts a xbox to. It has the e remote controls. My moms boyfrend has one to so do I.
Love, Brantlee S.
Dear Santa,
I have been really good at school and at home. I would like a white I phone 11 with a Iowa Hawkeyes case. I might be to little for it thowe. I really want Fake nalse. They can be stick on or glue on.
Love, Addison S.
Dear Santa,
I want a P.S.5. please and G.T.A.5 and thank you. Also a hover boad and a Iphone 12 that has a pocket knife case. Can I have private jet for our family so when we go on vacation?
Love, Jaezin S.
Dear Santa,
I have been good but I have to work on fighting with my brother. I am doing good at school. I want new shoes. They have to be size 2. Also I want a lot of Lighting Mc Queen mini cars. Merry Christmas.
Asher Z.
Dear Santa,
I will want a new Baby Alive. I will want a new dollhoues. When is my elf coming? I holp my elf does not have covid19. When is my elfs birthday. I want a I pod 12 and tablet.
Love, Kennedi K.
Dear Santa,
I don't want enything. I want you to get 20 iphone 11s for my fanily not for me. I wont lie not even a bit. Maybe more because I have a lot of fanily members. Merry Christmas,
Emma W.
Dear Santa,
Hello I have been preety good. I want a electric skatebourd because my cousin has one and it is so fun. Whee! I want a blue one. Can I please have a teedy bear puppy? Merry Christmas, Aynslee S.
Dear Santa,
How old are your elves? I want more Beyblades. I like you Santa. How old are Santa? I want a new legndsprizin Beyblade. I like my teecher. She is the best teecher ever.
Love, Hudson M.
Dear Santa,
I been good at keeping my mask on for the last couple of days. How have you been during covid? Say hello to Rudolph for me please. Please can you get me the winter disco l.o.l doll house? Your not bearded
friend, Emelyn L.
Dear Santa,
I have been good at home and at school. I hope you have been watching the world. I would like a phone12, xbox, Rudolph the reindeer, P.S.5., fortnight, farmsimulater15, sleeping sheets, slipers siz 1, beding sheets. I would like a cupcake on my phone12.
LOVE MERRY CHRISTMAS
Kandus M.
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa I ben realliy good. I hoop your elves are being good to. I want a new Beyblades please.
Love Oliver T.
Dear Santa,
I want a dog because I don't have one. I want a black and white bulldog. I want a electik piano. because I want to play mugic to my family. I want a computer because my mom has one computer.
Love Aiak
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite holiday. I want a hoverbord and a moew maew plushe from Aphmus store. It is the reindeer. I can't wait tell Christmas so we can open the presents. I can't wait to see what we get.
Love, Finley M.
Dear Santa,
Santa why is Buddy not here? When will Covid 19 stop? Why well you eat the cookes? Santa do you know when we awake at night? Do you sleep? Is Mrs. Claus talking to the reindeer?