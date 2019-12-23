Kluckhohn Elementary, Le Mars Community Schools

Dear Santa,

My name is Donovan, Can I please have some Pokemon cards and some books? I would like some new baskeball shoes and clothes please can I have Goosebumps books too. Is it cold when you come to give presents to the kids? Merry Christmas.

Donovan G.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kierah, and I would like the book Last Kinds on Earth and The Midnight Blade, and an Ipad. Give this to my siser Kali, a note that is a mystery letter. It has to say I love you. Thank yu

Kierah C..

P.S. My elfs name is Doyle. (you pabably know that)

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you. I,m pretty good. My name is Hadley I would like to have some squishy and slme. I would like for my sisters to be nice to me. Will you please get my mom some midnight chocolate bar and get my dad a Hawkeye blanket. Thank you

From: Hadley A.

Dear Santa,

I ma Hurley and I want someone to sleep with me. And a new cord for my awiiyou. And some stuff to make a seeret fort for me and my friends. This is what I want you to get me for Christmas.