Kluckhohn Elementary, Le Mars Community Schools

The following letters are from Mrs. Donna Stevenson's second-grade class at Kuckhohn Elementary, Le Mars Community Schools.
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Zaine. I would like a puzzll, a football, a dog, a fidget spinner, race car, a n NERF gun please and thank you Santa. One more thang, and I want to have everyone to be happy.
Your friend,
Zaine S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenley. I would like a new American Girl doll please. My doll needs dome hair accessories the color blue and purple. My mom wants a Rock popsocket and my dad wants a new Hawkeye shirt. My brother would like a new Xbox.
Your friend,
Kenley G.
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! My name is Mya. I only would like a few things for Christmas. I would like some more Nickelodeon Slime. I would maybe like an Ipade I would like a water bottle from Justice too. Thank you so muhoh.
Your friend,
Mya M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia. I live in Remsen. Wolde you bring me a iPhone and cloths, lols, a doll, books, hair prittys, toy horses. Would you bring my mom more makup?
Love,
Sophia T.
Dear Santa,
Hi, How are you? How was your weekend? Mine was good. Ooh my name is Rolinta. You can call me Yumi. Its more easy and this is my real name. Oh and I want a good Happy Christmas and I whant LOLs a doll, a ball, a bike and my big family. Byby Thanks!!
From,
Rolinta J.
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Tate.. How are you? I’m good. When will my elf come? I am only going to tell you one thing I want for Christmas, a remote control car. Have a good Christmas! Thank you!
Love,
Tate C.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Kenna. I only want a Shalike horse barn. I want you to help my family find what I want for Christmas.
Thank you Santa,
Kenna R.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, my name is Charlie, can you give me some more legos for Christmas please? I want to a TV and a pool and books. Can you give my brother a big train set?
Your friend,
Charlie P.
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I am Kenadee. Can I tell you what I want for Christmas! I want a LOL camper and a Nintendo switch, a tv. I would love to have a new math book and an LOL Snow House.
Love,
Kenadee D.
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I’m pretty good my name is Elizabeth I would like a leash for my dog and kitten set.
Please and thank you,
Elizabeth N.
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf gun Fortnite and a PS4. I have been good all year please bring my mom chocolate, Dad would like Doom Eternal.
Thank you,
Pono S.
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing abut Christmas is to see my family and to open presents. I would like a new water bottle from you Santa. I also want slime and a lot of fake nails. By the way, my name is Maleah. You are so nice to me.
Thank you!
Maleah S.
Dear Santa,
It’s me Ethan. Would you please bring me a remote control car like my Dad’s? I would like a Nintendo Switch. I would like some play mobiles for Faith and some dinosaurs for Jonathan.
Love,
Ethan R.
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you! I am “ok”. It’s not the best day. All I want for Christmas is the LOL house that is $298. I hope you have a great day. Tell Mrs. Claus I said “Hello” and I want my dog to be happy.
Love,
Bentrex H.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Mason. It must be hard to delirer all those present. I would like a game it Sonic Force. I never played it before. I would like a lego set with Carnage and Spider-man. It is going to be fun with all the presents. Bye! Goodnight!
Your friend,
Mason O.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Shaylynn Couls you please get me an ipad? Will you please get me some new clothes and some Barbie stuff? Will you please get me a Barbie.
Thank you
Shaylynn L.
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa for Christmas I want…. Skis, bayblades, xbox, and my three frunt teeth. I hope you like you mik and cookies!! Thank you Bye!!
Liam G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Donovan, Can I please have some Pokemon cards and some books? I would like some new baskeball shoes and clothes please can I have Goosebumps books too. Is it cold when you come to give presents to the kids? Merry Christmas.
Donovan G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kierah, and I would like the book Last Kinds on Earth and The Midnight Blade, and an Ipad. Give this to my siser Kali, a note that is a mystery letter. It has to say I love you. Thank yu
Kierah C..
P.S. My elfs name is Doyle. (you pabably know that)
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you. I,m pretty good. My name is Hadley I would like to have some squishy and slme. I would like for my sisters to be nice to me. Will you please get my mom some midnight chocolate bar and get my dad a Hawkeye blanket. Thank you
From: Hadley A.
Dear Santa,
I ma Hurley and I want someone to sleep with me. And a new cord for my awiiyou. And some stuff to make a seeret fort for me and my friends. This is what I want you to get me for Christmas.
Hurley M.
Dear Santa,
Hello santa How are you? I am fine! My name is Brayson. This year I want some police Legos, and Nintendo lego games, and tv in my room. Santa claus will you please give me this stuff? I think my mom wants a clean house. And I think my dad was a tool box.
Your friend, Brayson
The following letters are from Ms. Darci Palsma's second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary (Le Mars Community).
Dear Santa,
I want too meet Mal from Decendnats in real life because I never got too meet her. I also want a new Barbie doll because ther fun too play with.
Love
Addison A.
Dear Santa,
I want a elecktre skooter becus I cleaned my haws. I want a huvrbord becus I have ben a good boy.
Love
Michah B.
Dear Santa,
I have been vary good as Possible. I want for Christmas is a computer and a glass baby doll and a elf on The Shelf too and a book and I don’t have a chimne too, I wont all of the toothless stuff and Slime. PS a flawr pot too.
Love
Kykleigh B.
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a hoverbord because I want to have fun. Can I pleas have a giftcards for x box because I want to get Robox. Can I pleas have the pack of Dogman Books and the two new Dogmans. Can I pleas have a dog because I want to have fun with it
From
Landon B.
Dear Santa,
Please don’t give me a lot of toys this year. Because some children need more toys than me. But I like a real live puppy. Hope you and the reindeer are feeling good.
Sincerely
Sophia B.
Dear Santa,
I want a bow pleaSa. I want a golden retriever pleas. PleaSa have the IPhone elven Pro MaX Pleasa.
From
Aiden D.
Dear Santa,
I want the LOL van because I believe you are real. I want a elf for Christmas because I like you
Love
Aurora D.
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad becaces I like to play on stuf. I want a wach that you can play on it. I want the movie it is called Annie. I want a phone so I can pay on it and call mom
Love
Jordan G.
Dear Santa,
I hope I can have a dog because they are nice. I also want a cross necklace. I will Wear it. Pleas Santa
From
Karter H.
Dear Santa,
Can you plese bring me a super Nintendo becuose I helped my mom and dad. Dear santa can you plese bring me a Jun flower plushy from plants vs zombes becuose I helped my brothrs.
Love
Dustin H.
Dear Santa,
I want anuther elf and a Ifone and a go pro and a huvrbord.
-Eli J.
Dear Santa,
I want new Shewes like Nikes and Addidos and I want the NBA game at WallMart for my xBox
From
Angok M.
Dear Santa,
I want Legos because I like to billd them. I want a Robot the size of me because I don’t Like to play with my brother.
From
Rocco M.
Dear Santa,
I wat a cutito and a rainbow corn because I have been playing with my brother. I have been playing with my dogs to.
Your seconed grader Tatum.M
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I was beyblades because I rilley like them. They are my faveret thing. Then I want Pokemon cards because I need to Fill up my binder. Then I want a huver bord because I am relly good at it . Then I want a Harrey potter wand because I have every thing except the wand.
Love
Ethan N.
P.S. thank you!
Dear Santa,
I want a new LCD light up lights like what the pros have for my gaming setup and a nice desk for a keyboard and a mouse. So I want my room to look rilly rillly rilly rilly rilly rilly cool.
-Dax P.
Dear Santa,
I have been a vary good girl this year. I have helped this year with sibilings. I have made lunch. I have been wanting a phone. I I have also been wanting a doll.
Love
Mia P.
Dear Santa,
I want Fortnite toys. Because it means to much to me and they are so fun and I want an xbox I at my Grandmas because I have one at my other houses.
Love you so much santa
Calden R.
Dear Santa,
I hope you give me this. I actually don’t know. Wait I want Splatoon two because I finished Splatoon one already. I also want the new Zelda game.
From
Alex S.
Dear Santa,
I want a video game. I want legos. Hi Santa I have ben a very good boy this year, I have a chimne. Plese use my chimne.
From
Brody T.
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie dream house please and a pupy also and a new backpack. I want the pupy and the barbie dream house but I need the backpack not this year but I would like it now. Thank you the best kid ever
Love
Rian V.
Dear Santa,
For Christman I want slime. I want slime because it would keep me occupied for an hour or two. I would keep it away from my brothers and sister. I have been very very good.
Love ,
Ella W.