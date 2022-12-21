Kris Wegner Sergeant Bluff Luton

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The following letters are from Kris Wegner’s second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jr. and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off in Sergeant Bluff because I’ll be home at Christmas. For Christmas I would like Nintendo web shooters please. My mom is always wishing for a TV in her room. Please bring her one.

Love,

Jr

Dear Santa,

My name is Max and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my grandma’s house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like pokemon cards and a hoverboard.

Love,

M.S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like web shooters, legos, Snake Eyes, a bike helmet, and please leave strawberry and chocolate ice cream. Thank you.

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

I have been really, really good this year. Can you please make these toys for me? I would like a toy lizard (the kind I want is the Komodo Dragon) and I love animals. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Kenzie

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is pokemon and some new clothes and an Apple watch please. Can you please get my brother what he wants? We have been good. I wish you a good Christmas.

Love,

Bowen

Dear Santa,

My name is Bradyn and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my Dad’s house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like an iphone 13, a Remote Control Lambo, a baby Yoda, an apple watch, and a mansion to live in.

Love,

Brayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house. I am in Morningside. For Christmas I would like baby clothes, a clock, a Starbucks gift card, an Apple watch, books, and doggy clothes.

Love,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas and I am seven years old. Please drop my presents off at my mom and dad’s house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a monster truck remote control car, a nerf gun, a new lego set, WWE wrestler toys, and a toy shotgun. Please get my mom something, and my dad too.

Love,

Thomas

Dear Santa,

My name is Viktor and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at 101 or 460 because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would please like Legos, a baby Yoda, a VR headset, a clock, and an Invisibility cloak.You are the best and I love you. And I have been good this year.

Love,

Viktor

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Ayden and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like

an Oculus, a new Nintendo game, a lightup table, a remote control car, and a Lego Minecraft set please. There will be a surprise for you!

Love,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Leighton and I am 8 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like

a new doll, a new doll house, a new camera, a Life Switch, some

new clothes, Mini Brands for my Barbies, and a new water bottle.Thank you Santa.

Love

Leighton

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabe and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a toy last year. This year for Christmas I would like a toy car lambo that is electric. Thank you.

Love,

Gabe

Dear Santa,

My name is Ezra and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like an Xbox, a RC car, Poke’mon cards, a Nintendo Switch, Robux, drawing paper, markers, a watch with earbuds, and time with my Dad to spend my tooth fairy money.

Love,

Ezra.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Jurni and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like an I-pad, new clothes, an art kit, a new makeup table, and watermelon gum please. I am going to surprise my family with a present for Jayce. I will get Jayce some slippers. For Jaden please bring a fake llama, buuuuuuuuuuut with real fur and hard eyeballs. For Mason please bring a wooden gun. Please bring Daddy and Moma a chocolate cangy bar. My mom likes white chocolate.

Love,

Jurni

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a new I-pad and an Apple watch. You might know my brother Blake from two years ago. He asked for pizza.

Love,

Adyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a scooter last year. This year for Christmas I would like a gymnastics bar, a wall climber, a Nintendo sports game with the golf pucks and stuff like that, a Nintendo Big Brain game, a wiggly chair, and a kids watch with fun games, Squishville houses and stores. Please bring these toys for me Santa.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonathan and I am 8 years old. Thank you for giving me a rocket tent last year. This year for Christmas my family will be in Curacao! For Christmas I would like a VR headset, a remote control airplane, an orange Nintendo Switch, and a 3-D printer. I think my mom would appreciate a computer.

From

Jon

Dear Santa,

My name is Nick and I am 8 years old. Thank you for giving me a puchbag last year. This year for Christmas I would like Pokemon cards and a Nintendo Switch.

Love,

Nick

Dear Santa,

I have been really, really good this year. Can you please make these toys for me? I would like baby newborn dolls please, a new I-pad, a lizard please, new clothes, a couple hundred dollars to save for a vacation, and an Apple watch. Please bring my mom and dad something.

Love,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan, and I just moved to a new apartment in Sergeant Bluff. I would like the Vanish Fafnir Beyblade with the Surge Stadium. My sister would really like a Barbie doll and the Barbie Dream house. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Ethan

