Lawton-Bronson first-grade Miss Hummel

The following letters are from Miss Hummel's first-grade class at Lawton-Bronson Elementary.

Dear Santa:

Thank you for sending your Elf Buddy to our classroom. We have enjoyed talking with him. We will send you our Christmas letters and will hope to hear back from you if you have time!

Miss Hummel

1st grade

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Lizard. This year I want a xmax. I am some times naughty but the rest of the time I am good. I will leave you cookies.

Love

Ben

Dear Santa

Thank you for the robot. This year I want a dog and I want a raber the cokoies and milk.

Love

Maggie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I would like a 5 surprise and a boxing girl, thank you. I will leave you cookies and carrots.

Love

Willow

Dear Santa