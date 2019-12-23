Lawton-Bronson first-grade Miss Hummel

The following letters are from Miss Hummel's first-grade class at Lawton-Bronson Elementary.
Dear Santa:
Thank you for sending your Elf Buddy to our classroom. We have enjoyed talking with him. We will send you our Christmas letters and will hope to hear back from you if you have time!
Miss Hummel
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Lizard. This year I want a xmax. I am some times naughty but the rest of the time I am good. I will leave you cookies.
Love
Ben
Dear Santa
Thank you for the robot. This year I want a dog and I want a raber the cokoies and milk.
Love
Maggie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I would like a 5 surprise and a boxing girl, thank you. I will leave you cookies and carrots.
Love
Willow
Dear Santa
Thank you for the tractor this year I want a mini gas can, some legos and ice cone machine. Milk cookies and canrots will be on the table for you.
Love
Deacon
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the lego set. This year I would like a blue stuffed animal dragon and Animal Planet Extreme Shark Adventure. I will leave you cookies and mild and celery and carrots.
Love
Eamon
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the dollhouse. This year I want a robot. I will leave some greentea and cookies and mik.
Love
Anna
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts you have me last year. This year I would like a LOL. I will give you milk and cookies.
Love
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the tablet you gave me last year. I would like if you gave me a Viro for Christmas. I will give you cookies and milk.
Love
Ariana
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gits you gave me last year. This year I would like a lego set. I will leave a carrot for the reindeer and cookies for you and Mrs. Claus.
Love
Hannah
Dear Santa,,
Thank you for my bag of legos. This year I would like a MC car. This year I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love
Gage
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts you gave me. This year I would like a RC Car. I will leave carrot for the reindeer.
Love
Theo
Dear Santi
I tried to be good this year. This Christmas I would like a new Mario Cart WII and 4 a new TV for downstairs. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love
Zalden
Dear Santa,
Thanks for my bumble bee you brought last year. Now I want a toy robot. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love
Zackariah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my platform. Will you vie my a lego set, Okay. I will leave you a lot of cookies.
Love
Oscar
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my watch. This year I want a DS. I will leave you a cookie. I will leave your reindeer carrots.
Love
Miles
Dear Santa,
Tank you for my magnet tites last year. This year I would like woody and Bullseye I will leave you cookies and milk and tea for Mrs. Claus and celery and carrots for your reideer.
Love
Leighton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the RaZer that you gave me last year. This year I would like a X max and I will give you some cookies and milk.
Love
Camden
Dear Santa,
I want a big stuffed unicorn. I have been good all the time.
Love
Dani
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a new slippers and more gel pens. Thank you for the sled. I will leave you cookies and some carrots for the reindeer.
Love
Jadyn