Le Mars CSD - Feller

The following letters are from Mrs. Amanda Feller's second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary, Le Mars Community School District.
Dear Santa,
I want a iPhone. I want a big Nerfgun. I want dark blak coal. I want a Ryan egg. I want a shinee sled. I want a new football.
Love, Brady
Dear Santa,
I want an apple watch for Christmas, a new Mask, water bottle, whitebord, dry erase mrckrs, Ipad, iphone 12, and a Chiefs jersy. I also want Vans shos.
Sincerely, Aaliyah C.
Dear Santa,
I would like a horse that I can ride on! I would like a LOL doll. I want a toy dog. I want sency croyons. I want a new marker. I would like a bead bag. I will like a unicorn plush stuff animal.
Love, Evalyn
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board. I want a tablet I want a ps5. I want a football. I want a candy. I also want a go pro, and a computer, and basball and bat.
Love Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a soft Christmas hat like your's. I have one bat it is not soft. I want a bean bag. I want new bed sheat. And a white rug and I want it soft pleas. I also want a new shrit and pants. Also for pepel to be as kind as you. I Also want a elf on the shelf.
Sincerely, Avery G.
Dear Santa,
I want a dog. I also want a chew toy for the dog. I want a fone for Cristmos. I love Cristmos!
Love, Ella H.
Dear Santa,
I do like Christmas. I have food in the drawer for the reindeer. I want a doll st roller with 2 spots to put the babies. I have milk for you.
From Avery H.
Dear Santa,
I want a mega nerf gun two. Also a phone. If I get a phone...I'll break the rules of my famly because I only can get a phone when I'm in sixth grade. I also want Luigi Mansion three.
Sincerely, Trentyn H.
Dear Santa,
My Elf on the shelf has been nauty this year. I will give you a example. She taped the Hoppe's door shut. I cryed and cryed until my brother riped it down. You prably now her as Allie. She is one of the truble makers. One day she made us bot coco. She is sitting in the Dinning room.
Sincerely, Scarlet H.
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me one of the new iPods with a sparkly green and purple case with a charger! Can you please get me a gray kitten thats a girl?
Sincerely, Maddison
Dear Santa,
I want a iPhone 12 max, PS5, hoverboard, ipad, computer, and nerf ultra shock wave. I also want a gopro, Robux for Roblox, amazon gift card, camra and big blue fusy blankit.
Sincerely, Parker B.
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad and a braslit pleas. Next a puppy for Christmas and a cheetah prit scrunchie with clothes please and thank you.
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
I want a phone. I want a car to drive. it will be fun to rid. I want lots of money like twenty doler bills.
Sincerely, Owen
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox, airpods, Husky, LoL doll, baby alives, Iowa state jersey, a cup thet said London, computer, a new hoverboard, muny, and slime. I want to give presents to kids.
Love, London
Dear Santa,
I want airpods. I want tie dye shoes, I want tie dye clothes, I want Vans. I want a Barbie Drem house. I want a hidroflask. I want mini brands. I was good.
Love Sutton
Dear Santa,
For Cristmas I want a Hex bug junk box, stuffed animal pig, iphone 12, pro Nerf guns, Vikings the football team baseball cap and mask, Dash the robot, and a Apple iPad.
Sincerely, DJ
Dear Santa,
I rily rily rily want a hoverboard. My mom and dad think that I mite brake a bone. I promis that I wont go incid of the hows with it.. I pinky promise. I think that I'v been good since last Christmas.
Sincerely, Carter
Dear Santa,
You are a nice guy. You make us be good not bad. I want a stuffed animal pig and a super Sonic toy. My little brother wants a lego Sonic pack.
Sincerely, Walter V.
Dear Santa,
I want a iPhone 12 max, a camra, drone and a PS5. Also a Nerf Ultra shockwave. A carboard box. A go pro, $50, stuff animal. 1700 robux and Vbucks and 5 bags of Cheetos. Crunchy.
Sincerely, Cruz. L