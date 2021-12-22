Letters to the Public

The following Letters to Santa come from the Public:

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a remote control flying drone.

From: Daemon H.

Dear Santa,

Football, football cards binder, baseball cards, fishing pole, & box.

From: Max M.

Dear Santa,

I want Lego kits. Toys for my cat. I want a $100 Robux card. Thanks, Santa.

From: Hayden H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason and I want a phone I would like nerf guns and flashlights.

Love, Mason M.

Dear Santa,

Mason is the best elf in the world. You are the best too. The presints last year were cool. I really really really want a dirt bike. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely: Cam (Camden) C.

Dear Santa,

I would like any toy that had to do with paw patrol.

From: Edgar H.

Dear Santa,

I want a backpack, LOL, Miny brand, art kit, and fidgets.

From: Monse H.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I want a toy. Monkey and doll and a mini brands and a LOL and a toy food.

From Ximena H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a mini brand, LOL, DIY dollhouse wooden, and into to engineering kit.

From: Andrea H.

Dear Santa,

I’d like a arts set colorful srunches LOL dolls slime kit OMG doll perfume for Mom and a bracelet.

From: Alivia F.

Dear Santa,

Yo quier un shopping you quiero bicicleta gracias Santa. Yo Keyla quiero computodora juguete.

Keyla M.

Dear Santa,

I would like Connectic sand to make ice cream and a step stool to wash my hands. I love you Santa.

From: Brian E.

Dear Santa,

I’m Thunder M. remember me. I’m in 3 grade I learned a lot from my teacher Miss Skinner. I want the Edmund Fitzgerald and the Britannic and the Lusitania and the boat queen Mary.

A Friend Thunder M.

Dear Santa,

I wish a sliem machine and a LOL and doll house big and LOL dolls.

From: Emily H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good and nauty but get a ps5 an ipad fortnight disc spider man new one a Nintendo swicth and a splatoon and the iphone 13 pro with airpads both of them.

From: David A.

Dear Santa,

I wish for toys of dinosaurs.

From: Wyatt A.

Dear Santa,

Monster truck cars hot wheels games puzzles Legos stuffed animals action figures sensory toys.

Toys for my baby brother.

From: Jayden J.

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have a big car a dinosaur and three bunny Kabits. Merry Christmas.

From: Luis H.

Dear Santa,

Hair tools clothes, clothes, nail polish, jewlry, PS 4, Lego ste, clothes, games.

From: Aliyah P.

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be really good this year. I would like a spiderman or Thomas (train) toys.

Your Friend, Darius H.

Dear Santa,

Four wheeler, football, PS5, Madden 22, Madden 21, shoes, basketball, football chief helmet.

From: Eli M.

Dear Santa,

Spider hero 3D nightlight spiderman, walkie talkies kids, bible story book, Prayer for my Mom plese.

From: Nathan B.

Dear Santa,

I didn’t writ you a letter I talked to God. You are Friend with him.

From: Trinity S.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0