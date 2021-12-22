Letters to the Public

The following Letters to Santa come from the Public:
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a remote control flying drone.
From: Daemon H.
Dear Santa,
Football, football cards binder, baseball cards, fishing pole, & box.
From: Max M.
Dear Santa,
I want Lego kits. Toys for my cat. I want a $100 Robux card. Thanks, Santa.
From: Hayden H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason and I want a phone I would like nerf guns and flashlights.
Love, Mason M.
Dear Santa,
Mason is the best elf in the world. You are the best too. The presints last year were cool. I really really really want a dirt bike. Merry Christmas.
People are also reading…
Sincerely: Cam (Camden) C.
Dear Santa,
I would like any toy that had to do with paw patrol.
From: Edgar H.
Dear Santa,
I want a backpack, LOL, Miny brand, art kit, and fidgets.
From: Monse H.
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa I want a toy. Monkey and doll and a mini brands and a LOL and a toy food.
From Ximena H.
Dear Santa,
I would like a mini brand, LOL, DIY dollhouse wooden, and into to engineering kit.
From: Andrea H.
Dear Santa,
I’d like a arts set colorful srunches LOL dolls slime kit OMG doll perfume for Mom and a bracelet.
From: Alivia F.
Dear Santa,
Yo quier un shopping you quiero bicicleta gracias Santa. Yo Keyla quiero computodora juguete.
Keyla M.
Dear Santa,
I would like Connectic sand to make ice cream and a step stool to wash my hands. I love you Santa.
From: Brian E.
Dear Santa,
I’m Thunder M. remember me. I’m in 3 grade I learned a lot from my teacher Miss Skinner. I want the Edmund Fitzgerald and the Britannic and the Lusitania and the boat queen Mary.
A Friend Thunder M.
Dear Santa,
I wish a sliem machine and a LOL and doll house big and LOL dolls.
From: Emily H.
Dear Santa,
I have been good and nauty but get a ps5 an ipad fortnight disc spider man new one a Nintendo swicth and a splatoon and the iphone 13 pro with airpads both of them.
From: David A.
Dear Santa,
I wish for toys of dinosaurs.
From: Wyatt A.
Dear Santa,
Monster truck cars hot wheels games puzzles Legos stuffed animals action figures sensory toys.
Toys for my baby brother.
From: Jayden J.
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a big car a dinosaur and three bunny Kabits. Merry Christmas.
From: Luis H.
Dear Santa,
Hair tools clothes, clothes, nail polish, jewlry, PS 4, Lego ste, clothes, games.
From: Aliyah P.
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be really good this year. I would like a spiderman or Thomas (train) toys.
Your Friend, Darius H.
Dear Santa,
Four wheeler, football, PS5, Madden 22, Madden 21, shoes, basketball, football chief helmet.
From: Eli M.
Dear Santa,
Spider hero 3D nightlight spiderman, walkie talkies kids, bible story book, Prayer for my Mom plese.
From: Nathan B.
Dear Santa,
I didn’t writ you a letter I talked to God. You are Friend with him.
From: Trinity S.