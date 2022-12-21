Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson

The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary.

Dear Santa,

May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Tucker. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A noky stof. Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie. I am seven years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a real pupy, a rodot, and a blanket. Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

My name is Dash. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk, SD. This year, I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a I Pod, a scatebord, a Pokemon video Game. Love, Dash

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like Joduins, arpods, and a I fone twalv. Love, A

Dear Santa,

My name is Addison. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A iPhone SE, rele berdid bragide, and a elf on the shelf. Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A X box, plans vs., sobys swich disk, and a vrhedset. Love Caleb

Dear Santa,

My hame is Hunter. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a pc key board, vr head set, Pokemon cards. Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

My name is Chloe. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like to see my papa and granma, 100 Dollars, T-rex, and litle live pets. Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like 200 bucks, I phone 12, and the best crimas. Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucas. I am eight years old. I live in Elk Point, Sd. This year, I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like cars. Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

My name is Camden. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like football cards, rc car, and a football jersey. Love, Cam

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year, I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like huv bood, fake nails and tosee my pet nos. Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace. I am 7 years old. I live in elk pointed. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like 1,000,000,000 the same thing as Jett that are Idserguns. Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie. I am seven years old. I live in Elk Point,. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a new tablet, 400 Bux, and a Star for my Chismast tree. Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

My name is Karbyn. I am 7 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a cpebr, hamsr with a cag, and oluv the stuf that techr hav in thr chlasrom with a besk. Thank you, Santa. I hope that I get oluv the stuf that I whant. Love, Korbyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Kella. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A phone, a baby carrier, and baby car seat. Love, Kella

Dear Santa,

My name is Summer. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like tabblit, lols, five sprises, controller, games. Love, Summer

Dear Santa,

My name is Jase. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like 900 gitzus. Toy penguin, and gum. Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like phone, PS5, drop ship from among us. Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Garrett. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a a dog, I Phon14, popit and milk. Love, Garrett

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayne. I am 9 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like TV, phone, and a big stuffed animal. Love, Zayne

Dear Santa,

My name is Trudy. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like real armor, real sword, and real shieled. Love, Trudy

Dear Santa,

My name is Reagan. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a Fox stuff, New sunglasses the Babysiters Club Goodbye Stacey book. Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooks. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A nerf gun, star wars Lego sets, and a tablet. Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

My name is Jett. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like I want a Lego set, rc car, candy. Love, Jett

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryker. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a mini couch, a metal toy dirtbike, a minecraft Fnderman stuffy, and a pack of pokemon cards. Love, Ryker

Dear Santa,

My name is Dakota. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like Monster Jan, race cars, and Nerf guns. Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

My name is Rory. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a guitar, 5 surprise mini brand and barbies. Love, Rory

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a Bratsdoll. Baby doll and a LOL doll. Love, Charlie