 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson

  • 0

The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary.

Dear Santa,

May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Tucker. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A noky stof. Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie. I am seven years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a real pupy, a rodot, and a blanket. Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

My name is Dash. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk, SD. This year, I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a I Pod, a scatebord, a Pokemon video Game. Love, Dash

People are also reading…

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like Joduins, arpods, and a I fone twalv. Love, A

Dear Santa,

My name is Addison. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A iPhone SE, rele berdid bragide, and a elf on the shelf. Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A X box, plans vs., sobys swich disk, and a vrhedset. Love Caleb

Dear Santa,

My hame is Hunter. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a pc key board, vr head set, Pokemon cards. Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

My name is Chloe. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like to see my papa and granma, 100 Dollars, T-rex, and litle live pets. Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like 200 bucks, I phone 12, and the best crimas. Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucas. I am eight years old. I live in Elk Point, Sd. This year, I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like cars. Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

My name is Camden. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like football cards, rc car, and a football jersey. Love, Cam

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year, I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like huv bood, fake nails and tosee my pet nos. Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace. I am 7 years old. I live in elk pointed. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like 1,000,000,000 the same thing as Jett that are Idserguns. Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie. I am seven years old. I live in Elk Point,. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a new tablet, 400 Bux, and a Star for my Chismast tree. Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

My name is Karbyn. I am 7 years old. I live in Jefferson, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a cpebr, hamsr with a cag, and oluv the stuf that techr hav in thr chlasrom with a besk. Thank you, Santa. I hope that I get oluv the stuf that I whant. Love, Korbyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Kella. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A phone, a baby carrier, and baby car seat. Love, Kella

Dear Santa,

My name is Summer. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like tabblit, lols, five sprises, controller, games. Love, Summer

Dear Santa,

My name is Jase. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like 900 gitzus. Toy penguin, and gum. Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like phone, PS5, drop ship from among us. Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Garrett. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a a dog, I Phon14, popit and milk. Love, Garrett

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayne. I am 9 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like TV, phone, and a big stuffed animal. Love, Zayne

Dear Santa,

My name is Trudy. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like real armor, real sword, and real shieled. Love, Trudy

Dear Santa,

My name is Reagan. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a Fox stuff, New sunglasses the Babysiters Club Goodbye Stacey book. Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooks. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like A nerf gun, star wars Lego sets, and a tablet. Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

My name is Jett. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like I want a Lego set, rc car, candy. Love, Jett

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryker. I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a mini couch, a metal toy dirtbike, a minecraft Fnderman stuffy, and a pack of pokemon cards. Love, Ryker

Dear Santa,

My name is Dakota. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like Monster Jan, race cars, and Nerf guns. Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

My name is Rory. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a guitar, 5 surprise mini brand and barbies. Love, Rory

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 8 years old. I live in Elk Point. This year I’ve been Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a Bratsdoll. Baby doll and a LOL doll. Love, Charlie

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News