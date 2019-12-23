Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn

Your friend, Keegan S.

Dear Santa,

Can you get me at least 4 boxes of Lego sets? Can you at least get me 2 big boxes of Legos and 2 medium boxes of Legos? I would like a race car that can go 5 or 4 miles per hour and 1 more-thing can you get me a tablet? My mom would like different scissors or something. Thank you for the toys that you got me last year.

Brody M.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the candy last year! Please get my mom new, strong boots because my mom got a nail in her foot. I want my own robot and cupcake maker. How are you doing this year. I am happy every day. I like you as a friend. I like books.

Oneira J.

Dear Santa,

I want an X-box. I want to know how you deliver all the presents? and Minecraft My favorite reindeer is Rudolph the red nose reindeer. My Mom would like Boxie charm. My dad would like a new i phone 11. My broter wold like Minecdraft on PS3. Santa, have a Merry Christmas! You're frend, Skylar H.

Dear Santa,