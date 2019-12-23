The following letters are from Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn second-grade students.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Viking helmet and the jersey. Anna wants a Barbie for Christmas. Ella wants a Squishie for Christmas. I want a P.S.4. I will leave some cookies on the little table by the couch. Love Isaac S.
Dear Santa,
I want a race car. I would like a puppy. I make good choices. I am a good citizen. I am going to my great-great grandma Neenin's - santa is going to be there!
You friend, Tyson C.
Dear Santa,
My name is Derek. I make good choices. I want a baseball glove and batting gloves and a bat that is 29 inches long! Thank you for the Xbox controller and the Capture the Flag
your friend, Tentinger
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents you gave me last year. This year I want a puppy and some Squishies. I am kind and caring and help around the house. I will leave cookies and milk.
You friend, Emma B.
Dear Santa,
I want an ipad and a four wheeler! I have a lot of friends! Do you have any brothrs or sisters? My dad wants a big tv! I will leave you some milk and cookies!
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I would like an Apple Watch, and a puppy. Can it be a Corgi? My dad would like some ear plugs. And, my mom would like headphones. I like Christmas because it is Jesus birthday.
Love, Brittney S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stuffed animal. I would like a Squishy and Little Woodsies. I help mom cook. I made a present. Mom would like some socks. Dad would like a guitar. Annika would like a big, owl, stuffed animal.
Your friend, Sophie J.
Dear Santa,
I have been respectful. I would like a guitar. My sister would like beads. I would also like a waterbottle. I do the dishes two times a week. We will put out milk for you.
Love, Leah M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys I got last year. I mowed the backyard with the riding mower. Santa, do you snowblow your driveway? I want fruit snacks for Christmas.
Your friend, Grady M.
Dear Santa,
Can I please have an X-box one I help my dad a lot I'm kind and helpful to my family. can I have hello Neighbor please I carry stuf for my dad.
Your fiend Clayton J.
Dear Santa,
I hlpe my mom do the dishes and hlep my dad clan the garage. I want a X-box One x and an I phone 11 pro. I will leave so me cookies out for you. Tell Mr. Ho Ho he is a good elf for me, pleas. My borther wants a dirt bike. Thanks for the lazergun. I love playing against my brother.
From Ryan D.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for evrything last year I want a dog, and peace and love. I have been kind and caring. I will give you cookies, milk, and carrots for your raindeer. How cold is it at the Northpole?
Your friend Preston B.
Dear Santa,
Thank yo for the silage chopper last year. This year, I want an X-box 1x and I want a dog. My family wants a foosball table and an air hockey table. I sometimes make my bed. Sometimes my brother Clint and I fight.
Your friend Luke S.
Dear Santa,
I have ben a good girl this year. I have done my chores. I have been respectful to my family. I would like a science kit. My mom and my dad would like a homemade gife. My siblings would like Lego sets.
From: Reagen G.
Dear Santa,
I do the dishes and mow the yard. I would lik a real Steelers fooball helmet please. I would like a Jaja jersey please! My dad would like very big tv.
Bentley H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Legos from last year. I would like a Nintendo Switch and a Buccaners jersey. I try to be nice to my sister but we can't get along. We will leave carrots and we will leave milk.
Your friend, Keatan D.
Dear Santa,
Will you get me a Wow-Wee Alive a baby Cakes Multi-Treat Maker too? Thank you for all the stuff I got last year. My sister wants a Broadway shirt. My dad want a new tool kit.
Love, Eibhlin H.
Dear Santa,
I would like Blinger. Thank you for getting me an American Girl. Now, my sister wants an American Girl doll. I also want a nail stamper. We will leave cookies and milk
Love, Zarie H.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the table with four games and the note. Can I please have an I-pad and a Nintendo switch please? I help feed our pets and unpack the dishwasher. I help with my brother and sister and I make good choices!
Your friend, Keegan S.
Dear Santa,
Can you get me at least 4 boxes of Lego sets? Can you at least get me 2 big boxes of Legos and 2 medium boxes of Legos? I would like a race car that can go 5 or 4 miles per hour and 1 more-thing can you get me a tablet? My mom would like different scissors or something. Thank you for the toys that you got me last year.
Brody M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the candy last year! Please get my mom new, strong boots because my mom got a nail in her foot. I want my own robot and cupcake maker. How are you doing this year. I am happy every day. I like you as a friend. I like books.
Oneira J.
Dear Santa,
I want an X-box. I want to know how you deliver all the presents? and Minecraft My favorite reindeer is Rudolph the red nose reindeer. My Mom would like Boxie charm. My dad would like a new i phone 11. My broter wold like Minecdraft on PS3. Santa, have a Merry Christmas! You're frend, Skylar H.
Dear Santa,
I help my mom with dishes. Thank you for the truck you gave me last year. This year I would like a Sheriff power wheel car with a workin intercom, flashing lights, sounds, and a working computer. I also would like a set of sheriff Legos. How much snow up there? Do you like to listen to music? My dad would like a brickyard and his own computer. My sister would like a Barbie. My mom would like a dishwasher.
Love, Treton H.