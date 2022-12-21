 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Michael Beavers Sergeant Bluff

  • 0

The following letters are from Michael Beavers' second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonah and I am 7 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been

good this year. I would like a nintendo switch and a nintendo switch controller. Would

you please bring my mom a necklace of my cats. I will leave out cookies and milk for

you and candy canes for your reindeer!

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

My name is Dane and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux city with my family. I have been

good this year and would like a piano and Stuffies. Would you please bring Chase a nerf

People are also reading…

gun. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Dane M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kendrick and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom and

dad. I have been good and bad this year and would like a Beyblade and Pokemon.

Would you please bring my dad underwear. I will leave out cookies for you and candy

canes for your reindeer!

Love, the Webbs

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been

good this year and would like a phone and a Squishy. Would you please bring my mom

an electric blanket? I will leave out milk & cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,My name is Katelyn and I am 6 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a Barbie Dream House and would you please bring

my brother Monster Jam. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and reindeer food for

your reindeer!

Love, Katelyn J

Dear Santa,

My name is Miranda and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom. I have

been good this year and would like a gizmo and a stuffed animal. Would you please

bring my sister a puppy. I will leave out milk and cookies for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, Miranda.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my baby brother. I

have been good this year and would like a PS5 and a bird. Would you please bring my

baby brother a cocomelon plushy? I will leave out milk and cookies for you and

cranberries for your reindeer!

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Marjorie and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been pretty good this year and would like a Squishville puppy and giant Squishmellow

puppy. Would you please bring my brother Brett a nerf gun. I will leave out cookies and

milk for you and candy canes for your reindeer!

Love, Marjorie

Dear Santa,

My name is Alton and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been a little bad this year and would like a dog plushy and goggles. Would you please

bring my sister Anya a plushy. I will leave out cookeand milk for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, AltonDear Santa,

My name is Wyatt and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my mom and brothers . I

have been good this year and would like Zoo guys and slime. Would you please bring

Liam some money. I will leave out cookies for you and grass for your reindeer!

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is Archer and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a new phone and a puppy. Would you please bring

my mom a dog shirt? I will leave out cookies and coke for you and salt for your reindeer

so they can land safely!

Love, Archer

Dear Santa,

My name is Mitchell and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like Milwaukee Bucks clothes and a Nintendo Switch

Lite. Would you please bring my dad Trident gum? I will leave out carrots and cookies

for you and for your reindeer!

Love, Mitchell

Dear Santa,

My name is Daxton and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been fine this year and would like an iPhone mini and an X-Box. Would you please

bring my dad a construction set. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and about 50

carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Daxton

Dear Santa,My name is Cole and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been

trying my best this year and would like a phone, scooter, and random toys or whatever

you want to give me. Would you please bring my dogs a bunch of special toys? I will

leave out hot cocoa with cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyla and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom. I have

been good most of the time this year and would like a puppy and toys. Would you

please bring my brother a PS5. I will leave out cookies for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, Alayla

Dear Santa,

My name is Zailee and I am 7 years old. I live in Onawa with my family. I have been

good this year and would like clothes and an OMG Doll. Would you please bring my dad

a PS5. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and candy canes for your reindeer!

Love, Zailee

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaymes and I am 7 years old. I live in Sioux City with my Family. I have

been good this year and I would like a marble run and a puppy. Would you please bring

my dad a motorcycle? I will leave out some cookies with green frosting and Christmas

sprinkles for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Jaymes

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisley and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a Squishmellow and an Earth pillow. Would you

please bring my sister a doll? I will leave out cookies for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, PaisleyDear Santa,

My name is Caleb and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my Mom and Dad.

I have been good this year and would like a nerf gun and Beyblade. Would you please

bring my sister some dolls? I will leave out cupcakes or cookies for you and carrots for

your reindeer!

Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

My name is Layton and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a Komodo Dragon and a Yeti cup. Would you please

bring my dad a motorcycle? I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, Layton

Dear Santa,

My name is Mila and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been mostly good this year and would like a water proof watch and some My Little

Ponies. Would you please bring my sister a Magic Mixie. I will leave out milk and

cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Mila

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News