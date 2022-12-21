Michael Beavers Sergeant Bluff

The following letters are from Michael Beavers' second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonah and I am 7 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been

good this year. I would like a nintendo switch and a nintendo switch controller. Would

you please bring my mom a necklace of my cats. I will leave out cookies and milk for

you and candy canes for your reindeer!

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

My name is Dane and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux city with my family. I have been

good this year and would like a piano and Stuffies. Would you please bring Chase a nerf

gun. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Dane M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kendrick and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom and

dad. I have been good and bad this year and would like a Beyblade and Pokemon.

Would you please bring my dad underwear. I will leave out cookies for you and candy

canes for your reindeer!

Love, the Webbs

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been

good this year and would like a phone and a Squishy. Would you please bring my mom

an electric blanket? I will leave out milk & cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,My name is Katelyn and I am 6 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a Barbie Dream House and would you please bring

my brother Monster Jam. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and reindeer food for

your reindeer!

Love, Katelyn J

Dear Santa,

My name is Miranda and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom. I have

been good this year and would like a gizmo and a stuffed animal. Would you please

bring my sister a puppy. I will leave out milk and cookies for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, Miranda.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my baby brother. I

have been good this year and would like a PS5 and a bird. Would you please bring my

baby brother a cocomelon plushy? I will leave out milk and cookies for you and

cranberries for your reindeer!

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Marjorie and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been pretty good this year and would like a Squishville puppy and giant Squishmellow

puppy. Would you please bring my brother Brett a nerf gun. I will leave out cookies and

milk for you and candy canes for your reindeer!

Love, Marjorie

Dear Santa,

My name is Alton and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been a little bad this year and would like a dog plushy and goggles. Would you please

bring my sister Anya a plushy. I will leave out cookeand milk for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, AltonDear Santa,

My name is Wyatt and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my mom and brothers . I

have been good this year and would like Zoo guys and slime. Would you please bring

Liam some money. I will leave out cookies for you and grass for your reindeer!

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is Archer and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a new phone and a puppy. Would you please bring

my mom a dog shirt? I will leave out cookies and coke for you and salt for your reindeer

so they can land safely!

Love, Archer

Dear Santa,

My name is Mitchell and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like Milwaukee Bucks clothes and a Nintendo Switch

Lite. Would you please bring my dad Trident gum? I will leave out carrots and cookies

for you and for your reindeer!

Love, Mitchell

Dear Santa,

My name is Daxton and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been fine this year and would like an iPhone mini and an X-Box. Would you please

bring my dad a construction set. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and about 50

carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Daxton

Dear Santa,My name is Cole and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been

trying my best this year and would like a phone, scooter, and random toys or whatever

you want to give me. Would you please bring my dogs a bunch of special toys? I will

leave out hot cocoa with cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyla and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom. I have

been good most of the time this year and would like a puppy and toys. Would you

please bring my brother a PS5. I will leave out cookies for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, Alayla

Dear Santa,

My name is Zailee and I am 7 years old. I live in Onawa with my family. I have been

good this year and would like clothes and an OMG Doll. Would you please bring my dad

a PS5. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and candy canes for your reindeer!

Love, Zailee

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaymes and I am 7 years old. I live in Sioux City with my Family. I have

been good this year and I would like a marble run and a puppy. Would you please bring

my dad a motorcycle? I will leave out some cookies with green frosting and Christmas

sprinkles for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Jaymes

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisley and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a Squishmellow and an Earth pillow. Would you

please bring my sister a doll? I will leave out cookies for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, PaisleyDear Santa,

My name is Caleb and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my Mom and Dad.

I have been good this year and would like a nerf gun and Beyblade. Would you please

bring my sister some dolls? I will leave out cupcakes or cookies for you and carrots for

your reindeer!

Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

My name is Layton and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been good this year and would like a Komodo Dragon and a Yeti cup. Would you please

bring my dad a motorcycle? I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your

reindeer!

Love, Layton

Dear Santa,

My name is Mila and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have

been mostly good this year and would like a water proof watch and some My Little

Ponies. Would you please bring my sister a Magic Mixie. I will leave out milk and

cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!

Love, Mila