Michael Beavers Sergeant Bluff

The following letters are from Michael Beavers' second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonah and I am 7 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been
good this year. I would like a nintendo switch and a nintendo switch controller. Would
you please bring my mom a necklace of my cats. I will leave out cookies and milk for
you and candy canes for your reindeer!
Love, Jonah
Dear Santa,
My name is Dane and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux city with my family. I have been
good this year and would like a piano and Stuffies. Would you please bring Chase a nerf
gun. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer!
Love, Dane M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kendrick and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom and
dad. I have been good and bad this year and would like a Beyblade and Pokemon.
Would you please bring my dad underwear. I will leave out cookies for you and candy
canes for your reindeer!
Love, the Webbs
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been
good this year and would like a phone and a Squishy. Would you please bring my mom
an electric blanket? I will leave out milk & cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,My name is Katelyn and I am 6 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been good this year and would like a Barbie Dream House and would you please bring
my brother Monster Jam. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and reindeer food for
your reindeer!
Love, Katelyn J
Dear Santa,
My name is Miranda and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom. I have
been good this year and would like a gizmo and a stuffed animal. Would you please
bring my sister a puppy. I will leave out milk and cookies for you and carrots for your
reindeer!
Love, Miranda.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my baby brother. I
have been good this year and would like a PS5 and a bird. Would you please bring my
baby brother a cocomelon plushy? I will leave out milk and cookies for you and
cranberries for your reindeer!
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Marjorie and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been pretty good this year and would like a Squishville puppy and giant Squishmellow
puppy. Would you please bring my brother Brett a nerf gun. I will leave out cookies and
milk for you and candy canes for your reindeer!
Love, Marjorie
Dear Santa,
My name is Alton and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been a little bad this year and would like a dog plushy and goggles. Would you please
bring my sister Anya a plushy. I will leave out cookeand milk for you and carrots for your
reindeer!
Love, AltonDear Santa,
My name is Wyatt and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my mom and brothers . I
have been good this year and would like Zoo guys and slime. Would you please bring
Liam some money. I will leave out cookies for you and grass for your reindeer!
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name is Archer and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been good this year and would like a new phone and a puppy. Would you please bring
my mom a dog shirt? I will leave out cookies and coke for you and salt for your reindeer
so they can land safely!
Love, Archer
Dear Santa,
My name is Mitchell and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been good this year and would like Milwaukee Bucks clothes and a Nintendo Switch
Lite. Would you please bring my dad Trident gum? I will leave out carrots and cookies
for you and for your reindeer!
Love, Mitchell
Dear Santa,
My name is Daxton and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been fine this year and would like an iPhone mini and an X-Box. Would you please
bring my dad a construction set. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and about 50
carrots for your reindeer!
Love, Daxton
Dear Santa,My name is Cole and I am 8 years old. I live in Sioux City with my family. I have been
trying my best this year and would like a phone, scooter, and random toys or whatever
you want to give me. Would you please bring my dogs a bunch of special toys? I will
leave out hot cocoa with cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyla and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my mom. I have
been good most of the time this year and would like a puppy and toys. Would you
please bring my brother a PS5. I will leave out cookies for you and carrots for your
reindeer!
Love, Alayla
Dear Santa,
My name is Zailee and I am 7 years old. I live in Onawa with my family. I have been
good this year and would like clothes and an OMG Doll. Would you please bring my dad
a PS5. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and candy canes for your reindeer!
Love, Zailee
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaymes and I am 7 years old. I live in Sioux City with my Family. I have
been good this year and I would like a marble run and a puppy. Would you please bring
my dad a motorcycle? I will leave out some cookies with green frosting and Christmas
sprinkles for you and carrots for your reindeer!
Love, Jaymes
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been good this year and would like a Squishmellow and an Earth pillow. Would you
please bring my sister a doll? I will leave out cookies for you and carrots for your
reindeer!
Love, PaisleyDear Santa,
My name is Caleb and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my Mom and Dad.
I have been good this year and would like a nerf gun and Beyblade. Would you please
bring my sister some dolls? I will leave out cupcakes or cookies for you and carrots for
your reindeer!
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
My name is Layton and I am 8 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been good this year and would like a Komodo Dragon and a Yeti cup. Would you please
bring my dad a motorcycle? I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your
reindeer!
Love, Layton
Dear Santa,
My name is Mila and I am 7 years old. I live in Sergeant Bluff with my family. I have
been mostly good this year and would like a water proof watch and some My Little
Ponies. Would you please bring my sister a Magic Mixie. I will leave out milk and
cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!
Love, Mila