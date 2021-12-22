MMCRU Mrs. Letsche's 1st grade Marcus Elementary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Letsche’s first graders at MMCRU Marcus Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I have been good! Thank you for Freddy my elf! I would like a transporter, a Nerf gun, and a remote control car. All my brothers would like a four wheeler! My mom would like a jewelry rock. I will be nice.

Love,

Jacob S.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good! I love you Santa! Thank you for my bubble juice and treats. I would like my own nail polish and beads. My sister would like a little toy cat. My mom would like some necklaces. My dad would like Chapstick. I will like the stuff you bring! My cats will like it too! I will leave you a heart!

Love,

Allison B.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Thank you for the LED lights in my room. I would like 5 million cats, and X Box series X, and an X Box fridge. My brother Micah would like a TV. My sister Rachel would like dolls. My mom would like Nebraska shoes. My dad would like hunting guns. I will be good.

Love,

Luke D.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Thank you for my sled you gave me last year. It goes fast! I would like an iPhone 13 this year for Christmas. I would also like Green Bay Packers stuff. Isaiah would like a dog and Isabelle would like sweatpants. My mom would like a nice Christmas. My dad would like a smile. I will be nice this year – really nice!

Love,

Ethan R.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? Thank you for giving us presents last year. I would like a fast race car this year. I would also like an iPhone and a baby cat. Bryce would like an X Box game. My dad would like a new X Box. Could you bring my mom a new table? I will be really good.

Love,

Michael G.

Dear Santa,

Are you happy to see me? Thank you for the presents you gave me last year. I would like a baby doll and clothes for the doll to wear. My brother would like a tractor and a truck. Kallie would like a unicorn. Mom would like jewelry. Dad would like some tools because he uses then a lot. I will leave you some cookies!

Love,

Kora M.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? Thank you for giving us this day. I would like a Nintendo Switch, a skateboard, and a Nerf mask and art supplies. My mom would like a hairbrush and my dad would like a Corvette! My grandma and grandpa would like some farm supplies. I will be a good boy but I am kind of naughty some days. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I will leave you a card too.

Your friend,

Jackson W.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Thank you for the presents you gave me last year. I would like a pretend kitchen, a football, and a doctor kit. My brother would like a hula hoop. My sister would like a dog that you press and says Ruff. I would like you to bring my mom some new Christmas decorations. Could you bring Kyle some more snacks? I will be very good. I will leave you a Christmas note.

Love,

Zaya B.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves, Santa? How are your reindeer and your workshop and your village? Thank you for the gaming chairs and the elves and presents. I would like a new glove and a fast RC car. I would like a Nerf mask too. My brother would like an X Box and another dog. My mom would like another thing for her clinic. My dad would like a tool for the farm. I will be awesome and nice and not blame something on someone when I did it.

Love,

Christian T.

Dear Santa,

I know that you are really busy. Thank you for the Lego table that you gave me last year. I would like three monster trucks and a dinosaur watch. Atley would like another meme and Graycen would like a Ken doll in a wheelchair. My mom would like for us to stop fighting. My dad would like another Chiefs shirt and a Chief pillow too. I will wake up Graycen early and we will make breakfast for Mom and Dad and my little sister.

Love,

Charlotte Mae R.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? Thank you for the combine you gave me last year. I would like a dirt bike suit please. Can I have a fast car too? Carter would like a race car too. My sister would like a baby doll. My mom would like a new phone. My dad would like a gun case. We will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.

I love you!

Kolten C.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, Santa? Thank you for giving me toys last year. Can I please have a pop-it please? Can I please have Halloween slime please? I would like a baby doll and some Halloween make-up too. My brother would like Army toys please. My mom would like make-up please. My dad would like working tools. I will be good.

Love,

Hadley M.

Dear Santa,

I have been being good. Thank you for the unicorn you gave me last year. I would like a parrot, a blue jay, and a pompom. Logan would like a RC car. My mom would like a flower. My dad would like a tablet. I will be nice! Did you like the box of chocolates I gave you last year?

Love,

Rayna B.

Dear Santa,

How did your reindeer learn to fly? Thank you for giving us presents last year. I would like a PS5 for Christmas. I would also like 1,000 Nerf guns and to be Santa’s helper. My big sister would like more make-up please. My little sister would like a Big Barbie Dream House that lights up. Mom would like money for a ticket. My dad would like a Lamborghini. Ho Ho Ho! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Owen S.

