Mrs. Banks 2nd Grade Perry Creek Elementary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Banks’ second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.
Dear Santa,
I love you and How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I would like a puppy.
Love Sofia A.
Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,
How are the reindeer? I am learning about addition and subtraction strategies in school. I would like a VR headset. Merry Christmas.
Love, Nola
Dear Santa,
How are the elves. I’m learning about reck n recks in school. This Christmas I would like VR gooles.
Love, Delpirlo J.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I am learning about Math in school. This Christmas I would like a Xbox.
Love Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How is your day going today? I am learning about clocks in school. This Christmas I would like a bunny plushey.
Love Jacob
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I am learning about time in school. This Christmas I would like a small puppy and a dance outfit and dance shoes.
Love Betty
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I am learning about rekenreks in school. This Christmas I would like a drum set and Nintendo switch.
Love Trey
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about addition and subtraction, and counting strategies. I am happy in school. This year I want chocolate for Christmas.
Love, Bailey P.
Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,
How are the elves. I am learning about clocks in school. This Christmas I would like a wallet.
Love, Mason H.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I would like a popit.
Love, Sophia M.
Dear Santa or elves,
How are the elves I am learning about animal homes in school. This Christmas I would like a monkey noodls.
Love, Eliza H.
Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,
How are the reindeer? I’m learning about time in school. This Christmaas I would like a crafting box and books.
Love, Aynslie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am learning about math. I’m doing mins and plus in math. This Christmas I would like a LOL for Christmas.
Love, Caityln
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I am learning how to tell time in school. This Christmas I would like a Thunder Tumbler.
Love Cayden
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I would like a monster truck.
Love, Jax B.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I am learning about hundreds count in school. This Christmas I would like a VR set.
Love, Joaquin
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I want Legos.
From, Jack M.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about number line’s in school. This Christmas I would like unicorn bubble machine.
Love Phoenyx H.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I am learning about a court case in enrichment. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo swich.
Love Sophia S.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am learning about number lines in school. This Christmas I would like a boomerang.
Love, George Y.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I am learning about reading in school. This Christmas I would like a pop it.
Love, Isabelle
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning Math in school. This Christmas I would like Legos.
Love, Oliver M.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am learning about land froms. How are your elves doing.
From Max