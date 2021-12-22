Mrs. Banks 2nd Grade Perry Creek Elementary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Banks’ second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

I love you and How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I would like a puppy.

Love Sofia A.

Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,

How are the reindeer? I am learning about addition and subtraction strategies in school. I would like a VR headset. Merry Christmas.

Love, Nola

Dear Santa,

How are the elves. I’m learning about reck n recks in school. This Christmas I would like VR gooles.

Love, Delpirlo J.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I am learning about Math in school. This Christmas I would like a Xbox.

Love Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How is your day going today? I am learning about clocks in school. This Christmas I would like a bunny plushey.

Love Jacob

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I am learning about time in school. This Christmas I would like a small puppy and a dance outfit and dance shoes.

Love Betty

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I am learning about rekenreks in school. This Christmas I would like a drum set and Nintendo switch.

Love Trey

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about addition and subtraction, and counting strategies. I am happy in school. This year I want chocolate for Christmas.

Love, Bailey P.

Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,

How are the elves. I am learning about clocks in school. This Christmas I would like a wallet.

Love, Mason H.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I would like a popit.

Love, Sophia M.

Dear Santa or elves,

How are the elves I am learning about animal homes in school. This Christmas I would like a monkey noodls.

Love, Eliza H.

Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,

How are the reindeer? I’m learning about time in school. This Christmaas I would like a crafting box and books.

Love, Aynslie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am learning about math. I’m doing mins and plus in math. This Christmas I would like a LOL for Christmas.

Love, Caityln

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I am learning how to tell time in school. This Christmas I would like a Thunder Tumbler.

Love Cayden

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I would like a monster truck.

Love, Jax B.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I am learning about hundreds count in school. This Christmas I would like a VR set.

Love, Joaquin

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I am learning about math in school. This Christmas I want Legos.

From, Jack M.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning about number line’s in school. This Christmas I would like unicorn bubble machine.

Love Phoenyx H.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I am learning about a court case in enrichment. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo swich.

Love Sophia S.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am learning about number lines in school. This Christmas I would like a boomerang.

Love, George Y.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I am learning about reading in school. This Christmas I would like a pop it.

Love, Isabelle

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I am learning Math in school. This Christmas I would like Legos.

Love, Oliver M.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am learning about land froms. How are your elves doing.

From Max

